osubeavers.com
Carey Post Pair of 10s as Oregon State Scores 196.850 at Wasatch Classic
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – It was surely a night to remember for Oregon State gymnastics sophomore Jade Carey, as she posted 10s on floor and vault, to guide the Beaver to a second-place finish in the night session of the Wasatch Classic at the Maverik Center on Saturday evening.
osubeavers.com
Beavers to Face Sun Devils Saturday
THE GAME: Oregon State remain home Saturday to face Arizona State. TELEVISION: The game will be televised on Pac-12 Networks. RADIO: The game will air live on Beaver Sports Radio Network with Mike Parker calling the action. LIVE STATS: Live stats will be available at this link. QUICKLY: Oregon State...
osubeavers.com
Beavers Battle, Fall to No. 9 Wildcats
CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men's basketball team battled until the final whistle, but ultimately fell to No. 9 Arizona 86-74 Thursday evening at Gill Coliseum. Oregon State's freshmen combined to score 54 points in the contest, headlined by Tyler Bilodeau and Michael Rataj, who both set career highs with 18 points apiece. Bilodeau also led the Beavers with six rebounds to go with a pair of steals, while Rataj added five boards and three steals.
osubeavers.com
Beavers Re-Open Indoor Season at UW Preview
SEATTLE, Wash. – Oregon State Track and Field will open 2023 on Saturday at the UW Preview. The meet is hosted by the University of Washington at the Dempsey Indoor Center. It will be streamed live on RunnerSpace with live results available here. LAST TIME OUT. Six Beavers posted...
