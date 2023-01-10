Read full article on original website
El Reno Tribune
ER Wranglers make donations; open rodeo earns IPRA recognition
The El Reno Wranglers recently held their first meeting of 2023, with Jimmy Johnston opening the meeting, followed by the flag salute led by Trisha Duncan and Gary Sorrells offering prayer. It was…
El Reno Tribune
Tribune, ER Chamber to host Feb. 7 forum for school board candidates
The El Reno Chamber of Commerce will again partner with the El Reno Tribune to host a candidate forum, this time for the upcoming El Reno Public School Board election. The Chamber and Tribune hosted…
El Reno Tribune
Okarche awards
Okarche High School seniors Kylie Bailey and Jacob Hendrickson were named as December Lioness and Lion honorees. OHS December Students of the Month were Madi Vogt and Jalie Rother.
El Reno Tribune
El Reno’s Halley sworn in as new special judge
Longtime El Reno attorney David Halley was sworn in last week as Canadian County’s newly appointed special judge. The oath was administered by Canadian County District Judge Paul Hesse. Halley…
El Reno Tribune
Herding in the art
El Reno’s art scene has some new creations as well as an old venue getting some new life. Roger and Anna Rinehart are bringing back the Corridor Art Gallery inside the Kraft Building, 114 S. Rock…
El Reno Tribune
Oklahoma Oil and Gas to host Okarche workshop on Feb. 4
Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas is sponsoring an energy education workshop on Feb. 4 at Okarche High School. All teachers are welcome to register to attend for free and leave with up to $1,100 in…
El Reno Tribune
John Lynn Porter
John Lynn Porter passed into his heavenly father’s arms on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at 84, following a long illness of many factors. He was born July 30, 1938, to Edwin and Marie Porter in El Reno,…
El Reno Tribune
Judy Jones
Funeral services for Judy Beth Jones of Union City will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 in the Benson Memorial Chapel in El Reno, with burial following at the Union City Cemetery. Services are…
El Reno Tribune
Citizens seeking absentee ballots for Feb. 14 vote need to apply now
Voters in Canadian County who want absentee ballots mailed to them for the Feb. 14 City of Yukon Council Member at Large, City of Yukon Special Election, Riverside School Special Election, Deer Creek…
El Reno Tribune
El Reno matmen stunned by Comanche
More than a dozen former grapplers were stunned last week as El Reno High School’s top-ranked wrestling team gave up 40 straight points to Class 3A’s sixth-ranked Comanche en route to a 43-34 loss on…
El Reno Tribune
Airport terminal delay could result in more grant funding
Plans to build a new terminal at the El Reno Regional Airport may take a bit longer, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. City Manager Matt Sandidge said a recent meeting with the Oklahoma…
El Reno Tribune
Hot shooting Eagles keep streak over Indians intact
Since joining the Suburban Conference four seasons ago the Del City Eagles have been the thorn in the side of El Reno High School’s boys basketball team, a trend which continued last week. In a…
