Corvallis, OR

Beavers to Face Sun Devils Saturday

THE GAME: Oregon State remain home Saturday to face Arizona State. TELEVISION: The game will be televised on Pac-12 Networks. RADIO: The game will air live on Beaver Sports Radio Network with Mike Parker calling the action. LIVE STATS: Live stats will be available at this link. QUICKLY: Oregon State...
Beavers Battle, Fall to No. 9 Wildcats

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men's basketball team battled until the final whistle, but ultimately fell to No. 9 Arizona 86-74 Thursday evening at Gill Coliseum. Oregon State's freshmen combined to score 54 points in the contest, headlined by Tyler Bilodeau and Michael Rataj, who both set career highs with 18 points apiece. Bilodeau also led the Beavers with six rebounds to go with a pair of steals, while Rataj added five boards and three steals.
Beavers Re-Open Indoor Season at UW Preview

SEATTLE, Wash. – Oregon State Track and Field will open 2023 on Saturday at the UW Preview. The meet is hosted by the University of Washington at the Dempsey Indoor Center. It will be streamed live on RunnerSpace with live results available here. LAST TIME OUT. Six Beavers posted...
