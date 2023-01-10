ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

Number One Reuben in Tri-Cities is Mouthwatering

The flavor combination of the Rueben sandwich is something to behold. Such an irresistible blend of meat, cheese, sauerkraut, and Rye bread. In my search for the best, most flavorful entry in the Tri-Cities, I believe there is a clear number 1. Now, in my estimation Pastrami is the preferable meat. Let the discussion begin. Is that a Rueben at all? Must the "true" Rueben have Corned Beef? Let's stop that quickly and please do not take umbrage, this is an opinion piece based only on my taste buds!
TRI-CITIES, WA
“Most Haunted Road In Washington”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone

Washington state is home to a number of haunted roads, each with its own unique history and ghostly legends. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Washington:. 1. Deception Pass Bridge: Located on Whidbey Island, this bridge is said to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who committed suicide by jumping off the bridge. Witnesses have reported seeing a woman in a white dress standing on the edge of the bridge or looking down into the water below.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington State Route Closed for Avalanche Danger. See the Cleanup

The warm weather has created avalanche danger on at least one Washington State highway causing authorities to close it until further notice. The warm weather in the northwest almost always causes avalanche danger somewhere every year. Over the last few days, they have struggled with avalanche cleanup on Washington SR 2 around Stevens Pass and Tumwater Canyon. A few days ago they had to clean up multiple avalanches, and again today they had to close part of the highway because of avalanche danger.
WASHINGTON STATE
Rock and Roll: 2023 Rock and Mineral Shows Across Montana and Idaho

Who doesn't love a good rock show? Gemstones, fossils, minerals, jewelry and fantastic people can be found at these gem and mineral shows across Montana and Idaho. As I've said before, my early years were spent as a rock hound. Man, did I love my rock and gem collection. On family road trips I'd make my parents stop at every 'rock shop' along the way. But gem and mineral shows? THOSE were a huge treat.
MONTANA STATE
Bon Appétit! 3 of the Best Restaurants in Washington State are in Yakima

A huge congrats to these restaurants in the Yakima Valley. They were picked as the best places to eat by the editors of Seattle Met. But what is the Seattle Met? Well, it’s a magazine that covers everything from lifestyle, shopping, traveling, real estate, health, and eating and drinking, not only in Seattle but throughout Washington State. The Best Restaurants in Washington State had their editors spend a year traveling throughout our state in search of the best of the best in eats.
YAKIMA, WA
New Podcast Follows Downfall of Tri-Cities Cattle Farming Empire

It seems everybody is listening to podcasts these days. At least I keep getting recommendations for podcasts from folks on the regular. It's a nice change of pace from listening to music or talk radio and you can fine-tune your search for the next great listen that is sure to scratch whatever itch you may be experiencing. Personally, I'm a big fan of Wondery and their wide selection of podcasts and I've also been listening on and off to The Problem With Jon Stewart to keep up with stories that aren't making the front pages of cable news sites. Whatever you're looking for, there's a podcast for you.
TRI-CITIES, WA
Pasco WA
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington.

