WTHR
Man sentenced to 55 years in 2020 murder on west side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man received a 55-year sentence for an October 2020 murder that happened on the west side. Brandon McCormick will also serve five years on probation. He was found guilty during a two-day trial in December. The murder happened on Oct. 22, 2020. Police responded to...
Police: Anderson man shoots father during altercation
ANDERSON, Ind. — A 31-year-old Anderson man is in custody for allegedly shooting his father Friday night. Police received several reports of shots fired in the 500 block of West 2nd Street just before 7:30 p.m. Friday. They arrived to find a 52-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.
Court docs: Murder suspect posted Facebook memorial tributes to victim after deadly shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – In the days after police say Antonio Johnson shot and killed Melvin Hall Jr., he posted memorial tributes to his friend on Facebook. Investigators later linked Johnson to the deadly Dec. 15 shooting through eyewitness accounts, fingerprints and clothing, according to court documents. Indianapolis Metropolitan police found Hall shot inside a Pontiac Grand […]
Woman in custody after 18-year-old stabbed on Bloomington bus
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 56-year-old woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old woman in the head multiple times. The assault happened Wednesday around 4:45 p.m. when a Bloomington Transit bus was stopped at the intersection of West Fourth Street and the B-Line Trail. The victim, who is...
Fire kills man; 1 of 4 kids listed as critical near death
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man has died of injuries suffered in an Indianopolis apartment fire this week that left four children ages 15 months, 3, 12 and 14 in critical condition, authorities said. Raymond Diggs, 31, died Wednesday of thermal burns and smoke inhalation, and death was imminent for...
Police arrest 3 adults, 1 juvenile in Carmel liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police said they’ve arrested four people from Indianapolis in connection with a theft at a liquor store from November. On Nov. 2, 2022, the Carmel Police Department responded to Payless Liquors, 14580 River Rd., around 1 p.m. after several people entered the store and took multiple bottles of liquor. Police released […]
Man sentenced for fatal shooting after fight at east side apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — Alejandro Leon Barroso was sentenced to 52 years in prison for the 2021 killing of 46-year-old Oswaldo Cruz Lopez. Barroso was convicted of murder in the deadly shooting. On May 24, 2021, Barroso and Lopez were working at an apartment complex near 38th Street and Mitthoeffer Road....
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person arrested after 2 men shot in apartment building
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was arrested Thursday night in connection to the morning shooting of two men found dead in an apartment building on the city’s east side, police say. The person arrested was detained earlier Thursday in the area of West 79th Street and North Michigan...
1 killed in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died in a shooting that happened early Friday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis. Shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot on Windsong Drive, near East 21st Street and North Mitthoeffer Road. According to an IMPD spokesperson, the officers found a man in a vehicle who had apparently been shot.
'He was a good guy' | Friends struggle to come to terms with death of man, daughter after east Indianapolis apartment fire
INDIANAPOLIS — A friend of 31-year-old Raymond Diggs said they are still trying to come to terms with his tragic death. Britney Williams said Diggs, who died along with his 15-month-old daughter from their injuries in an east Indianapolis apartment fire Monday night, was more than a colleague. They worked together at Joe's Auto Sales, where she said he worked in the service department for three years.
Family, friends remember youth coach killed in alleged road rage shooting
Richard Donnell Hamilton was killed by an alleged road rage shooter Wednesday evening while exiting I-65 at County Line Road.
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville woman charged in attack on two people
A Shelbyville woman was arrested for an attack on two people Wednesday. Few details have been released as Shelbyville Police continue with their investigation. According to a release from Shelbyville Police, Chelesea Nicholson, 29, of Shelbyville, was in the 200 block of West South Street. Nicholson came into contact with two individuals who were in front of their residence. Nicholson battered both subjects which required them to be transported to a hospital in Indianapolis.
Indy man arrested, charged following June 2022 homicide
On Tuesday, IMPD made an arrest stemming from a June 2022 homicide that left a 28-year-old man dead.
cbs4indy.com
Docs: ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian shot at after caught by husband while having affair with ‘high school sweetheart’ in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents detail an affair spurred to violence involving “Bob & Tom” comedian Ronald Sexton, better known as Donnie Baker, and a Fountaintown woman whom Sexton claimed was an old “high school sweetheart.”. Previously, Sexton told FOX59 about how he was shot at while...
Fox 59
Hearing in Delphi murder case
Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominee: …. Franklin senior Dylan Beverly throws down a powerful, one-handed dunk over his defender in the Grizzly Cubs' 30-29 win over Greenwood in the Johnson County Tournament semifinals. Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominee: …. There was no...
Indy man found guilty of killing 2 people hours apart in January 2020
Damarion Moore was found guilty on Wednesday of killing 21-year-old Chrishaun Snelling and 24-year-old Shaugnje Scott after a three-day jury trial.
Indiana Supreme Court upholds murder conviction, sentence for Gas City woman who strangled 10-year-old stepdaughter
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Supreme Court upheld the murder conviction for a Gas City woman who killed her stepdaughter in 2019. Amanda Carmack was sentenced to life without parole in the death of 10-year-old Skylea Carmack. A jury convicted her of murder. Carmack and her attorney contended that she acted in “sudden heat” when she […]
Person of interest detained in double homicide on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two men were found shot and killed Thursday afternoon on the city's near east side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 200 block of North Walcott Street, near East Washington Street and North State Avenue, shortly before noon.
Man accused of raping IU student who died accused of raping a second person
The man who was charged for raping and furnishing alcohol to an IU student who was found dead in his home in 2022 has now been charged with the rape of another woman.
Infant's death ruled homicide by Marion County Coroner's Office
IMPD is investigating a homicide after an infant was found unresponsive in an east side apartment on Sunday.
