Thomas Hadan Pittenger
Thomas Hadan Pittenger, 69, of Manhattan, Kansas passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in Manhattan, Kansas with his beloved wife by his side. Tom was born October 26, 1953 in Humboldt, Tennessee. Thad and Arleen Pittenger gladly welcomed their energetic, blonde curly headed, blue-eyed boy into their home. He was officially adopted by them on his second birthday. He shared his childhood home with two sisters, Julie McCullough, Susie Robetorye and countless pets.
Dennis Michael “Mike” McConkey
Dennis Michael “Mike” McConkey, 71, of Wamego, Kansas, died Monday, January 9, 2023, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan. He was a long-time resident of the community. Mike was born August 26, 1951, in Kansas City, Kansas, the son of Francis and Betha (Sharpe) McConkey. He...
Daryl J. Sterba
Daryl J. Sterba, 69 of Clifton, Kansas, died Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Park Villa Nursing Home in Clyde, Kansas. He was born on February 1, 1953 in Concordia, Kansas, the son of Frank and Florence (Musselman) Sterba. Daryl grew up in Clifton and graduated from Clifton High School...
Marie L. Harris
Marie L. Harris, 89, of Junction City, passed away on January 8, 2023, at Research Medical Center. A graveside service will take place at Kansas Veterans' Cemetery Monday, January 23, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to the Army Emergency Relief (AER), 2530 Crystal Dr., Arlington, Virginia 22202.
Bonnie Jean Vientos
Bonnie Jean Vientos, age 88, of Manhattan, died January 10, 2023 at the Frankfort Community Care Home in Frankfort, Kansas. She was born on November 28, 1934 in Manhattan. She grew up in the area and graduated with the Manhattan High School Class of 1952. On July 1, 1980 in...
