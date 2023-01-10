Thomas Hadan Pittenger, 69, of Manhattan, Kansas passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in Manhattan, Kansas with his beloved wife by his side. Tom was born October 26, 1953 in Humboldt, Tennessee. Thad and Arleen Pittenger gladly welcomed their energetic, blonde curly headed, blue-eyed boy into their home. He was officially adopted by them on his second birthday. He shared his childhood home with two sisters, Julie McCullough, Susie Robetorye and countless pets.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO