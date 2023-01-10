ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooreville, MS

wtva.com

Park improvements finished in Okolona

OKOLONA, Miss. ( WTVA ) - The improvements at Okolona Mini Park just keep coming. A new stage on which to host outdoor concerts is completed on Main Street, along with a newly repaired lighted seating area. Richie Cousin, public works director, says these are "huge improvements" that were made...
OKOLONA, MS
wtva.com

Rollover causes traffic delays on Tupelo highway

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - First responders are on the scene of a rollover on Highway 22 over Highway 45 in Tupelo. As of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, traffic in the right lane going southbound is blocked. Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic cameras show the Tupelo Police Department and Tupelo Fire...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo man charged with fiber theft.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest related to the theft of some fiber optic cable. 53-year-old Jeffrey D. Anderson of Tupelo is charged with Felony Malicious Mischief and Burglary of a Commercial Building. On January 10, 2023, Tombigbee Fiber reported damage to a...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

One person injured in Vernon shooting, sent to Columbus hospital

VERNON, Ala. (WCBI) – One person is injured after a shooting today in Vernon. The shooting happened off Tower Road. We are told one person is being detained in the investigation. The victim was taken to a Columbus hospital. No information has been released about the incident, which is...
VERNON, AL
wcbi.com

Several schools in the area received bomb threats Friday morning

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was just a normal Friday at schools in Columbus and Lowndes County, but early morning bomb threats changed the entire day. Students and teachers at Columbus High, New Hope Middle, and West Lowndes High school were evacuated from classes this morning. Aaliyah Porter,...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Reaction: Burnsville RV employer shutting down

BURNSVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Another company is shutting its doors and will affect many people in the Tishomingo County area. Vanleigh RV gave the bad news to employees on Monday. The last day of employment is March 10. It is estimated 140 jobs will be affected.
TISHOMINGO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Storm damaged part of Aberdeen hospital

Thursday's storms left behind some damage at the hospital in Aberdeen. National Weather Service gives EF-1 rating to Monroe County twister. A tornado touched down Thursday morning in the Muldon area of Monroe County.
ABERDEEN, MS
Magnolia State Live

One injured in Mississippi VFW armed robbery

One person was injured and several more were robbed just before 7 p.m. Thursday night at a north Mississippi VFW. Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry described the robbery as “an unconscionable act against those that have served and protected us.”. Columbus police said two armed suspects entered the bar...
COLUMBUS, MS
thelocalvoice.net

“Christmas at Alcorn Correctional Facility” photographs by Gaetano Catelli

Louis Bourgeois, hails from Slidell, Louisiana. He used to teach poetry at the University of Mississippi. But, he had a hankerin’ to help the most powerless among us. So in 2014, Louis founded Prison Writes Initiative (PWI) and began teaching creative writing (in which he has an MFA from Louisiana State University) to inmates at Mississippi State Penitentiary (aka “Parchman Farm”).
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Scattered Damage Reported After Thursday’s Storms

A fast-moving storm system produced wind damage, hail and at least one tornado across Mississippi Thursday. In Leake County, trees were blown down on Robinson Road near Ofahoma and along Highway 488 near Standing Pine. There were numerous hail reports across Neshoba County. A tree fell on a home in Kemper County near Preston. The National Weather Service in Memphis has confirmed a tornado touchdown in Monroe County near Prairie and a hospital was damaged by straight-line winds in Aberdeen. The same storm system intensified as it crossed the state line with damage along several possible tornado paths across west-central Alabama.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

VFW bingo night disrupted, bartender struck by robbers

Two people disrupted bingo night at the VFW Thursday night, robbing the bar at gunpoint and striking a 62-year-old woman before making off with an unknown amount of cash. The robbers entered the VFW Post 4272, located at 2850 Seventh Ave. N., shortly before 7, according to a Columbus Police Department press release. The suspects were dressed in heavy clothing and masks, and at least one of them was armed with a handgun.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo restaurant faces wrongful death lawsuit

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of a man beaten to death files a wrongful death lawsuit against Steele's Dive restaurant in Tupelo. The mother of Leonard "KC" Cooper claims in the lawsuit her son was intentionally and maliciously beaten to death in the parking lot of the restaurant last April.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Woman arrested, charged for stabbing man in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man was stabbed and a woman is in jail after an argument. Now, 23-year-old Vanglorious Jones is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The incident happened about early Tuesday morning, about midnight, in the 1200 block of Ash Street in Columbus. The victim...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Mississippi Theatre Association conference comes to town

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Theatre Association (M.T.A). conference comes to town for the first time in over a decade. But the normally joyous event, now is clouded by sadness with the passing of Tupelo Theatre Director Tom Booth. Booth was excited about the event. The conference acts as an...
TUPELO, MS

