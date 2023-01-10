No "Spare" copies of Harry's memoir at Twin Cities libraries

Libraries across the Twin Cities are seeing high demand for Prince Harry's shocking new memoir .

What happened: More than 1,100 Hennepin County Library patrons had already joined the queue for one of 48 copies of the print edition as of 6:30am on release day.

Roughly 730 listeners had requested a copy of the audiobook, which is shared among metro libraries.

By midday, metro-wide reservations for the audiobook had ballooned to 1,044, per the library. The eBook, which is also shared across metro libraries, had 1,148 holds.

The big picture: "Spare," which hit shelves Tuesday, climbed to the top spot on Amazon and Barnes & Noble in the U.S. and Britain following a "press frenzy" prompted by juicy leaks and pre-publication interviews, Axios' Hope King writes.

Random House is said to be printing 2.5 million hardcover copies for North America alone.

What they're saying: Joshua Yetman, a spokesperson for Hennepin County Library, told Axios that such high demand isn't unusual for hot titles by big names.

The library has seven additional physical copies of the book on order and plans to buy more this month, now that an annual end-of-year purchases pause instituted as part of the budget process has been lifted, he said.

Zoom in: Axios checked with several other libraries across the metro Tuesday to gauge interest:

St. Paul Public Library patrons might get to pore over the pages a bit sooner: The system has 42 hard copies and there were just 164 holds as of late Tuesday, a spokesperson told Axios. The library also logged 33 holds on four audio copies.

Dakota County Library ordered 36 print copies, but already had 361 holds as of midday Tuesday. Twenty-two patrons were in line for three copies of the audiobook.

Carver County had 67 requests for its four print copies.

Ramsey County, which has seven locations in suburbs around St. Paul, had 250 holds for 22 print copies.

Anoka County had 163 holds for 20 print copies.

Editor's note: This story was updated with details on St. Paul Public Library's reservations.