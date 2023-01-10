Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Mass. Teachers Association: Parents Can Opt Out Their Kids From Taking MCAS
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The Massachusetts Teachers Association, one of the state's largest teachers unions, is once again taking aim at the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS) standardized test. One of the union's priorities for the legislative session is eliminating the test altogether, which plays a significant role in...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Governor Healey order will require equity audit
JAN. 12, 2023…..Gov. Maura Healey has said that her administration will put an emphasis on equity in all the decisions it makes and on Thursday detailed the “equity audit” that she will soon launch to “get our arms around what’s happening on equity right now.”
Healey order will require equity audit
Gov. Maura Healey has said that her administration will put an emphasis on equity in all the decisions it makes and on Thursday detailed the "equity audit" that she will soon launch to "get our arms around what's happening on equity right now."
NECN
Mass. Reports 9,360 New COVID-19 Cases, 142 Deaths This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 9,360 new COVID-19 cases and 142 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,987,672 cases and 21,533 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Massachusetts' COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive...
Governor Healey & Lt. Governor Driscoll Appoint Jones as Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development
BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll today, January 11, announced they will appoint Lauren Jones to be Secretary of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. Jones is currently the Executive Vice President of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable, and previously held roles...
Gov. Maura Healey pledges to push for strong gun laws in Massachusetts
New Gov. Maura Healey vowed Thursday to advocate for and enforce the commonwealth’s “strong” gun laws, in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision last summer to strike down a strict concealed carry law in New York. “We have some of the strongest gun laws in...
whdh.com
Massachusetts acting AG shows support for Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20K in student loan debt
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Acting Attorney General is showing her support for the Biden Administration’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt. Acting AG Elizabeth Dewar wrote a brief to the Supreme Court, saying in part:. “The COVID-19 pandemic has caused immense financial harm to...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination in tenant screening tool
Two Black women from Massachusetts are at the center of what could become a landmark federal case about whether software that screens potential tenants is illegally biased against Black and Hispanic applicants. Rachael Rollins, the US attorney for Massachusetts, weighed in on the case, Louis vs. SafeRent Solutions, in a...
Rising average temperature in Massachusetts to increase municipal costs
By calculating the relationship between changes in temperature and precipitation and spending by Massachusetts municipalities, a new report concluded that Bay State cities and towns could see their expenditures rise by 30 percent by the end of this century if the climate continues to change at its current pace.
Massachusetts awarded federal preschool development grant
The Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care has been awarded a three-year, $36 million federal Preschool Development Grant Birth Through Five (PDG B-5).
Massachusetts’ 15 Community Colleges Could Soon Be Free
Top Massachusetts Democrats are talking about free community college for residents of the Commonwealth. It's an idea floated by new Governor Maura Healey and by newly re-elected Massachusetts Senate President Karen Spilka. In her inaugural address, Healey said the cost of free community college is an "investment in our people."
capeandislands.org
New guidelines set as COVID-19 reaches 'high' level on Cape, Coast and Islands
The prevalence of COVID-19 is now high in most of Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, the Islands, and the South Coast, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the “high” level, which the Cape reached last week, the CDC recommends that everyone — not just people at high...
spectrumnews1.com
State lawmakers asking the Department of Public Utilities for answers on high costs
In response to projections about higher energy costs Massachusetts, several state lawmakers have sent a few letters to the Department of Public Utilities asking them to reassess how the utility rates are set in the state. The most recent letter can be found here. Representatives are awaiting a response from...
MedicalXpress
Study of Massachusetts hospitals underscores importance of patient safety, need for continued improvement
More than 30 years ago, findings from the Harvard Medical Practice Study (HMPS) helped bring public awareness to the problem of patient safety. Since the publication of the HMPS results, new strategies for preventing specific types of adverse events have been put into place, but it has been challenging to measure the impact on patient care.
commonwealthmagazine.org
3 steps for addressing health equity in Mass.
MAURA HEALEY made history when she was sworn in as the 73rd governor of Massachusetts. She will have no shortage of challenges to tackle in the early days of her administration—but it is critical that she places health equity at the top of her list. For generations, marginalized communities...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market
ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
Police reform two years later: Legislators and officials reflect on landmark law in Mass.
Two years after former Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law a landmark police reform bill, advocates and lawmakers central to its creation are reflecting on the progress of the law enforcement licensing agency the legislation created, which recently suspended 15 officers from across the state. It has been a long...
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the 20 Best Cities to Live in the U.S.
It's always nice to get recognized for something on a national level. Despite Massachusetts size relative to other states in the country, it turns out that throughout the Bay State, we're home to not just one, but two of the the top 20 best cities to live in the U.S.
Massachusetts voters in favor of Chapter 62F in latest poll
A recent poll shows how Massachusetts voters feel about Chapter 62F, the tax law that brought $3 billion to taxpayers across the state.
Massachusetts salary database: See the State Police who earned the most in 2022
The Massachusetts State Police ranked as the sixth highest-paid department in state government last year, trailing behind the University of Massachusetts, MBTA, Trial Court, the Department of Correction and the Department of Developmental Services. Total payroll at the Department of State Police was $401.7 million in 2022, according to state...
Comments / 0