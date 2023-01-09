Read full article on original website
Ridgefield residents Priya Natarajan and Gabby Puchall named to Lehigh University Dean's List
Ridgefield residents Priya Natarajan and Gabby Puchall were named to Lehigh University Dean's List for Fall 2022. Students at Lehigh University attained Dean's List in Fall 2022. This status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses.
Wilton residents named to dean's list at Lehigh University
Lehigh University announces Wilton residents who attained Dean's List for Fall 2022. Congratulations to the following Wilton residents:. This status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses. For more than 150 years, Lehigh University...
Wilton resident Marianna Mercede named to University of Bridgeport's Dean's List
Marianna Mercede, of Wilton, was named to the University of Bridgeport's Fall 2022 Dean's List. Mercede was among more than 400 students named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must have a term grade point average of between 3.2-3.69. The University...
Darien Resident Jessica Nunez Named to University of Bridgeport's Fall 2022 Dean's List
Jessica Nunez, of Darien, was named to the University of Bridgeport's Fall 2022 Dean's List. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must have a term grade point average of between 3.2-3.69. The University is independent and non-sectarian. www.bridgeport.edu.
Services planned for Ridgefield resident John Scott Moriarty, 52
John Scott Moriarty, 52, of Ridgefield, died on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. John was the loving husband of Lori (Neill) Moriarty and beloved father of Molly and Brendan Moriarty. Family and friends will be received on Monday, January 16, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Kane Funeral Home;...
Services planned for Ridgefield resident Fred Caruso, 84
Ferdinand "Fred" James Caruso, of Ridgefield, CT passed away peacefully on January 12, 2023, at the age of 84. Fred was born in Clarksburg, WV to Thomas Sebastian and Mary Fragomene Caruso on December 2, 1938. He attended Wheeling College in West Virginia and then enlisted in the Navy serving as an officer, traveling the world. When he returned home, Fred met and married the love of his life, Anna Oliverio, on December 16, 1967. He began a successful finance career at IBM that spanned over forty years, and he valued the many friendships he made.
Danbury resident Thiago DeSousa named to dean's list at American International College
American International College (AIC) student Thiago DeSousa of Danbury Earns Dean's List Honors. American International College (AIC) student Thiago DeSousa, of Danbury, has earned Dean's List honors for the Fall 2022 semester. DeSousa is majoring in Economics and Finance. Dean's List honors are awarded to full-time students who have achieved...
Childhood dream of becoming an educator results in recognition as Seymour Teacher of the Year for WCSU alumna Mallory Knutson
DANBURY, Connecticut. — Ask most elementary schoolers what they want to be when they grow up, and you’re likely to get implausible answers like “superhero.” But if you had asked Mallory Knutson when she was 6 or 7, she would have emphatically told you that she wanted to be a teacher.
This Week in the City honors Danbury ACE founder Joe Pepin
In this episode of "This Week in the City", Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito is joined by Alternative Center for Excellence (ACE) Principal John Webber to honor and remember the legacy of Joe Pepin, founder of ACE. The Joseph W. Pepin Memorial Building formally known as Alternative Center for Excellence and...
DANCE at Ridgefield Conservatory this winter and put some SPRING in your step!
Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance classes for adults, teens, kindergarten, and pre-ballet. Yes, it’s cold outside, so why not DANCE and put some spring in your step?. Executive Director, Amy Piantaggini says, “Join in the fun now! We are about to prepare for our Spring Concert choreography for our May 5 & 6 performance at Ridgefield High School!”
Ridgefield Chorale Awarded Grant from CT Humanities
The Ridgefield Chorale was recently awarded a $6,800 CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant from CT Humanities (CTH). CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grants assist organizations as they recover from the pandemic and maintain and grow their ability to serve their community and the public. This award launches 2023 with...
Fairfield Library Offers Free Tax Assistance
Fairfield, Conn. – Fairfield Public Library will once again be offering free tax preparation help to patrons through the services of AARP/VITA/IRS Volunteer Tax Assistance Program. On Tuesdays from January 24 – April 18, patrons can seek assistance at Fairfield’s Main Library between the hours of 9:30am and 4:00pm....
Fairfield Announces One Book One Town Selection for 2023
Fairfield, Conn. - The Fairfield Public Library and its community partners are pleased to announce the One Book One Town (OBOT) selection for 2023, I Keep Trying to Catch His Eye: a Memoir of Loss, Grief and Love by Ivan Maisel. This is the first time in the Library’s OBOT history that a book by a Fairfield author has been selected.
Ridgefield Parks & Rec offers Red Cross-certified swim instructor course
Ridgefield Parks & Rec Water Safety Instructor Blended Learning Course (ages 16+) Become an American Red Cross-certified swim instructor in just a few days with this course. Students will learn teaching progressions, lesson planning, recognizing common skill errors, and providing corrective feedback. This blended learning course is a combination of both in-person and online learning.
Haven Hot Chicken Opening 3rd Location in Norwalk, CT
Norwalk, Connecticut – Haven Hot Chicken, which brings Nashville Hot Chicken and “Not Chicken” to the area as one of the first fully dedicated Nashville Hot Chicken concepts in New England, announced that its third location, at 596 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, will be opening on Saturday, January 28. This 2,500-square-foot location will feature the brand’s signature menu of crispy, crunchy, juicy, spicy, delicious chicken and vegetarian options ranging from Country (not spicy) to Haven (extremely spicy), along with their beloved fries, sides and seasonal limited-time offerings.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bethel: Meet Realtor Jennifer Carbone
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Real Estate...
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country
Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
Ridgefield's own Gary Cohen is 2022 NY Sportscaster of the Year!
It’s Outta Here!!! Award-winning Mets play-by-play announcer and Ridgefield resident Gary Cohen is 2022 NY Sportscaster of the Year!. National Sports Media Association (NSMA) has announced that legendary and play-by-play voice on the NY Mets on SNY, Gary Cohen has won 2022 New York Sportscaster of the Year. This is a double for Cohen who won the award back in 2012.
Subway sandwiches considers selling itself
Milford, Connecticut, headquartered Subway sandwiches explores the possibility of selling the company with a possible price of more than ten billion dollars.
Town of Southbury is Hiring Certified Police Officer
The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of Certified Police Officer. The Town of Southbury is now accepting applications for Certified Police Officer. The Police Officer position involves responsibility for protection of life and property, the prevention, detection, and investigation of crimes and ordinances and maintaining law and order. Police Officers must use logic, common sense, and their own judgment while acting with and without supervision in emergency situations.
