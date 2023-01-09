ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

Wilton residents named to dean's list at Lehigh University

Lehigh University announces Wilton residents who attained Dean's List for Fall 2022. Congratulations to the following Wilton residents:. This status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses. For more than 150 years, Lehigh University...
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Services planned for Ridgefield resident John Scott Moriarty, 52

John Scott Moriarty, 52, of Ridgefield, died on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. John was the loving husband of Lori (Neill) Moriarty and beloved father of Molly and Brendan Moriarty. Family and friends will be received on Monday, January 16, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Kane Funeral Home;...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Services planned for Ridgefield resident Fred Caruso, 84

Ferdinand "Fred" James Caruso, of Ridgefield, CT passed away peacefully on January 12, 2023, at the age of 84. Fred was born in Clarksburg, WV to Thomas Sebastian and Mary Fragomene Caruso on December 2, 1938. He attended Wheeling College in West Virginia and then enlisted in the Navy serving as an officer, traveling the world. When he returned home, Fred met and married the love of his life, Anna Oliverio, on December 16, 1967. He began a successful finance career at IBM that spanned over forty years, and he valued the many friendships he made.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

This Week in the City honors Danbury ACE founder Joe Pepin

In this episode of "This Week in the City", Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito is joined by Alternative Center for Excellence (ACE) Principal John Webber to honor and remember the legacy of Joe Pepin, founder of ACE. The Joseph W. Pepin Memorial Building formally known as Alternative Center for Excellence and...
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

DANCE at Ridgefield Conservatory this winter and put some SPRING in your step!

Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance classes for adults, teens, kindergarten, and pre-ballet. Yes, it’s cold outside, so why not DANCE and put some spring in your step?. Executive Director, Amy Piantaggini says, “Join in the fun now! We are about to prepare for our Spring Concert choreography for our May 5 & 6 performance at Ridgefield High School!”
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Chorale Awarded Grant from CT Humanities

The Ridgefield Chorale was recently awarded a $6,800 CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant from CT Humanities (CTH). CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grants assist organizations as they recover from the pandemic and maintain and grow their ability to serve their community and the public. This award launches 2023 with...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Fairfield Library Offers Free Tax Assistance

Fairfield, Conn. – Fairfield Public Library will once again be offering free tax preparation help to patrons through the services of AARP/VITA/IRS Volunteer Tax Assistance Program. On Tuesdays from January 24 – April 18, patrons can seek assistance at Fairfield’s Main Library between the hours of 9:30am and 4:00pm....
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Fairfield Announces One Book One Town Selection for 2023

Fairfield, Conn. - The Fairfield Public Library and its community partners are pleased to announce the One Book One Town (OBOT) selection for 2023, I Keep Trying to Catch His Eye: a Memoir of Loss, Grief and Love by Ivan Maisel. This is the first time in the Library’s OBOT history that a book by a Fairfield author has been selected.
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Parks & Rec offers Red Cross-certified swim instructor course

Ridgefield Parks & Rec Water Safety Instructor Blended Learning Course (ages 16+) Become an American Red Cross-certified swim instructor in just a few days with this course. Students will learn teaching progressions, lesson planning, recognizing common skill errors, and providing corrective feedback. This blended learning course is a combination of both in-person and online learning.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Haven Hot Chicken Opening 3rd Location in Norwalk, CT

Norwalk, Connecticut – Haven Hot Chicken, which brings Nashville Hot Chicken and “Not Chicken” to the area as one of the first fully dedicated Nashville Hot Chicken concepts in New England, announced that its third location, at 596 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, will be opening on Saturday, January 28. This 2,500-square-foot location will feature the brand’s signature menu of crispy, crunchy, juicy, spicy, delicious chicken and vegetarian options ranging from Country (not spicy) to Haven (extremely spicy), along with their beloved fries, sides and seasonal limited-time offerings.
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Bethel: Meet Realtor Jennifer Carbone

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Real Estate...
BETHEL, CT
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country

Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
HEBRON, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield's own Gary Cohen is 2022 NY Sportscaster of the Year!

It’s Outta Here!!! Award-winning Mets play-by-play announcer and Ridgefield resident Gary Cohen is 2022 NY Sportscaster of the Year!. National Sports Media Association (NSMA) has announced that legendary and play-by-play voice on the NY Mets on SNY, Gary Cohen has won 2022 New York Sportscaster of the Year. This is a double for Cohen who won the award back in 2012.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Town of Southbury is Hiring Certified Police Officer

The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of Certified Police Officer. The Town of Southbury is now accepting applications for Certified Police Officer. The Police Officer position involves responsibility for protection of life and property, the prevention, detection, and investigation of crimes and ordinances and maintaining law and order. Police Officers must use logic, common sense, and their own judgment while acting with and without supervision in emergency situations.
SOUTHBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy