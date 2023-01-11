ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

Tell Us About A Director Cameo In A Movie That Most People Aren't Aware Of

By Crystal Ro
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cUHPG_0kAA7Cml00

Have you ever watched a movie, and noticed something, or in this case someone , distracting and thought to yourself, "Wait. Is that the director?!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TVuuc_0kAA7Cml00
Sony Pictures Releasing

Well, recently, Reddit user u/TheChainLink2 had this epiphany when they noticed director John Landis's cameo in his 1981 film An American Werewolf in London :

"The man who gets hit by a car and thrown through a window in this shot is the film's writer and director John Landis making a cameo."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ndAkb_0kAA7Cml00
Universal Pictures

So, that got me thinking. What's another fun director cameo in a movie you know of?

For example, many people know Alfred Hitchcock famously made cameos in nearly all of his feature films. Here he is in Rear Window :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0513Cq_0kAA7Cml00
Paramount Pictures

And there are also less subtle cameos by directors like Steven Spielberg in The Blues Brothers (which he did not direct, but cameo-loving John Landis did).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JMtdZ_0kAA7Cml00
Universal Pictures

Then, there are the not-so-popular cameos by M. Night Shyamalan, who should probably stick to directing rather than acting, as his turn in Signs exemplifies:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EVgpm_0kAA7Cml00
Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

But I wanna know mooooooore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m2wtu_0kAA7Cml00
IMDb

So, tell me, what's the best (or your favorite) director cameo in a movie? Whether it was their own film or someone else's, we want to know! Tell us in the comments below for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post!

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Batman Director Tim Burton Reveals He Had a Major Issue Working With Jack Nicholson

While Jack Nicholson was already one of Hollywood's top stars when Batman first debuted in 1989, Tim Burton was just getting his career started in the industry. Charged with leading a big-screen reimagining of the Caped Crusader, that production wasn't without its own issues—including the lack of communication between Burton and Nicholson while filming the project.
ComicBook

Cult 1980s Slasher Movie Getting Sequel Almost 40 Years Later

Almost 40 years after the 1984 release of the original, The Mutilator is getting a sequel in 2023. Surprisingly, writer/director Buddy Cooper is still at the helm after all this time, and he's bringing actors from the original back in a Wes Craven's New Nightmare-style meta horror exploration. In the film, The Mutilator is apparently a movie, but when someone decides to make a remake, real-world murders start up.
NME

15 huge horror movies that will scare your pants off in 2023

New year, new scares – 2023 looks like it will have a lot of them, if the upcoming slate of horror movies is anything to go by. Among them, expect to be given a fright by AI-assisted dolls, childhood favourites gone feral and, er, a cocaine-eating bear. Don’t worry, Hollywood is still giving us all the usual ghosts and ghouls too, so get ready for an incredibly spooky year ahead with these unmissable horror films.
GEORGIA STATE
ScreenCrush

Watch Tom Cruise Attempt ‘The Biggest Stunt in History’

The YouTube video title bills it as “The Biggest Stunt in Cinema History.” I don’t know if that’s true. Probably a historian of stunt work can fact-check that. But either way, what you’re about to see attempted is definitely extreme, and totally ridiculous: Tom Cruise driving a motorbike off a cliff and then base jumping to the ground. Over ... and over ... and over.
ComicBook

One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder

In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
CNET

The Absolute Best Horror Movies on Hulu

Need the perfect chiller to watch? Hulu's got you covered. Below is a list of great horror flicks on the streaming service that'll fit right into your binge-watching queue. But before we get into that, let's cover some worthy alternates. Hulu is home to Swedish vampire story Let the Right...
GoldDerby

Box office preview: MLK Jr. weekend offers new movies from Tom Hanks and Gerard Butler, plus a ‘House Party’ remake

After a great start to the New Year, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend offers another four-day weekend, which has often been the best week in the month of January to have a substantial hit. Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview. Three years ago, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunited for “Bad Boys for Life,” a movie that opened with $73 million over the four-day weekend. Two months later, COVID hit and movie theaters shut down, allowing that buddy comedy to become the biggest hit of 2020 with just $204.5 million in North America. Even before that, this holiday...
Collider

10 Highest-Rated Movies Since 2020 So Far, According to IMDb

The year 2020 marked the rise of a worldwide pandemic, which continued through 2021 and 2022. Despite this, the difficulties of the situation did not stop filmmakers from doing what they love the most: making movies. Compiled from the best of and highest-rated movies lists on IMDb, we have narrowed...
ARIZONA STATE
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy