Long Beach, CA

longbeachstate.com

Men's Basketball Travels To Face Hawai'i On Saturday

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- Long Beach State is back on the road this weekend, heading off to Honolulu to face Hawai'i on the island for the fifth time in the last seven meetings between the programs. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Pacific Time on Saturday, January 14 with live coverage on ESPN+.
