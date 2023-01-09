ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

yumadailynews.com

Driving high is still illegal, says sheriffs in Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY - Sheriff in Imperial County have been addressing that driving under the influence (DUI) laws are not just for alcohol. Driving under the influence of drugs, including marijuana, is also dangerous and illegal. Driving is a complex task that requires your full attention to stay safe and alert....
KESQ News Channel 3

Multiple motorhomes and vehicles on fire in Thermal

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire involving multiple vehicles and motorhomes in Thermal. The fire is over at the 88700 block of Avenue 68, just off of Pierce Street. Additional details on the fire were not immediately available. We have a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information. Stay The post Multiple motorhomes and vehicles on fire in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
Washington Examiner

California storm videos show tsunami-like disaster with homes submerged

Five days after a bomb cyclone hit the San Francisco area, beaches are strewn with debris, resembling a war zone. Videos posted on Twitter reveal miles of beaches in Santa Cruz, California, where portions of wood are covering the sand as if they were huge matchsticks. One close-up video shows a couple gingerly walking through the area while helicopter traffic reporter Kris Ankarlo flies over the area, saying the logs were up to 40 feet long.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

EL CAJON MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH

January 10, 2023 (El Cajon) – An El Cajon man, 49, was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on January 7 in North County. He was driving a 2016 Harley Davison northbound on State Route 79 south of the Riverside County line around 10:30 a.m. when he passed another vehicle on a curve, crossing a double yellow line. As he drove back into the northbound lane, his motorcycle drifted onto the dirt shoulder, where the driver lost control and was ejected, says Officer Jared Grieshaber with the California Highway Patrol.
EL CAJON, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Microtransit Service Debuts in Calexico

CALEXICO – Microtransit service has launched in the city of Calexico as part of an Imperial County Transportation Commission pilot program. The program, dubbed Calexico On Demand, debuted on Monday, Jan. 9 after some two years of planning, said David Aguirre, ICTC executive director. The launch of the program...
CALEXICO, CA
yumadailynews.com

Man in Yuma shot, deputies have found no suspects

YUMA - A man in Yuma has been shot and was later flown to a hospital in Phoenix. Sheriff got the call around 2 in the morning around W. 5th Street. When deputies arrived to the scene, they saw the 21-year-old who got shot. The man was taken to YRMC, when later flown to the hospital in Phoenix. Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau responded and assumed the investigation.
YUMA, AZ
FOX40

More than half of California counties now able to get federal assistance from FEMA

(KTXL) — Multiple counties in California will now be able to receive federal assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said.  The White House amended the Emergency Declaration on Tuesday, adding 14 more counties.  -Video Above: Sacramento County keep close eye on creeks as more rain expected Colusa, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
thedesertreview.com

IID's JB Hamby elected to lead California's Colorado River Board

IMPERIAL COUNTY — Imperial Irrigation District Vice President and Division 2 Director JB Hamby will serve as Chairman of the Colorado River Board of California following his unanimous election during Wednesday’s meeting held in Ontario, California, according to a press release. Hamby has served on the Colorado River...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KYMA News 11

Yuma Crypto Fraudster may be on the run

The Yuma man accused of defrauding several people of $750,000 of cash and cryptocurrency through a fraudulent bitcoin startup may be on the run, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. The post Yuma Crypto Fraudster may be on the run appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

ECRMC Department Closures Prompt Call to Action

EL CENTRO – The closing of El Centro Regional Medical Center’s pediatric and obstetric departments has mobilized a wide swath of the Valley community, including a wide range of physicians and local leaders, who have vowed to ramp up pressure on hospital officials in an effort to prevent any further reduction in services.
EL CENTRO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

SoCalGas Warns Customers of Shockingly High Gas Bills

If you want to keep your home cozy and warm this winter season be prepared to pay a hefty price. “There’s no easy way to put this – January bills are likely to be higher than usual,” SoCalGas said in an email to customers on Monday. “An unprecedented cold snap caused natural gas market prices on the West Coast to more than double between December and January to a staggering 128%, the gas company continued. As a result, SoCalGas customers can expect to pay more than double what they did this time last year.

