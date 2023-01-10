ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal River, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Manatee Festival begins tomorrow

The 36th annual Manatee Festival will take over downtown Crystal River on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14 and 15, for two full days of vendors, entertainment and visiting manatees in our beautiful local springs. There will be nearly 400 vendors selling all kinds of crafts and goodies, Art in the...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus Libraries: 'Seed Library' branches out to Crystal River

Just eight months ago the Lakes Region branch in Inverness opened the first Seed Library, with our second one launching at the Homosassa branch in July. In November, the Coastal Region branch in Crystal River opened the third Seed Library for Citrus Libraries. The Seed Library will offer a variety...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Take a tour of two terrific towns

Mark your calendars for Saturday, Jan. 21, for the third annual Tour of the Towns — a tour of all the businesses that are part of the Withlacoochee Gulf Area Chamber from both Inglis and Yankeetown, to see what the different area businesses have to offer. This is a...
YANKEETOWN, FL
Villages Daily Sun

New year brings wealth of art and craft shows to area

With the new year comes a chance to see some newly created artwork across multiple disciplines. January is packed with several different showcases and sales featuring artists from The Villages, around the state and beyond. Expect to see everything from handmade crafts to quilts to photographs to colored pencil paintings...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Daystar Life Center temporarily moving starting Monday, Jan. 16

The good news is that the contractor building the St. Benedict Housing behind the Daystar Life Center property in Crystal River will begin paving the entire area beginning Monday, Jan.16. However, that also means Daystar must suspend all its on-site operations including the thrift store, pantry and social services for...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Your Favorite Wesley Chapel Restaurant!

Our local readers cast their votes, and despite a number of new options, Noble Crust Tops The List in Wesley Chapel…Again. Since opening in 2017, Noble Crust has established itself as one of Wesley Chapel’s premier restaurants, and based on the votes of our readers, the premier restaurant.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Cats perish in Monday structure fire

Two cats died in an early morning structure fire Monday, Jan. 9, according to a Citrus County Fire Rescue news release issued Thursday, Jan. 12. Crews responded at 3:55 a.m. Monday to a reported residential structure fire on North Redwood Avenue in Hernando, where the single-story structure was found to be approximately 40 percent involved with fire, said Cortney Marsh, CCFR spokeswoman. Firefighters from Hernando, Citrus Springs, Pine Ridge, Kensington, Connell Heights, Highlands, and a safety captain responded to the scene.
HERNANDO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Rosewood RV park wins approval with divided vote

BRONSON — The Jan. 3 evening Levy County Commission meeting was headed by Matt Brooks. Brooks was recently named the chairman of the Commission, with Desiree Mills serving as vice chairman. Most of the meeting revolved around the proposed RV park in Rosewood, outside of Cedar Key. The Crane...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Tarawood in Floral City sees construction boom

Nestled in the gently rolling pasturelands south of Floral City hides an oasis of a community. Look fast as you cruise by on U.S. 41, or you just might miss it. Tucked away from the traffic and city lights is Tarawood; a gated community for residents age 55 or older that is seeing more activity than it has in years.
FLORAL CITY, FL
villages-news.com

Residents upset with ‘debacle’ at temporary postal station in The Villages

Residents are upset with the “debacle” at a temporary postal station in The Villages. This past week, demolition work began in earnest in the area surrounding the former site of the Hacienda Hills Country Club, which was torn down in 2020. The Villages will be building a new villa community and the work has necessitated the closure of the old Hacienda Hills Postal Station, which will be reconstructed. For now, residents are picking up their mail at a nearby temporary trailer facility.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Four chaplains who gave up their lives to be focus of presentation in The Villages

Four chaplains who gave up their lives for the sake of others in World War II will be the focus of a presentation next week in The Villages. Members and guests of the John Bartram Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, are invited to a presentation on the chaplain’s role in the armed forces.
Citrus County Chronicle

Pirates wear down 'Canes

CRYSTAL RIVER — The Crystal River girls basketball team eventually pulled away from Citrus on Friday night at home, but the Hurricanes stuck around for much of the night, despite only having five players dressed. The Pirates (9-7) wore the Hurricanes down in the second half and snapped a...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

County grants Betz Farm buyer more time to close

County commissioners were hoping to use the $6.6 million from last year’s sale of Betz Farm to offset costs for a new animal shelter. Now, the county is just trying to salvage the sale. Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

