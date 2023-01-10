ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ophthalmologytimes.com

Eyenovia offers results of study evaluating microdose delivery technology

According to the company, gene and protein expression of cytokines and chemokines after latanoprost+benzalkonium chloride treatment administered via the company’s microdose formulation decreased inflammation from preserved glaucoma solutions compared to drops. According to the in vitro study design, conjunctival epithelial cells were exposed to drug by standard drop or...
Reuters

U.S. FDA, CDC see early signal of possible Pfizer bivalent COVID shot link to stroke

Jan 13 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 13 story has been refiled with an edited headline to clarify that the link to a stroke is possible, not definite.) A safety monitoring system flagged that U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech's updated COVID-19 shot could be linked to a type of brain stroke in older adults, according to preliminary data analyzed by U.S. health authorities.
ophthalmologytimes.com

Researchers find link between articles published before ophthalmology residency, future career path

A study was conducted with the goal of evaluating a correlation between the number of peer-reviewed publications published before a residency and the subsequent peer-reviewed publications or career choices of doctors who graduated from an Ophthalmology residency program. Researchers gathered the names of graduates of Ophthalmology residency programs from cohort...
ophthalmologytimes.com

Finding the clues: What retinal vasculature changes may mean for cognitive impairment

Ultra-widefield imaging may be a promising technology for assessing larger areas of the retinal vasculature to uncover retinal changes in Alzheimer’s disease, according to investigators. An international team of investigators, led by Emma Pead, reported that changes in the vasculature of the peripheral retina may hold clues to the...

