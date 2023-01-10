Skincare! Lipstick! High-Tech Anti-Aging Devices! Get a Sneak Peek at the 2023 Golden Globes Swag Bags

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Everyone’s a winner! The 80th Golden Globes are back at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, January 10, and Hollywood’s hottest stars of film and television will gather to celebrate the top honors. But even those who don’t take home a statuette won’t leave empty handed. Every attendee at the glamorous event will be gifted an epic beauty swag bag — and Us got a sneak peek at exactly what’s inside!

Nominees, presenters, heck, even plus ones will receive the goodies, which include a luxe assortment of sustainable and socially conscious coveted products. The contents are tucked inside chic, iconic Le Pliage nylon zip totes by Longchamp, navy targeted to men (including nominees Brad Pitt , Austin Butler , Ke Huy Quan and Daniel Craig ) and pale pink for women (like Margot Robbie , Michelle Yeoh , Viola Davis and Ana de Armas .)

Let’s dive deep into both bounties!

Courtesy of Golden Globes 2023

For the women: A bevy of pampering goodness! Gals will also receive Eisenberg skincare — the brand’s Soin Anti-Aging Treatment with firming power plus makeup including Eisenberg Baum Fusion , a sheer yet highly pigmented creamy balm lipstick, and Mascara Graphique for fanned lashes. Haircare is also inside. Better Not Younger Superpower + Advanced Duo scalp treatment plus massage applicator can be found, plus Salwa Petersen Chébé de Tchad Hair Cream meant to deep condition locks as a leave-in treatment. An herbal sachet from wellness brand Taza and a high-tech line-fighting eye mask — the Dr. Harris Anti-Wrinkle Sleep Mask , once used by Kaley Cuoco to prep for the red carpet, is also included.

Courtesy of Golden Globes 2023

Inside the guys’ bag: A fun mix of remedies for the morning after — since recipients will no doubt hit many an afterparty! From luxury clean brand Eisenberg: Gel Contour Des Yeux , an undereye de-puffing treatment, and Anti-Age Complex , which doubles duty to calm and smooth the complexion as well as fine lines around the eyes. A sheet mask, the Payot Hangover Mask , is also included.

The sexy swag is just part of Globes’ attendees fabulous experience. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Beverly Hilton announced the menu for the evening, which will include a grapefruit salad with coconut yogurt and cashew mint pesto an entrée of either Icelandic salmon with citrus-scented celeria

c puree, watermelon radish and cipollini onion or butternut squash with charred baby brussels sprouts as a vegan alternative. A limoncello dome will be served for dessert — and of course the bubbly will be flowing all night thanks to Moet & Chandon, who will be featuring their 2012 Grand Vintage.

The Golden Globes is in it’s 80th year. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Emmy Award-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael , who follows in the footsteps of epic comics Ricky Gervais , and longtime co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler . The show returns to NBC after a one-year hiatus.