Popculture
Netflix Mysteriously Cancels Popular Drama Series After Just One Season
Netflix has canceled the sci-fi mystery series 1899 after just one season. Unlike other canceled Netflix shows, 1899 did very well with viewers after its Nov. 17 debut, making the streaming platform's move to cancel is particularly baffling. The series was created by Jantjee Friese and Baran bo Odar, the couple behind Netflix's first German-language original, Dark.
AMC scraps two TV shows that have already been filmed
61st Street season 2 and Invitation to a Bonfire are no longer going ahead at AMC
ComicBook
Don Cheadle Reveals Why He Almost Walked Out of Filming Funny or Die's Captain Planet Parody
Though best known for his roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Ocean's movies, and more, some are still thinking about that one time Don Cheadle played Captain Planet in a Funny or Die movie. Speaking during one of GQ's trademark "Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters" videos, Cheadle was asked about the parody video, revealing it came about while he was filming another video for Funny or Die that he conceived of while filming one of the Ocean's movies. While waiting to shoot the Captain Planet sketch came up, Cheadle agreed to be in it until he saw a photo of what the animated character looks like.
digitalspy.com
Interview with a Vampire and Mayfair Witches have futures revealed
AMC has teased a potential crossover between Interview With A Vampire and Mayfair Witches. The network's Anne Rice universe is currently in full swing, after both shows launched in the last few months. Mayfair Witches, which began last Sunday (January 8) stars White Lotus actress Alexandra Daddario as Dr. Rowan...
digitalspy.com
When will The Traitors season 2 come to the BBC?
The Traitors season one spoilers follow. All we want to know is, will The Traitors be getting a second UK series on the BBC?. The format first arrived on screens in the Netherlands in 2021, but it's hard to remember a time before The Traitors became our newest obsession. There's...
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
Everything We Know About Jerrod Carmichael's Dating History
Curious to know more about Jerrod Carmichael’s dating history? Here’s what we know about the comedian's boyfriend status and love life.
Saweetie to Appear in ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 at Peacock, Three New Recurring Cast Members Added (EXCLUSIVE)
Rap star Saweetie is set to make a cameo in the Season 2 premiere of “Bel-Air” at Peacock, Variety has learned exclusively. In addition, three actors have been cast in the series in recurring roles. Brooklyn McLinn (“Cloak & Dagger,” “Black-ish”), Jazlyn Lopez Martin (“This Is Us,” “All American: Homecoming”), and Riele Downs (“Darby and The Dead,” “Henry Danger”) will all appear in the new season of the drama series take on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Saweetie will appear as herself in the show. It will not be her first time acting onscreen, as she previously appeared in multiple...
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage: Release Date And Other Things To Know About Netflix's Live Streaming Comedy Event
Chris Rock's next stand-up special is Netflix's first-ever live-streaming event.
TVLine Items: Wheel and Jeopardy! Renewed, Watchful Eye Trailer and More
Two syndicated game show mainstays will be staying on the airwaves: Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! have been renewed for five years, taking both shows through the 2027-2028 season on ABC stations, our sister site Deadline reports. The renewals will bring Wheel of Fortune to Season 45, while Jeopardy! will reach Season 44. On a semi-related note, ABC on Wednesday renewed its Fun & Games primetime lineup of Celebrity Family Feud (for Season 9), Press Your Luck (Season 5) and Claim to Fame (Season 2). Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Harry: The Interview, a one-hour special featuring the Duke of...
ComicBook
Jack Ryan Star John Krasinski Reveals Great News for Season 4 Release Date on Prime Video
Amazon finally released the long awaited third season of Jack Ryan on their Prime Video service late last month, and it was definitely worth the wait. Critical response for the third season has been pretty decent, with it scoring an 83% on Rotten Tomatoes and all eyes are on the upcoming fourth season. Jack Ryan has already been renewed for Season 4 on Prime Video, which will likely be its last. That said, the groundwork is already being laid for a spinoff series focusing on Ding Chavez, who is being played by Michael Pena. Pena's character was supposed to be introduced to the series in the final episode of Season 3, but that scene was somehow cut. He'll take on a much bigger role in the fourth season, before potentially leading the spinoff. Krasinski has good news for fans of the series hoping not to have to wait for the next season. During a recent interview with The Wrap (via Screen Rant), that actor revealed that they shot the third and fourth seasons back to back, so it should be released fairly quickly."We already finished [Season 4], we actually shot three and four back to back," Krasinski revealed. "So that was the whole idea, knowing that the fans would go so long in between two and three, we decided to do three and four back to back so that they wouldn't have to wait that long again."
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks boss confirms new character for huge Sienna and Ethan story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks will be bringing in a troublesome new character as part of Sienna and Ethan's story, Digital Spy can exclusively confirm. The couple's romance will be rocked later this year by the new arrival, which threatens to tear them apart forever. Speaking to Digital Spy, the show's...
digitalspy.com
Yellowjackets reveals first look at LOTR star Elijah Wood in season 2
A first look at Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood in Yellowjackets season 2 has been unveiled. The actor is set to join the acclaimed drama for the upcoming season in the role of Walter, a Citizen Detective who is set to cross paths with Misty (Christina Ricci), and challenge her.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away airs newcomer Mali Hudson's first scenes as his connection to Dean is revealed
Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian-pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away has introduced newcomer Mali Hudson in the show's latest Australian episode. Last month, the long-running soap announced that Kyle Shilling had joined the cast in the role of Mali, who'd have...
digitalspy.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner's sister shares update on his "road ahead" following accident
Marvel star Jeremy Renner remains in hospital following his terrifying snowplough accident earlier this month, but it sounds like he's well on the road to recovery. After being struck by the vehicle near his home in Nevada on January 1, Jeremy endured severe blood loss. Thankfully, he was aided by a neighbour who managed to slow the bleeding with a makeshift tourniquet.
digitalspy.com
What Netflix's Kai Lawrence documentary Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker leaves out
Netflix's newest true-crime offering, The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker, is a cautionary tale that invites the viewer to interrogate viral internet notoriety through an unbelievable (yet true) story. The 90-minute documentary recounts how a hitchhiker was handed fame on a platter, thanks to producers, journalists and social-media fans, after he was...
Netflix Greenlights Comedy Series ‘A Whole Lifetime With Jamie Demetriou’
British comedian Jamie Demetriou is headed to Netflix with a new comedy special titled “A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou.” Demetriou writes and stars in the special, which will be produced by BBC Studios Productions and Guilty Party Pictures. The comedy special will take viewers on a journey through life – from birth to death – via songs and skits. Demetriou will play a different character on each stage of the journey and will be joined by comedians including Ellie White, Sian Clifford, Jon Pointing, Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Katy Wix among others. According to the logline, “”A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou” will...
digitalspy.com
What If…? season 2 potential release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
What If...? spoilers follow. Marvel's What...If? is coming back for season 2...!. Based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name, the animated series explores alternate realities in the multiverse that show what would happen if major moments from the MCU films occurred differently. What...If? had a successful first...
digitalspy.com
Formula 1: Drive to Survive s5 gets release date – and world champion Max Verstappen is taking part
Formula 1: Drive to Survive, the long-running documentary series following motorsport's elite, is coming back to Netflix for season 5 next month. A first-look teaser not only confirmed a release date of Friday, February 24, but also addressed the question of whether reigning world champion Max Verstappen, who has previously been critical of the series, will actively take part.
