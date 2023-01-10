ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop, TX

KIII 3News

Robstown police investigating Thursday night homicide

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Robstown Police are investigating a shooting which led to the death of a 43-year-old man. Investigators said police were called to an address in the 400 block of East Avenue E in regards to a shooting Thursday evening around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, police found...
ROBSTOWN, TX
KIII 3News

Heroin, guns seized in Robstown drug bust

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thanks to tips from the community and a three-week long investigation, officers have completed another successful drug bust in the City of Robstown. It happened earlier Thursday at a home on Avenue F, where officers found heroin, guns and cameras all over the property. When...
ROBSTOWN, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas woman pleads guilty to possessing 200 pounds of weed

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 70-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute over 200 pounds of marijuana, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas. On Sep. 11, 2022, a K-9 alerted Border Patrol agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint that Diana Vela, 70, was carrying […]
FALFURRIAS, TX

