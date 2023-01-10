Read full article on original website
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Foodbank receives $150k grant
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — After months of dwindling supply, The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger (EPFH) food bank has finally been given a light at the end of the tunnel. EPFH serves 150,000 low income El Pasoans per year, according to the CEO Susan Goodell. On top of that,...
cbs4local.com
Some migrants in Las Cruces turn to city program for work
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — A Las Cruces homeless shelter is helping migrants as some make the journey from Texas to New Mexico in search of work. The Mesilla Valley Community of Hope said last week they had about 80 to 100 migrants show up. This week numbers are down but the shelter is still seeing about 50 migrants a day.
cbs4local.com
WBAMC welcomes new Command Sergeant Major James Musnicki
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — William Beaumont Army Medical Center has a new leader. Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Maldonado Thursday transferred responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. James Ian Musnicki. The change of responsibility ceremony between the two senior noncommissioned officers took place in the dining facility of the main...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Animal Services expansion plans delayed; 200 dogs will be impacted
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Animal Services confirmed the expansion of their shelter has been delayed. The expansion was supposed to begin in February but Animal Services said it has been pushed back to the beginning of March. "We really need it all," Julianne Newbold, Animal Services'...
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans ambivalent about updated pursuit policy by CBP
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Over the last couple of weeks, El Paso and Las Cruces have seen a growing number of human smuggling pursuits that sometimes end up in fatal crashes. U.S. Customs and Border Protection updated its emergency driving and vehicular pursuits directive which will give officers more discretion when it comes to vehicle pursuits.
cbs4local.com
Fire breaks out at 2-story apartment building near Missouri Ave. in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Fire crews were called out to a fire at a commercial building in Downtown El Paso. A spokesperson for the department said it may have started in a dumpster. The fire broke out on West Missouri Avenue, near Southwest University Park around...
cbs4local.com
Shoppers react to the high costs of eggs, shortage in El Paso supermarkets
EL PASO, Texas [CBS4] — Across the country the price of eggs has skyrocketed over the past weeks. The costs have gone up while the supply has gone down due to the avian flu impacting much of the nation's supply. A local farm owner in New Mexico, Natalie Viramontes...
cbs4local.com
Man harassing migrants near Sacred Heart Church arrested on family violence warrant
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man who police officials said was harassing migrants near the Sacred Heart Church in Segundo Barrio was arrested on a family violence warrant. Officers arrested 52-year-old Raymundo Maese. There has been an increase in police presence in the area of South Oregon near...
cbs4local.com
Longtime colleague of victim in Lees Dr. shooting says he was a one of a kind person
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Mitchell Russell was celebrating his 30th birthday with friends and family the night before he was shot and killed on Lees Drive. Russell volunteered with the Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue team and one of his colleagues told CBS4 he was one of a kind and he was like family to him.
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces deadly shooting suspect granted bond
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The suspect for the deadly shooting on Lee's Drive in Las Cruces appeared in court Thursday morning for a detention hearing. Las Cruces Police Officers responded to the deadly shooting on Friday. David Chavez, 19, was arrested as a suspect in the shooting that...
cbs4local.com
Windy day in store for El Paso; advisory in effect
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Windy weather will be with us for Wednesday. As a storm system approaches, west winds will increase to 25 to 35 mph. As a result, a wind advisory was issued until 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Along with the wind Wednesday, we will also see...
cbs4local.com
Winter Trout Reel-In Fishing Tournament to be held at Ascarate Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department will host a Winter Trout Reel-In Fishing Tournament Saturday. The adult fishing catch and release tournament will be held from 7 a.m. to Noon at Ascarate Park. Fishing participants can register at the El Paso County...
cbs4local.com
Resident says El Paso Water bill increase will 'make things harder for everyone'
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Beginning March 1, El Paso Water customers will be paying roughly $9 more on their bills. Currently, El Pasoans are paying an average of $66.99. But with the new uptick, residents will be paying an average of $76.02. The Public Service Board approved the...
cbs4local.com
New COVID variant XBB.1.5 poses threat, El Paso health officials say
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A new COVID-19 omicron variant, XBB.1.5, was reported in El Paso. The city of El Paso Department of Public Health advised residents to practice safety protocols. Omicron Variant XBB.1.5 is currently the country’s fastest-spreading coronavirus subvariant. XBB.1.5 is responsible for 41 percent of...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County holds public meetings about $100M in non-voter-approved debt
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoans will have a chance to learn about the county's proposal to issue $100 million in non-voter-approved debt for critical public safety and essential public infrastructure project needs. El Paso County commissioners are looking to issue $59 million in Certificates of Obligation and...
cbs4local.com
Emergency crews respond to crash on Transmountain at Paseo Del Norte
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash heading east on Transmountain at Paseo Del Norte, according to fire dispatch. TxDOT reported the crash at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday leaving the Transmountain entrance ramp closed. No injuries were reported, according to fire dispatch. TxDOT camera showed...
cbs4local.com
Texas Rangers investigate conversations held between 2 Socorro ISD board trustees
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — CBS4 learned the reason why the Texas Rangers are investigating the Socorro Independent School District. Audio recordings from two conversations between two school board trustees are part of the investigation. In the recordings from April 2021, SISD trustees Ricardo Castellano and Pablo Barrera are...
cbs4local.com
Public Service Board removes El Paso Water's proposed surcharge from agenda
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A proposed surcharge that would nearly double the monthly fee for new homeowners was removed from the Public Service Board's agenda Wednesday morning. PSB was expected to make a final decision on El Paso Water's proposed budget and surcharge that was proposed in November...
cbs4local.com
2 crashes on I-10 west in El Paso cause delays; 2 taken to hosptial
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two crashes on Interstate 10 west in El Paso are caused delays Monday night. Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving three vehicles on I-10 near Geronimo, according to emergency fire dispatch. One person suffered serious injuries and the other...
cbs4local.com
El Paso fire crews shut off gas lines in 2 separate incidents in east, northeast
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crews continued Tuesday afternoon to work on two separate damaged gas lines - one in east and another in northeast El Paso. The first damaged gas line was reported at 6666 Gateway East Blvd at the Holiday Inn Express near Airway Boulevard. An excavator...
