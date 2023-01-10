Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Manatee Festival begins tomorrow
The 36th annual Manatee Festival will take over downtown Crystal River on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14 and 15, for two full days of vendors, entertainment and visiting manatees in our beautiful local springs. There will be nearly 400 vendors selling all kinds of crafts and goodies, Art in the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus Libraries: 'Seed Library' branches out to Crystal River
Just eight months ago the Lakes Region branch in Inverness opened the first Seed Library, with our second one launching at the Homosassa branch in July. In November, the Coastal Region branch in Crystal River opened the third Seed Library for Citrus Libraries. The Seed Library will offer a variety...
Citrus County Chronicle
Take a tour of two terrific towns
Mark your calendars for Saturday, Jan. 21, for the third annual Tour of the Towns — a tour of all the businesses that are part of the Withlacoochee Gulf Area Chamber from both Inglis and Yankeetown, to see what the different area businesses have to offer. This is a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Let’s Feed Citrus food giveaway dates for remainder of January, February
The next dates set for the Let’s Feed Citrus food distribution through February are: Wednesday, Jan. 25 and Wednesday, Feb. 8 and 22. Until further notice, all giveaway events are drive-thru only and begin at 9 a.m. at the Citrus County fairgrounds at 3600 S Florida Ave, Inverness, FL 34450.
Villages Daily Sun
New year brings wealth of art and craft shows to area
With the new year comes a chance to see some newly created artwork across multiple disciplines. January is packed with several different showcases and sales featuring artists from The Villages, around the state and beyond. Expect to see everything from handmade crafts to quilts to photographs to colored pencil paintings...
wfit.org
How Weeki Wachee Springs State Park will celebrate 75 years and its famed mermaids
Florida was once known for its roadside attractions such as Six-Gun Territory in Ocala, which featured shootouts at high noon on its dusty main drag. Winter Haven also had Cypress Gardens, known for water-ski shows and young women dressed in floral-colored southern belle costumes. Many of them went by the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Daystar Life Center temporarily moving starting Monday, Jan. 16
The good news is that the contractor building the St. Benedict Housing behind the Daystar Life Center property in Crystal River will begin paving the entire area beginning Monday, Jan.16. However, that also means Daystar must suspend all its on-site operations including the thrift store, pantry and social services for...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River approves entertainment district; loosening outside alcohol restrictions
Seeing the success of entertainment districts in cities including Inverness and Ocala, Crystal River is following suit. The Crystal River City Council voted unanimously for the second and final time during its regularly scheduled Monday public meeting to approve the creation of an entertainment district for its downtown area.
Freeze Watch issued for parts of Pasco, Hernando, Citrus counties
A Freeze Watch has been issued for northern parts of the Tampa Bay area Friday, according to an advisory from the National Weather Service.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Your Favorite Wesley Chapel Restaurant!
Our local readers cast their votes, and despite a number of new options, Noble Crust Tops The List in Wesley Chapel…Again. Since opening in 2017, Noble Crust has established itself as one of Wesley Chapel’s premier restaurants, and based on the votes of our readers, the premier restaurant.
WESH
Freeze possible for parts of Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend is shaping up to be sunny, but cold. Friday overnight into Saturday kicks off a First Warning Weather Day from 12 a.m. to 10 a.m. WESH 2's Cam Tran says that's when there will be the worst of the wind chills. This content is...
Citrus County Chronicle
Cats perish in Monday structure fire
Two cats died in an early morning structure fire Monday, Jan. 9, according to a Citrus County Fire Rescue news release issued Thursday, Jan. 12. Crews responded at 3:55 a.m. Monday to a reported residential structure fire on North Redwood Avenue in Hernando, where the single-story structure was found to be approximately 40 percent involved with fire, said Cortney Marsh, CCFR spokeswoman. Firefighters from Hernando, Citrus Springs, Pine Ridge, Kensington, Connell Heights, Highlands, and a safety captain responded to the scene.
Citrus County Chronicle
Working toward feeling 'normal' again
The last year has been hard, says the Rev. Luz Lecour of Unity of Citrus County. “We’re trying to get back to a normal that is no longer a normal,” she said.
suncoastnews.com
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48. A St. Petersburg plastic surgeon died Thursday, six days after deputies responded to a double shooting call at a home he owns in Brooksville.
Citrus County Chronicle
Rosewood RV park wins approval with divided vote
BRONSON — The Jan. 3 evening Levy County Commission meeting was headed by Matt Brooks. Brooks was recently named the chairman of the Commission, with Desiree Mills serving as vice chairman. Most of the meeting revolved around the proposed RV park in Rosewood, outside of Cedar Key. The Crane...
Citrus County Chronicle
Tarawood in Floral City sees construction boom
Nestled in the gently rolling pasturelands south of Floral City hides an oasis of a community. Look fast as you cruise by on U.S. 41, or you just might miss it. Tucked away from the traffic and city lights is Tarawood; a gated community for residents age 55 or older that is seeing more activity than it has in years.
villages-news.com
Residents upset with ‘debacle’ at temporary postal station in The Villages
Residents are upset with the “debacle” at a temporary postal station in The Villages. This past week, demolition work began in earnest in the area surrounding the former site of the Hacienda Hills Country Club, which was torn down in 2020. The Villages will be building a new villa community and the work has necessitated the closure of the old Hacienda Hills Postal Station, which will be reconstructed. For now, residents are picking up their mail at a nearby temporary trailer facility.
villages-news.com
Four chaplains who gave up their lives to be focus of presentation in The Villages
Four chaplains who gave up their lives for the sake of others in World War II will be the focus of a presentation next week in The Villages. Members and guests of the John Bartram Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, are invited to a presentation on the chaplain’s role in the armed forces.
Citrus County Chronicle
Pirates wear down 'Canes
CRYSTAL RIVER — The Crystal River girls basketball team eventually pulled away from Citrus on Friday night at home, but the Hurricanes stuck around for much of the night, despite only having five players dressed. The Pirates (9-7) wore the Hurricanes down in the second half and snapped a...
Citrus County Chronicle
County grants Betz Farm buyer more time to close
County commissioners were hoping to use the $6.6 million from last year’s sale of Betz Farm to offset costs for a new animal shelter. Now, the county is just trying to salvage the sale. Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle.
