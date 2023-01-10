CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire that began as a controlled burn Friday morning is now requiring mutual aid to control. Nueces County ESD No. 2 officials tell 3NEWS that they, along with the Bishop Fire Department, Nueces County ESD No. 1 -- also known as Annaville Fire Department -- and CCFD are all helping to wrangle the fire.

