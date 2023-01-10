Read full article on original website
Shane McMahon’s Staggering 2022 WWE Earnings
It was a case of there goes the money as the 2022 WWE earnings of Shane McMahon come to light – and remember he only competed in a single match that year. Shane McMahon was a part of the men’s Royal Rumble in 2022, spending a grand total of 5 minutes and 38 seconds in the ring before being eliminated by the match’s eventual winner Brock Lesnar.
What Happens If Vince McMahon Sells WWE?
Amid the ongoing uncertainty as to the future of WWE, what will happen if Vince McMahon does indeed end up selling the company?. The wrestling world was rocked in July 2022 when Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE amid an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct and ‘hush money’ payments made to female former employees of the company.
New Report Suggests Stephanie McMahon Was Forced Out Of WWE
Some new details have emerged regarding Vince McMahon’s power play to return to WWE that led to the ouster of his daughter Stephanie. The last year has been very interesting for WWE’s McMahon family in terms of the power plays that have been made. In May 2022, Stephanie McMahon announced that she was taking a leave of absence from her role in WWE as the Chief Brand Officer. In late 2021, her husband Paul “Triple H” Levesque suffered a heart attack, so she had to deal with that while also trying to raise the couple’s three daughters.
Dax Harwood Explains Why FTR Has Been Given Extended Time Off Television, When Contracts Expire
FTR won’t be returning to AEW television any time soon, and Dax Harwood explained why that decision was made. Though they have yet to grasp the AEW Tag Team Championships, it wasn’t long ago that FTR held the AAA, IWGP, and ROH Tag Team Championships, putting them firmly in the conversation as one of the best tag teams in the world.
Jim Ross Has Blunt Advice For WWE Stars After Vince McMahon’s Return
AEW star Jim Ross has some very straightforward advice for WWE stars who may be feeling uneasy after Vince McMahon sensationally returned. After retiring in July 2022 from WWE, Vince McMahon began 2023 in shocking fashion as he strong-armed his way back onto WWE’s Board of Directors before being installed as the company’s Executive Chairman.
Stephanie McMahon Reportedly Had Issues Working With Vince McMahon Prior To WWE Resignation
A new report has shed some light on the working relationship between Stephanie McMahon and her father Vince McMahon regarding the family business known as WWE. The holiday season at the McMahon family household was likely very interesting because 2023 has been very newsworthy. Not only is Vince McMahon back in WWE as the Executive Chairman, but his daughter Stephanie McMahon also announced her resignation as the Chairwoman and Co-CEO. Essentially, Vince’s return pushed Stephanie out of her job.
AEW Star Says Vince McMahon “Won’t Be Able To Control Himself” In WWE
Vince McMahon is back involved in WWE again and one former star that works for AEW thinks that the boss will be unable to control himself. The start of 2023 has been wild for WWE from a behind-the-scenes perspective because Vince McMahon is back as the Executive Chairman of the company. It was in July 2022 when Vince retired from WWE due to numerous ‘hush money’ payments made to female former employees of the company that totaled over $12 million.
Vince McMahon Might Not Be Open To WWE Sale After All
With reports now looking like WWE being sold to the Saudi Arabia PIF is a non-starter, expert doubts have arisen over whether the company will be sold at all. Rumours have swirled about the future of WWE since Vince McMahon sensationally swooped back into the company to take over as Executive Chairman while his daughter Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation as Chairwoman and CEO.
Brian Myers Addresses The Role Of A WWE Producer
Brian Myers, the former Curt Hawkins, has given a rare insight into WWE’s backstage mechanisms. Back in 2018, Myers needed something to do in WWE while recovering from hernia surgery. Since he couldn’t wrestle, he approached Vince McMahon and proposed to work as a producer (also known as an ‘agent’, this is someone that helps wrestlers put their matches together and relay key creative inputs to the wrestlers from Vince and WWE’s creative team).
Update On William Regal’s New WWE Role Involving TV Tapings
William Regal is back on the road for WWE following his return to the company to start the new year. In 2022, William Regal signed with AEW after he was released by WWE earlier in the year. Regal would go on to form the Blackpool Combat Club with former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, current ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta.
Class Action Lawsuit Launched After Vince McMahon’s WWE Return
A WWE shareholder has launched legal action against Vince McMahon after McMahon’s sensational return to power as Executive Chairman. Vince McMahon stunned the wrestling world in July 2022 when he announced his retirement as WWE Chairman and CEO amid an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct and ‘hush money’ payments made to female former employees of the company.
Who Could Buy WWE?
As rumours swirl regarding the future of WWE with Vince McMahon’s return, here is a look at who could seriously purchase the sports entertainment giant. Vince McMahon stunned the wrestling world yet again when he forced his way back onto the WWE Board of Directors, bringing with him former co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson as he looked to consolidate his power once again.
The Young Bucks Say “Bring It On” To Tag Team Dream Match
The Young Bucks are open to challenging one of the biggest tag team combinations seen in years. Many fans consider the Young Bucks to be the best tag team in the world today. They’ve had a profound influence on the independent wrestling scene for years and were instrumental in the creation of All Elite Wrestling (AEW).
AEW Reportedly Interested In Buying WWE And Merging Two Wrestling Companies
The rumors continue to persist regarding a potential WWE sale and a new report suggests that AEW is interested in making an attempt to buy WWE. As the year turned to 2023, WWE quickly grabbed the headlines with the news of Vince McMahon returning to the company as the Executive Chairman with the intention to sell the company.
Kofi Kingston On His Mentality As A WWE Superstar
When it comes to how he feels about being a WWE Superstar, Kofi Kingston is all about putting on the best show possible for the fans. Kofi Kingston is one of the most well-liked veterans on the WWE roster with nearly 15 years of experience at this point. Kofi has done it all in WWE as a former WWE Champion in 2019. Kofi has also won the Tag Team Titles with New Day over ten times and he has a WWE record of 14 title reigns as a Tag Team Champion.
Surprising Odds For Dwayne Johnson WWE Royal Rumble Win
The latest WWE Royal Rumble betting odds have indicated how likely an incredible win at the event for Dwayne Johnson might be. Now 2023 is here the Royal Rumble is on the horizon with the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas playing host to the event for the third time in its history.
Major Financial Company Predicts Major Losses For FOX In WWE SmackDown Deal
A major financial institution took a closer look at Fox’s deal with WWE to air Smackdown and revealed that the financial losses of the deal are significant. It was in October 2019 when Smackdown on Fox started as the beginning of a five-year deal that expires in September 2024. After Smackdown spent years on smaller networks like UPN at the beginning, they were on other smaller broadcast TV channels (The CW, My Network TV), and they were moved to cable channel Syfy.
Rapid Decline Of Television May Have Huge Impact WWE & AEW’s Upcoming TV Rights Deals
The decline of television has led to some speculation that the next WWE and TV deals could be hurt by it. It has been reported heavily that Vince McMahon is back as the Executive Chairman of WWE with the intention to sell WWE at some point in the next six months. That’s because WWE’s TV deals with Comcast/NBCU for Raw and Fox for Smackdown will expire in September. The WWE sale is likely going to happen in the first six months of 2023 unless WWE decides they don’t want to do it due to whatever offers they might receive.
WWE’s Ricochet And Samantha Irvin Get Engaged
Congratulations are in order for WWE Smackdown star Ricochet and ring announcer Samanta Irvin. On the December 23, 2022 episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown that was taped one week earlier, Braun Strowman and Ricochet teamed up against Imperium in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight match. During the match, they did a spot where Ricochet was knocked out on the floor, so Strowman grabbed a mistletoe, held it over his partner and the lovely ring announcer Samantha Irvin planted a kiss on Ricochet.
AEW Star Signs “Long-Term Contract” With IMPACT Wrestling
A now-former AEW star has walked away from Tony Khan’s company and rejoined IMPACT Wrestling, returning at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view. Frankie Kazarian was a long-time part of the TNA/IMPACT Wrestling roster, winning the X-Division Championship six times as well as holding the company’s Tag Team Title on three occasions.
