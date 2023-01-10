ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Reno, OK

El Reno Tribune

Okarche awards

Okarche High School seniors Kylie Bailey and Jacob Hendrickson were named as December Lioness and Lion honorees. OHS December Students of the Month were Madi Vogt and Jalie Rother.
El Reno’s Halley sworn in as new special judge

Longtime El Reno attorney David Halley was sworn in last week as Canadian County’s newly appointed special judge. The oath was administered by Canadian County District Judge Paul Hesse. Halley…
EL RENO, OK
Herding in the art

El Reno’s art scene has some new creations as well as an old venue getting some new life. Roger and Anna Rinehart are bringing back the Corridor Art Gallery inside the Kraft Building, 114 S. Rock…
EL RENO, OK
John Lynn Porter

John Lynn Porter passed into his heavenly father’s arms on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at 84, following a long illness of many factors. He was born July 30, 1938, to Edwin and Marie Porter in El Reno,…
EL RENO, OK
Judy Jones

Funeral services for Judy Beth Jones of Union City will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 in the Benson Memorial Chapel in El Reno, with burial following at the Union City Cemetery. Services are…
UNION CITY, OK
El Reno matmen stunned by Comanche

More than a dozen former grapplers were stunned last week as El Reno High School’s top-ranked wrestling team gave up 40 straight points to Class 3A’s sixth-ranked Comanche en route to a 43-34 loss on…
EL RENO, OK

