CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men's basketball team battled until the final whistle, but ultimately fell to No. 9 Arizona 86-74 Thursday evening at Gill Coliseum. Oregon State's freshmen combined to score 54 points in the contest, headlined by Tyler Bilodeau and Michael Rataj, who both set career highs with 18 points apiece. Bilodeau also led the Beavers with six rebounds to go with a pair of steals, while Rataj added five boards and three steals.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO