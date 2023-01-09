Read full article on original website
yumadailynews.com
Driving high is still illegal, says sheriffs in Imperial County
IMPERIAL COUNTY - Sheriff in Imperial County have been addressing that driving under the influence (DUI) laws are not just for alcohol. Driving under the influence of drugs, including marijuana, is also dangerous and illegal. Driving is a complex task that requires your full attention to stay safe and alert....
wutv29.com
Search continues for 5-year-old boy swept away by California floods
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KMPH) — The search continued Tuesday for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by rapid floodwaters on Monday in California. The child, who has been identified as Kyle Doan, went missing near San Miguel. Authorities searched for the boy on Monday but had...
You're Not Going To Believe Why California Legalized Jaywalking
California State Legislators decided jaywalking should no longer be a crime "unless a reasonably careful person would realize there is an immediate danger of a collision with a moving vehicle or other device moving exclusively by human power." 21955 Cal. Veh. Code.
California storm death toll rises to 18 after body found in submerged car with more bad weather hitting state in days
AT least 18 people have died in violent California storms that ripped through the central coast. The body of a 43-year-old woman was discovered on Wednesday, adding to the increasing death toll, according to reports. The roaring waters washed up the woman's body who was recently discovered in a submerged...
Multiple motorhomes and vehicles on fire in Thermal
Firefighters are at the scene of a fire involving multiple vehicles and motorhomes in Thermal. The fire is over at the 88700 block of Avenue 68, just off of Pierce Street. Additional details on the fire were not immediately available. We have a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information. Stay The post Multiple motorhomes and vehicles on fire in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
Washington Examiner
California storm videos show tsunami-like disaster with homes submerged
Five days after a bomb cyclone hit the San Francisco area, beaches are strewn with debris, resembling a war zone. Videos posted on Twitter reveal miles of beaches in Santa Cruz, California, where portions of wood are covering the sand as if they were huge matchsticks. One close-up video shows a couple gingerly walking through the area while helicopter traffic reporter Kris Ankarlo flies over the area, saying the logs were up to 40 feet long.
eastcountymagazine.org
EL CAJON MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH
January 10, 2023 (El Cajon) – An El Cajon man, 49, was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on January 7 in North County. He was driving a 2016 Harley Davison northbound on State Route 79 south of the Riverside County line around 10:30 a.m. when he passed another vehicle on a curve, crossing a double yellow line. As he drove back into the northbound lane, his motorcycle drifted onto the dirt shoulder, where the driver lost control and was ejected, says Officer Jared Grieshaber with the California Highway Patrol.
yumadailynews.com
Man in Yuma flown to hospital from car crash, police say speeding was the cause
YUMA - A man in Yuma has been taken to the hospital for losing control of his gray 1995 Honda Accord and colliding with a concrete barrier. The incident happened on January 8, 2023, around 6:30 in the morning. The man was going west on Gila Ridge Road. Police say...
holtvilletribune.com
Microtransit Service Debuts in Calexico
CALEXICO – Microtransit service has launched in the city of Calexico as part of an Imperial County Transportation Commission pilot program. The program, dubbed Calexico On Demand, debuted on Monday, Jan. 9 after some two years of planning, said David Aguirre, ICTC executive director. The launch of the program...
US 95 lane closures in Yuma start on Wednesday
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises drivers to plan ahead for lane closures on US 95. The post US 95 lane closures in Yuma start on Wednesday appeared first on KYMA.
CalFresh recipients can apply to get food replaced lost during power outage
(KTXL) — People who have CalFresh benefits can get some of their food replaced if they lost food due to the power outages in the region. A form will need to be completed, signed and turned in, which includes contact information, a short description of how the food was lost and the date and time […]
CBP Port of San Luis arrested driver and seized drug money
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Port of San Luis officers arrested a driver before the latter entered Mexico. The post CBP Port of San Luis arrested driver and seized drug money appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Man in Yuma shot, deputies have found no suspects
YUMA - A man in Yuma has been shot and was later flown to a hospital in Phoenix. Sheriff got the call around 2 in the morning around W. 5th Street. When deputies arrived to the scene, they saw the 21-year-old who got shot. The man was taken to YRMC, when later flown to the hospital in Phoenix. Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau responded and assumed the investigation.
More than half of California counties now able to get federal assistance from FEMA
(KTXL) — Multiple counties in California will now be able to receive federal assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said. The White House amended the Emergency Declaration on Tuesday, adding 14 more counties. -Video Above: Sacramento County keep close eye on creeks as more rain expected Colusa, […]
Imperial County to takes action over Calexico state of emergency
Imperial County to takes action over Calexico state of emergency. The post Imperial County to takes action over Calexico state of emergency appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
IID's JB Hamby elected to lead California's Colorado River Board
IMPERIAL COUNTY — Imperial Irrigation District Vice President and Division 2 Director JB Hamby will serve as Chairman of the Colorado River Board of California following his unanimous election during Wednesday’s meeting held in Ontario, California, according to a press release. Hamby has served on the Colorado River...
Yuma Crypto Fraudster may be on the run
The Yuma man accused of defrauding several people of $750,000 of cash and cryptocurrency through a fraudulent bitcoin startup may be on the run, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. The post Yuma Crypto Fraudster may be on the run appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
ECRMC Department Closures Prompt Call to Action
EL CENTRO – The closing of El Centro Regional Medical Center’s pediatric and obstetric departments has mobilized a wide swath of the Valley community, including a wide range of physicians and local leaders, who have vowed to ramp up pressure on hospital officials in an effort to prevent any further reduction in services.
nbcpalmsprings.com
SoCalGas Warns Customers of Shockingly High Gas Bills
If you want to keep your home cozy and warm this winter season be prepared to pay a hefty price. “There’s no easy way to put this – January bills are likely to be higher than usual,” SoCalGas said in an email to customers on Monday. “An unprecedented cold snap caused natural gas market prices on the West Coast to more than double between December and January to a staggering 128%, the gas company continued. As a result, SoCalGas customers can expect to pay more than double what they did this time last year.
Why California Seniors Are Getting High And Regretting It
A lot of senior citizens are heading to hospital emergency rooms after using marijuana.
