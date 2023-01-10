Read full article on original website
ophthalmologytimes.com
Eyenovia offers results of study evaluating microdose delivery technology
According to the company, gene and protein expression of cytokines and chemokines after latanoprost+benzalkonium chloride treatment administered via the company’s microdose formulation decreased inflammation from preserved glaucoma solutions compared to drops. According to the in vitro study design, conjunctival epithelial cells were exposed to drug by standard drop or...
U.S. FDA, CDC see early signal of possible Pfizer bivalent COVID shot link to stroke
Jan 13 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 13 story has been refiled with an edited headline to clarify that the link to a stroke is possible, not definite.) A safety monitoring system flagged that U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech's updated COVID-19 shot could be linked to a type of brain stroke in older adults, according to preliminary data analyzed by U.S. health authorities.
Dangerous mix of fentanyl and animal tranquilizer detected in San Diego, but not widespread
The DEA says it's finding xylazine in drug seizures at increasing levels in U.S., but those on the ground say the drug known as 'tranq' or 'tranq dope' has not reached San Diego's supply
Regular fast food consumption linked to liver disease, USC study suggests
You may want to think twice about stopping for fast food anytime soon.
The Top Oral Hygiene Tips To Prevent Bad Breath, According To A Dentist
Having bad breath can be an embarrassing situation, to say the least. Here's what you should know about conquering bad breath, according to an expert.
Patient Case #1: 79-Year-Old Female With Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)
Daniel F Kiernan, MD, FACS, provides an overview of a patient case of a 79-year-old female with neovascular AMD.
Researchers find link between articles published before ophthalmology residency, future career path
A study was conducted with the goal of evaluating a correlation between the number of peer-reviewed publications published before a residency and the subsequent peer-reviewed publications or career choices of doctors who graduated from an Ophthalmology residency program. Researchers gathered the names of graduates of Ophthalmology residency programs from cohort...
Georgia ophthalmologist antes up $1.8 million to settle unnecessary billing allegation
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia, Aarti D. Pandya, MD, settled allegations that she performed and billed for medically unnecessary cataract surgeries and diagnostic tests. According to a news release this week from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the settlement resolves allegations in a...
Finding the clues: What retinal vasculature changes may mean for cognitive impairment
Ultra-widefield imaging may be a promising technology for assessing larger areas of the retinal vasculature to uncover retinal changes in Alzheimer’s disease, according to investigators. An international team of investigators, led by Emma Pead, reported that changes in the vasculature of the peripheral retina may hold clues to the...
