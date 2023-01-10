Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
Park improvements finished in Okolona
OKOLONA, Miss. ( WTVA ) - The improvements at Okolona Mini Park just keep coming. A new stage on which to host outdoor concerts is completed on Main Street, along with a newly repaired lighted seating area. Richie Cousin, public works director, says these are "huge improvements" that were made...
wtva.com
Rollover causes traffic delays on Tupelo highway
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - First responders are on the scene of a rollover on Highway 22 over Highway 45 in Tupelo. As of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, traffic in the right lane going southbound is blocked. Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic cameras show the Tupelo Police Department and Tupelo Fire...
wtva.com
Tupelo man charged with fiber theft.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest related to the theft of some fiber optic cable. 53-year-old Jeffrey D. Anderson of Tupelo is charged with Felony Malicious Mischief and Burglary of a Commercial Building. On January 10, 2023, Tombigbee Fiber reported damage to a...
wtva.com
Police, firefighters responded to wreck in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Emergency personnel responded to a bad wreck Thursday afternoon in Tupelo. The wreck happened on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. WTVA reached out to the Tupelo Police Department for details.
wtva.com
One person dead in an officer-involved shooting in Lamar County, Alabama
LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVA) — The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting in Lamar County that left one person dead. Lamar County Coroner Allen Chandler identified that person as Devin Cribbs. He said the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday on County Road 10.
wcbi.com
One person injured in Vernon shooting, sent to Columbus hospital
VERNON, Ala. (WCBI) – One person is injured after a shooting today in Vernon. The shooting happened off Tower Road. We are told one person is being detained in the investigation. The victim was taken to a Columbus hospital. No information has been released about the incident, which is...
wcbi.com
Several schools in the area received bomb threats Friday morning
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was just a normal Friday at schools in Columbus and Lowndes County, but early morning bomb threats changed the entire day. Students and teachers at Columbus High, New Hope Middle, and West Lowndes High school were evacuated from classes this morning. Aaliyah Porter,...
wtva.com
Reaction: Burnsville RV employer shutting down
BURNSVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Another company is shutting its doors and will affect many people in the Tishomingo County area. Vanleigh RV gave the bad news to employees on Monday. The last day of employment is March 10. It is estimated 140 jobs will be affected.
wtva.com
Storm damaged part of Aberdeen hospital
Thursday's storms left behind some damage at the hospital in Aberdeen. National Weather Service gives EF-1 rating to Monroe County twister. A tornado touched down Thursday morning in the Muldon area of Monroe County.
One injured in Mississippi VFW armed robbery
One person was injured and several more were robbed just before 7 p.m. Thursday night at a north Mississippi VFW. Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry described the robbery as “an unconscionable act against those that have served and protected us.”. Columbus police said two armed suspects entered the bar...
kicks96news.com
Receiving Stolen Property and Domestic Violence Arrests Arrests in Attala and Leake
DENNIS L STOVALL, 56, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, CPD. Bond $1,331. DANIEL P STRONG, 21, of Tupelo, Receiving Stolen Property, Obstruction of Public Streets, No Driver’s License, Hold for Other Agency, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $0. DARRELL L TATE, 46, of Kosciusko, Violation Motor Vehicle Lighting...
thelocalvoice.net
“Christmas at Alcorn Correctional Facility” photographs by Gaetano Catelli
Louis Bourgeois, hails from Slidell, Louisiana. He used to teach poetry at the University of Mississippi. But, he had a hankerin’ to help the most powerless among us. So in 2014, Louis founded Prison Writes Initiative (PWI) and began teaching creative writing (in which he has an MFA from Louisiana State University) to inmates at Mississippi State Penitentiary (aka “Parchman Farm”).
wtva.com
National Weather Service gives EF-1 rating to Monroe County twister
MULDON, Miss. (WTVA) - An EF-1 tornado touched down Thursday morning in the Muldon area of Monroe County. Muldon is south of Prairie. The National Weather Service published the rating Thursday afternoon. The storm destroyed a house off U.S. Highway 45 Alternate. No one was there at the time of...
kicks96news.com
Scattered Damage Reported After Thursday’s Storms
A fast-moving storm system produced wind damage, hail and at least one tornado across Mississippi Thursday. In Leake County, trees were blown down on Robinson Road near Ofahoma and along Highway 488 near Standing Pine. There were numerous hail reports across Neshoba County. A tree fell on a home in Kemper County near Preston. The National Weather Service in Memphis has confirmed a tornado touchdown in Monroe County near Prairie and a hospital was damaged by straight-line winds in Aberdeen. The same storm system intensified as it crossed the state line with damage along several possible tornado paths across west-central Alabama.
Commercial Dispatch
VFW bingo night disrupted, bartender struck by robbers
Two people disrupted bingo night at the VFW Thursday night, robbing the bar at gunpoint and striking a 62-year-old woman before making off with an unknown amount of cash. The robbers entered the VFW Post 4272, located at 2850 Seventh Ave. N., shortly before 7, according to a Columbus Police Department press release. The suspects were dressed in heavy clothing and masks, and at least one of them was armed with a handgun.
wtva.com
Tupelo restaurant faces wrongful death lawsuit
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of a man beaten to death files a wrongful death lawsuit against Steele's Dive restaurant in Tupelo. The mother of Leonard "KC" Cooper claims in the lawsuit her son was intentionally and maliciously beaten to death in the parking lot of the restaurant last April.
wcbi.com
Woman arrested, charged for stabbing man in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man was stabbed and a woman is in jail after an argument. Now, 23-year-old Vanglorious Jones is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The incident happened about early Tuesday morning, about midnight, in the 1200 block of Ash Street in Columbus. The victim...
wtva.com
Mississippi Theatre Association conference comes to town
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Theatre Association (M.T.A). conference comes to town for the first time in over a decade. But the normally joyous event, now is clouded by sadness with the passing of Tupelo Theatre Director Tom Booth. Booth was excited about the event. The conference acts as an...
wtva.com
Police charge parents after child found walking along railroad in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA - Columbus Police charged the parents of the child found walking along railroad tracks Tuesday morning. Elett Lowery, 22, and Tyler Williams, 27, face two counts of child neglect charges, which is a misdemeanor. Police Capt. Rick Jones said the child left the home two weeks earlier...
Raid of Mississippi barbershop nets 10,000 fentanyl pills other drugs
More than 10,000 pills, believed to be fentanyl, were seized at a Mississippi barbershop last week. On Jan. 5, 2023, agents of the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Tupelo Police Department executed a search warrant at Spectacular Cuts (3176 Tupelo Commons Drive, Tupelo, MS). More than 10,000 alleged fentanyl...
Comments / 0