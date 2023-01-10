Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jcpost.com
Dennis Michael “Mike” McConkey
Dennis Michael “Mike” McConkey, 71, of Wamego, Kansas, died Monday, January 9, 2023, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan. He was a long-time resident of the community. Mike was born August 26, 1951, in Kansas City, Kansas, the son of Francis and Betha (Sharpe) McConkey. He...
jcpost.com
Nancy Ruth Rucker
Nancy Ruth Rucker was born on November 8, 1937 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Kenneth and Hazel (Burns) Rucker. Her childhood was spent in Fort Mitchell, KY where she received an excellent education at Villa Madonna Academy and Beechwood High School. After the birth of her brother, Kenneth Walter, and death of her mother, the family moved to Indiana where Nancy graduated from Jeffersonville High School at the age of 16. Nancy attended Indiana University and graduated from Kentucky Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in Louisville in 1958.
jcpost.com
Larry Keith Potter
Larry Keith Potter, age 71, of Manhattan, died January 10, 2023, at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan. He was born October 20, 1951, in Phoenix, Arizona, the son of Anson B. and Ellis Jean (Swearingen) Potter. Larry was one of the earlier computer systems engineers. He was a main...
jcpost.com
Thomas Hadan Pittenger
Thomas Hadan Pittenger, 69, of Manhattan, Kansas passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in Manhattan, Kansas with his beloved wife by his side. Tom was born October 26, 1953 in Humboldt, Tennessee. Thad and Arleen Pittenger gladly welcomed their energetic, blonde curly headed, blue-eyed boy into their home. He was officially adopted by them on his second birthday. He shared his childhood home with two sisters, Julie McCullough, Susie Robetorye and countless pets.
jcpost.com
Daryl J. Sterba
Daryl J. Sterba, 69 of Clifton, Kansas, died Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Park Villa Nursing Home in Clyde, Kansas. He was born on February 1, 1953 in Concordia, Kansas, the son of Frank and Florence (Musselman) Sterba. Daryl grew up in Clifton and graduated from Clifton High School...
jcpost.com
Marie L. Harris
Marie L. Harris, 89, of Junction City, passed away on January 8, 2023, at Research Medical Center. A graveside service will take place at Kansas Veterans' Cemetery Monday, January 23, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to the Army Emergency Relief (AER), 2530 Crystal Dr., Arlington, Virginia 22202.
Comments / 0