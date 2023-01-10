Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man killed after violent dispute with 54-year-old woman in Corpus ChristiEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
Devastating fire destroys Corpus Christi home, leaves family homelessEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Alarming increase in tuberculosis cases in Corpus Christi, TX, urges actionEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
Related
Robstown police investigating Thursday night homicide
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Robstown Police are investigating a shooting which led to the death of a 43-year-old man. Investigators said police were called to an address in the 400 block of East Avenue E in regards to a shooting Thursday evening around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, police found...
Authorities get arrest warrant for Corpus Christi mother in search for 'critically missing' child with nonverbal autism
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a Corpus Christi mother accused of not returning her child to his father in accordance with a judge's custody order. Authorities are searching for "critically missing" child, 8-year-old Edwin Buskirk II. He is a special-needs child who...
Heroin, guns seized in Robstown drug bust
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thanks to tips from the community and a three-week long investigation, officers have completed another successful drug bust in the City of Robstown. It happened earlier Thursday at a home on Avenue F, where officers found heroin, guns and cameras all over the property. When...
Police arrest wanted felon after chase through Aransas Pass
ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A wanted felon took law enforcement on a chase through Aransas Pass Tuesday night because he "insisted on not going back to jail," according to a statement from the Aransas Pass Police Department. Charles Tucker, 59, was pulled over by Texas DPS around 8:20 p.m....
Texas woman pleads guilty to possessing 200 pounds of weed
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 70-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute over 200 pounds of marijuana, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas. On Sep. 11, 2022, a K-9 alerted Border Patrol agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint that Diana Vela, 70, was carrying […]
Man killed after violent dispute with 54-year-old woman in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX. - Corpus Christi police have launched a homicide investigation after a fatal incident involving a vehicle and an individual. On Tuesday, 6:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to Giants Drive, where they discovered a man lying in the street with serious injuries.
Joseph Felix Perez sentenced to 40 years for 2020 murder of Tanya Garza Brown
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Joseph Felix Perez, the then 21-year-old who brutally stabbed 42-year-old Tanya Garza Brown on the 200 block of North Port Avenue in 2020 was sentenced to in court Wednesday. Perez avoided the capital murder charge after agreeing to plead guilty to the lesser charge of...
Man killed in fatal crash in Jim Wells County, DPS officials say
The driver of the Honda Civic, 30-year-old Daniel Chapa of Alice, was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Man identified in Tuesday's Oso Bay arrest
Nueces Co Sheriffs and CCPD arrest man in Oso Bay after officer involved shooting at gas station in Flour Bluff
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Rossiter and Ocean Drive
According to Lt. Colby Burris with the Corpus Christi Police Department officials responded to an accident on Rossiter and Ocean Drive at about 7:30.
Police report: Woman arrested after allegedly running over boyfriend
CCPD officials confirmed a man died after he was intentionally run over by a woman's car. She has been arrested by police.
CCPD working fatal traffic accident along Ocean Drive
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers are currently working a scene on Ocean Drive near the Jackson Landing Apartments that left one man dead. The incident took place around 7:30 p.m. when a vehicle hit a motorcyclist. CCPD told 3NEWS that the person hit was a male in his late twenties.
CCPD officer still recovering from shooting
CCPD officer Gustavo Medina remains on medical leave after begin involved and injured in a shooting last month
Woman arrested after officials say she intentionally ran over man with car, killing him
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police have opened a homicide investigation after a person was killed after being intentionally hit by a car Tuesday evening. Officers were called to Giants Drive around 6:24 p.m. Tuesday and found a man in the street with serious injuries, according to CCPD Lt. Michael Peña.
Tax preparer gets 18 months in prison for defrauding government
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local tax preparer was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in federal prison and will have to pay a $15,000 fine after admitting she prepared and filed fraudulent tax returns over a four-year period. Jeannette Villarreal, who did business under the company name J&G Armadillo's...
Controlled burn hear Hwy. 286 requires mutual aid Friday afternoon
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire that began as a controlled burn Friday morning is now requiring mutual aid to control. Nueces County ESD No. 2 officials tell 3NEWS that they, along with the Bishop Fire Department, Nueces County ESD No. 1 -- also known as Annaville Fire Department -- and CCFD are all helping to wrangle the fire.
West Oso superintendent Garcia submits resignation letter Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — West Oso Independent School District Superintendent Conrado Garcia voluntarily submitted a letter of resignation to the West Oso ISD board of trustees. "There will be a specially called board meeting to discuss his voluntary resignation and appointment of an interim superintendent on Tuesday, Jan. 17,...
Body found in trailer near Bob Hall Pier
The Nueces County Constable Precinct 4 responded to the call and Kleberg County sheriffs assisted with the investigation.
KTSA
Portland’s Leadership Spends Your Money To Ensure It’s Stolen
You’ve heard the old joke about the government: you see one county worker dig a hole and the second one fills it in. That joke came to mind when I saw the latest crazy new program from the rocket scientists at Portland city hall. Robbers know Portland defunded police,...
Corpus Christi police make arrest in connection to early December murder case
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers arrested a man Friday evening in connection to a murder that took place in early December of last year. 42-year-old Phillip Cheatham was arrested at 6:15 p.m. on the 4500 block of E Causeway, near U.S. Highway 181 access road, without incident, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.
Comments / 1