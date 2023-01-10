The apartments are located in a very quiet area of the island (Agios Stefanos Beach). The beach is quite long and is not crowded. The apartment that we stayed had old furniture. Doors, beds, handles, they all creak. The owner is quite nice, but his sister has to learn few thing about been polite with your guests. Because we booked over internet we had some misunderstanding regarding some services that were included, but he realized and was all ok but her approach was let`s say "funny". Please check the linen on beds. We had to buy some beach sheets to put on them (I don`t think they were clean). They don`t have cable TV, but you can watch Netflix and Youtube. The WiFi connection was very good. They have a parking lot for the guests.

20 DAYS AGO