Massachusetts State

WWLP

Healey order will require equity audit

Gov. Maura Healey has said that her administration will put an emphasis on equity in all the decisions it makes and on Thursday detailed the "equity audit" that she will soon launch to "get our arms around what's happening on equity right now."
NECN

Mass. Reports 9,360 New COVID-19 Cases, 142 Deaths This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 9,360 new COVID-19 cases and 142 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,987,672 cases and 21,533 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Massachusetts' COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive...
FraminghamSOURCE

Governor Healey & Lt. Governor Driscoll Appoint Jones as Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development

BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll today, January 11, announced they will appoint Lauren Jones to be Secretary of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. Jones is currently the Executive Vice President of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable, and previously held roles...
commonwealthmagazine.org

Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination in tenant screening tool

Two Black women from Massachusetts are at the center of what could become a landmark federal case about whether software that screens potential tenants is illegally biased against Black and Hispanic applicants. Rachael Rollins, the US attorney for Massachusetts, weighed in on the case, Louis vs. SafeRent Solutions, in a...
FUN 107

Massachusetts’ 15 Community Colleges Could Soon Be Free

Top Massachusetts Democrats are talking about free community college for residents of the Commonwealth. It's an idea floated by new Governor Maura Healey and by newly re-elected Massachusetts Senate President Karen Spilka. In her inaugural address, Healey said the cost of free community college is an "investment in our people."
commonwealthmagazine.org

3 steps for addressing health equity in Mass.

MAURA HEALEY made history when she was sworn in as the 73rd governor of Massachusetts. She will have no shortage of challenges to tackle in the early days of her administration—but it is critical that she places health equity at the top of her list. For generations, marginalized communities...
commonwealthmagazine.org

Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market

ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
