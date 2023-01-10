The family of Randy E. Wyatt, of Manhattan, Kansas is saddened to announce his passing on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the age of 60. He was born January 12, 1962, in Lincoln, Nebraska, the son of George and Lilly Wyatt. He graduated from Manhattan High School in 1980. After graduation, he completed his Associate Degree at Manhattan Area Vocational Technical School. Randy then began his career as an autobody technician at Jack’s body shop and went on to dedicate 40 years to his field. During that time, he forged lifelong friendships in every body shop that he worked in.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO