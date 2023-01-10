Read full article on original website
Related
Beware: Scammers Are Prowling Tri Cities, “My Car Broke Down”
How would you handle someone asking for help with their broke down car?. This situation occurred recently. The alleged victim approached a Tri-Cities residence asking for assistance. Jacob S. posted the video interaction on the Nextdoor app. The person asks for a jump and Jacob turned the person away.(Watch here)
Number One Reuben in Tri-Cities is Mouthwatering
The flavor combination of the Rueben sandwich is something to behold. Such an irresistible blend of meat, cheese, sauerkraut, and Rye bread. In my search for the best, most flavorful entry in the Tri-Cities, I believe there is a clear number 1. Now, in my estimation Pastrami is the preferable meat. Let the discussion begin. Is that a Rueben at all? Must the "true" Rueben have Corned Beef? Let's stop that quickly and please do not take umbrage, this is an opinion piece based only on my taste buds!
Which Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Was Filmed in Oregon?
One of the greatest things about being a parent, at least in my experience, is watching your children form their own interests. Sure, I've introduced my kids to my passions but when they start to put their little feelers out into the world, I love seeing them find new things to obsess over.
Proposed bill would force auto dealers to provide warranties to customers purchasing used cars
Used car customers could have a very important new tool at purchase: a warranty. Attorney General Bob Ferguson and state Representative David Hackney of Tukwila have filed a bill in the legislature that, if passed, would force dealers to provide used car warranties. “The bill’s going to help everyday Washingtonians...
“Most Haunted Road In Washington”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Washington state is home to a number of haunted roads, each with its own unique history and ghostly legends. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Washington:. 1. Deception Pass Bridge: Located on Whidbey Island, this bridge is said to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who committed suicide by jumping off the bridge. Witnesses have reported seeing a woman in a white dress standing on the edge of the bridge or looking down into the water below.
WSDOT continues to move campers out of 1-90 homeless encampment
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation crews are working to shrink the perimeter of the homeless encampment near I-90, known as Camp Hope. They plan to move in the fencing after people have left. The I-90 homeless encampment has been on WSDOT property for more than a...
Neo-Nazi fight clubs dupe Tri-Cities event center into hosting ‘Martyrs Day Rumble’
The event was an ode to an infamous white nationalist who wanted to overthrow the U.S. government and its “Jewish cabal.”
Why Exclusive Starbucks Rabbit Cups Are Not Sold at WA Starbucks
Starbucks fans rejoice because the new cups for 2023 have been announced and some are available now! The thing is that they are not available at any regular Starbucks anywhere in Washington State. Starbucks New 2023 New Year Collector Cups Are Not at Starbucks. The hot 2023 cup that people...
Rare Gem Can Only Be Found in 2 Places on Earth: Idaho and India
Idaho is a very special place-- it doesn't matter where you live. There is a clear reason that folks from all over the country are moving to Idaho and whether we like it or not, we have to be honest with ourselves and admit: we get it. Here in the...
Is It Illegal To Roll Through a Yellow Light in Washington State?
Is It Illegal To Roll Through A Yellow Traffic Light In Washington State?. Have you ever been driving and gotten to a yellow light and had to decide whether to stop or keep going? You might be surprised by the legalities of going through a yellow light in Washington. Can...
Washington State Route Closed for Avalanche Danger. See the Cleanup
The warm weather has created avalanche danger on at least one Washington State highway causing authorities to close it until further notice. The warm weather in the northwest almost always causes avalanche danger somewhere every year. Over the last few days, they have struggled with avalanche cleanup on Washington SR 2 around Stevens Pass and Tumwater Canyon. A few days ago they had to clean up multiple avalanches, and again today they had to close part of the highway because of avalanche danger.
WSDOT responds to Gov. Inslee's proposed budget that removes funding for North-South freeway
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) released a statement Friday regarding the potential loss of funding for the North-South Freeway project in Spokane. This comes after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee released his proposed transportation budget for 2023-2027, which did not include funding for the freeway.
Rock and Roll: 2023 Rock and Mineral Shows Across Montana and Idaho
Who doesn't love a good rock show? Gemstones, fossils, minerals, jewelry and fantastic people can be found at these gem and mineral shows across Montana and Idaho. As I've said before, my early years were spent as a rock hound. Man, did I love my rock and gem collection. On family road trips I'd make my parents stop at every 'rock shop' along the way. But gem and mineral shows? THOSE were a huge treat.
Bon Appétit! 3 of the Best Restaurants in Washington State are in Yakima
A huge congrats to these restaurants in the Yakima Valley. They were picked as the best places to eat by the editors of Seattle Met. But what is the Seattle Met? Well, it’s a magazine that covers everything from lifestyle, shopping, traveling, real estate, health, and eating and drinking, not only in Seattle but throughout Washington State. The Best Restaurants in Washington State had their editors spend a year traveling throughout our state in search of the best of the best in eats.
New Jersey Globe
After seven dead whales wash up on NJ & NY beaches, Polistina demands immediate stop of offshore wind development
With Gov. Phil Murphy questioning whether offshore wind development is the reason why seven dead whales have washed up on the beaches of New Jersey, State Sen. Vince Polistina (R-Egg Harbor Township) is seeking an immediate suspension of all offshore wind development activities. “We should suspend all work related to...
Enough is Enough? Milton-Freewater Closes Park Over Vandalism
A popular park in Milton Freewater, OR is closed 'for good', or at least for some time. Marie Dorian Park, which is just south of town, and alongside the Walla Walla River, has been padlocked and closed to the public. The City of Milton Freewater posted this message on its Facebook page Wednesday, which read in part:
Woman faces arson charge after Milton-Freewater barn fire
UMATILLA CO., Wash. – A woman was arrested at the scene of a barn fire in Umatilla County Wednesday night. Leeann Pratt, 40, is charged with arson and violation of parole, according to a jail arrest report. Authorities said it happened on the 1500 block of North Elizabeth Street in Milton-Freewater just before 9 p.m. Officers with the Milton-Freewater Police...
New Podcast Follows Downfall of Tri-Cities Cattle Farming Empire
It seems everybody is listening to podcasts these days. At least I keep getting recommendations for podcasts from folks on the regular. It's a nice change of pace from listening to music or talk radio and you can fine-tune your search for the next great listen that is sure to scratch whatever itch you may be experiencing. Personally, I'm a big fan of Wondery and their wide selection of podcasts and I've also been listening on and off to The Problem With Jon Stewart to keep up with stories that aren't making the front pages of cable news sites. Whatever you're looking for, there's a podcast for you.
Proposed Bill Would Create ‘Unwaivable’ Warranty for Used Vehicles
Most people are aware of various types of warranties regarding vehicle purchases in Washington state. A proposed law would add to used vehicle warranties that don't have existing factory or after-market protection. A proposed bill would make new limited warranties 'un-waivable'. For warranties on used vehicles, we've all seen the...
Washington State Residents Need to Get a REAL ID Drivers License by May 7, 2025 To Board Planes - Instead of May 3, 2023
Washington state residents now have longer to get a REAL ID driver's license. The old deadline was May 3, 2023. Now they have until May 7, 2025, less than 28 months from now, instead of 3 months away. That is what the WA state REAL ID website says now.
97 Rock
Pasco WA
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1