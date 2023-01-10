ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Police: Anderson man shoots father during altercation

ANDERSON, Ind. — A 31-year-old Anderson man is in custody for allegedly shooting his father Friday night. Police received several reports of shots fired in the 500 block of West 2nd Street just before 7:30 p.m. Friday. They arrived to find a 52-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Court docs: Murder suspect posted Facebook memorial tributes to victim after deadly shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – In the days after police say Antonio Johnson shot and killed Melvin Hall Jr., he posted memorial tributes to his friend on Facebook. Investigators later linked Johnson to the deadly Dec. 15 shooting through eyewitness accounts, fingerprints and clothing, according to court documents. Indianapolis Metropolitan police found Hall shot inside a Pontiac Grand […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Woman in custody after 18-year-old stabbed on Bloomington bus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 56-year-old woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old woman in the head multiple times. The assault happened Wednesday around 4:45 p.m. when a Bloomington Transit bus was stopped at the intersection of West Fourth Street and the B-Line Trail. The victim, who is...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WFYI

Fire kills man; 1 of 4 kids listed as critical near death

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man has died of injuries suffered in an Indianopolis apartment fire this week that left four children ages 15 months, 3, 12 and 14 in critical condition, authorities said. Raymond Diggs, 31, died Wednesday of thermal burns and smoke inhalation, and death was imminent for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Police arrest 3 adults, 1 juvenile in Carmel liquor store robbery

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police said they’ve arrested four people from Indianapolis in connection with a theft at a liquor store from November. On Nov. 2, 2022, the Carmel Police Department responded to Payless Liquors, 14580 River Rd., around 1 p.m. after several people entered the store and took multiple bottles of liquor. Police released […]
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Person arrested after 2 men shot in apartment building

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was arrested Thursday night in connection to the morning shooting of two men found dead in an apartment building on the city’s east side, police say. The person arrested was detained earlier Thursday in the area of West 79th Street and North Michigan...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 killed in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died in a shooting that happened early Friday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis. Shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot on Windsong Drive, near East 21st Street and North Mitthoeffer Road. According to an IMPD spokesperson, the officers found a man in a vehicle who had apparently been shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

'He was a good guy' | Friends struggle to come to terms with death of man, daughter after east Indianapolis apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A friend of 31-year-old Raymond Diggs said they are still trying to come to terms with his tragic death. Britney Williams said Diggs, who died along with his 15-month-old daughter from their injuries in an east Indianapolis apartment fire Monday night, was more than a colleague. They worked together at Joe's Auto Sales, where she said he worked in the service department for three years.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville woman charged in attack on two people

A Shelbyville woman was arrested for an attack on two people Wednesday. Few details have been released as Shelbyville Police continue with their investigation. According to a release from Shelbyville Police, Chelesea Nicholson, 29, of Shelbyville, was in the 200 block of West South Street. Nicholson came into contact with two individuals who were in front of their residence. Nicholson battered both subjects which required them to be transported to a hospital in Indianapolis.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Hearing in Delphi murder case

Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominee: …. Franklin senior Dylan Beverly throws down a powerful, one-handed dunk over his defender in the Grizzly Cubs' 30-29 win over Greenwood in the Johnson County Tournament semifinals. Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominee: …. There was no...
DELPHI, IN

