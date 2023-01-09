Read full article on original website
Related
usustatesman.com
Utah kicks off 2023 with an earthquake ‘swarm’
Cache County experienced multiple earthquakes during the first week of January. The epicenter of the earthquakes was near Benson, Utah. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the earthquakes were a part of a sequence beginning on Jan. 1. . The largest earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.2, occurred at 2:44...
usustatesman.com
Martin Luther King Jr.: A Commemoration at Utah State
There will be no classes on Monday, Jan. 16 to recognize and celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Officially recognized in Utah in 2000 and previously known as Human Rights Day, the holiday is celebrated annually on the third Monday of January. It acknowledges Martin Luther King Jr. and his role in the civil rights movement in the United States.
usustatesman.com
What is that green laser in the sky?
Strolling across campus on a cloudless night, students can look up and see a bright green line pierce the sky. The “green beam,” as it is referred to by locals, is one of the many things that makes Utah State University unique. The laser is used to collect...
Comments / 0