Shortcut Chicken and Dumplings
Up until I met my spouse I had never had chicken and dumplings. The second that creamy chicken and heavenly dumplings hit my tastebuds I was sold. I honestly can’t believe what I’ve been missing all these years!! This just wasn’t a recipe my mom ever made growing up. Don’t get me wrong, my mom is an amazing cook, but us northerners weren’t southern cooks. There’s a difference and my spouse …. absolutely a southern cook and boy that makes me happy.
Chicken enchiladas: Simple dinner ideas
Ever been in the mood for good Mexican food but you just don't feel like going out. This recipe for chicken enchiladas is so easy and delicious that you will think you did carry out at your favorite Mexican restaurant. With only one hour of prep and cooking time, you will be enjoying this meal with your family in no time. So, let's get cooking...
Tuscan Chicken with White Beans
4 oz. Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided. 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm. Flatten chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Melt 2 T. butter in a 4-quart Dutch...
Holiday stuffed bell peppers
Today, I am preparing my holiday ham dressing and holiday stuffed bell peppers. These aren't your typical stuffed peppers. Instead of using ground beef and rice, I am using my ham dressing to stuff inside the prepared halved bell peppers. These are so festive to serve as a side dish on the holidays and they're truly very delicious.
Barbecue pork bites
For this recipe, I use two pounds of store-bought pork cubes, and make my homemade barbecue sauce to simmer them in. But before I add the sauce to the meat, I sauté an onion with some crushed garlic, then I add the pork cubes, extra spices, and I cook the pork over a medium-high heat inside a Dutch oven before making a homemade barbecue sauce to simmer them in.
Recipe: Three-Cheese, Bacon and Herb Biscuits
Pictured: Three-Cheese, Bacon and Herb Biscuits by Rosie Mayes |Photo byMichael Kartes. Everybody likes the Cheddar Bay Biscuits from Red Lobster, but I always found them very salty. So I decided to put my own spin on them. In this recipe, you really get that wonderful fresh biscuit flavor without all the salt, and the cheese and bacon really come through to give you a tastier biscuit in my opinion. In addition to cheddar, I use Colby Jack and smoked Gouda. The bacon adds this savory, smoky flavor that makes these biscuits perfect with seafood; for breakfast with eggs, grits, or ham; or just on their own.
Chicken, Fennel, and Apple Guo-Tie
This chicken guo-tie recipe was developed during a San Francisco autumn, when apples were in season. I love making dumplings based on the seasonal ingredients of wherever I happen to be in the moment. When I lived in San Francisco, a food lover’s dream full of markets and co-ops filled with vibrant produce from local farms just across the bridge, I loved experimenting with anything I could find. Every market aisle was a playground for locating nontraditional flavor combinations. Back at home, I made dumplings using my grandma’s techniques. I love anything apple paired with meat, a combination used in some of my favorite foods, like Korean bulgogi and grilled chicken apple sausages. In this dumpling, sweet apple and savory chicken merge, and pickled fennel is the lightly acidic bridge that brings the two divergent flavor profiles together. I usually pan-fry these dumplings as a nod to all the roasted sausages I loved during college, but they are just as delicious steamed or boiled.
Ham Soup With Beans | Ham Bone
I grew up making ham and bean soup with my grandma. It was -the- thing to eat when staying over. Over the years I’ve been playing with the recipe, and figuring out how to utilize the ham bone. Grandma’s original recipe was soaking dried beans for hours, adding water, ham and pepper. This recipe is a ham soup with beans, made with a delicious ham bone from the holidays.
Easy Ground Beef Pasta Bake Recipe
This Easy Ground Beef Pasta Bake Recipe lets you make weeknight dinner in a hurry! Start with hamburger, pasta, sauce and cheese for a delicious casserole. This Ground Beef Pasta Bake is quick to make, and I think the whole family prefers it over a classic Spaghetti!. You are welcome...
Recipe: Creole Shrimp and Bacon Bisque
Pictured: Creole Shrimp and Bacon Bisque |Photo byV. Sheree Williams. Servings: 2 / Prep Time: 40 minutes / Cook Time: 10-12 minutes. 1 teaspoon Tony Chachere’s Spice N’ Herbs Seasoning, divided.
Pizza Sliders
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment, and place a cooling rack on baking sheet. Spray rack with cooking spray. Stir together mozzarella, Italian cheese blend, basil, pepper, and 1 1/2 teaspoons of the Italian seasoning in a small bowl until combined. Set aside.
Spinach and Cheese Enchiladas
Eating your veggies never tasted so good. I have very few memories of my dad cooking dinner for our family when I was young (in his defense, my mother loves to cook), but there is one meal that’s always been the exception: enchiladas. As far as I can recall, anytime my mom was out for the evening that is what dad made us for dinner. Not sure how this became his meal of choice, but he was steadfast in his devotion to the dish. Luckily for us, he made some pretty tasty enchiladas.
Easy Creamy Chicken Ramen
Melt butter in a heavy skillet over medium heat. Add minced garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add chicken broth, cream, and ramen noodles. Cook, stirring occasionally, until noodles soften, about 3 minutes. Add soy sauce and chopped cooked chicken. Allow to get hot. Serve garnished with...
Buffalo Chicken Meatballs
We all love classic buffalo wings on game day, but sometimes we crave something a little bit more creative than the staple app, with the same buffalo flavors we know and love. Enter: Buffalo chicken meatballs. Ground chicken is formed into meatballs with breadcrumbs and plenty of seasoning, before being drenched in the signature hot buffalo sauce (we even added crumbled blue cheese to ours for a little extra oomph 😎). Ready in 30 minutes, these meatballs are a flavor-packed app you can have ready in no time, so you don't have to miss any of the big game.
Egg Roll in a Bowl: Simple dinner ideas
I love Chinese food especially egg rolls, but those little deep-fried bites of goodness are not particularly healthy. But this Egg Roll in a Bowl recipe from Princess Pinky Girl is a great way to enjoy all the delicious of the ingredients of an eggroll, but without the fried shell. The best part is that this recipe for egg roll in bowl takes only 30 minutes to prep and cook, so it is a quick and easy meal that is good tasting as well as good for you.
Parmesan Crusted Chicken Cutlets
Parmesan, panko-crusted chicken cutlets. Nothing like perfectly golden brown, crispy, perfectly seasoned breaded chicken cutlets. A family delight that will not take too long to make either. Tender on the inside, crispy on the outside. With each bite, the bold flavor of parmesan cheese is enhanced with the herbes de Provence.
Macaroni Bechamel Pasta
Macaroni béchamelPhoto bycomposter-box@mail.ru (depositphotos) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Macaroni or Spaghetti Bechamel.
Chicken Cheesesteak Skillet
A quick-as-can-be one-pan meal that always satisfies. When I’m not quite sure what to make for dinner, a skillet meal can always save the day. And it can do it in quick order! Take this Chicken Cheesesteak Skillet as an example — it’s just a handful of ingredients, it’ll take you less time to make than it takes to watch your favorite TV show, you only have one dish to wash, and yet you end up with one delicious homemade dinner on the table. It’s as comforting as the classic sandwich, but won’t weigh you down quite as much.
PINEAPPLE COCONUT CAKE
Pineapple Coconut Cake that’s made with a boxed cake mix, instant pudding mix and topped with a delicious coconut whipped cream frosting & shredded coconut. Amazing tropical flavored sheet cake recipe!. Making this coconut pineapple cake is so simple, using a boxed cake mix and adding a few more...
Sweet Cornbread- Cake
It is almost impossible to resist traditional cornbread, which you are certainly familiar with. I can't seem to take my hands off it at family get togethers and parties. What would happen, though, if you preserved all the deliciousness of cornbread while giving it a cake-like consistency? Well, I'm happy to report that wonderful things do occur.
