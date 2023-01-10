Read full article on original website
In 2014, a teen mom planned to attend an NYE party at the home of her secret married boyfriend. She was never seen againFatim HemrajBloomfield, IN
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millionsAsh JurbergBloomington, IN
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsKennesaw, GA
The Hoosier State's top 2024 QB Danny O'Neil gives the latest regarding his recruitment
Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral 2024 quarterback Danny O'Neil was one of the standouts at this year’s All-American Bowl National Combine, and before a strong performance on the Alamo Dome field in San Antonio, he sat down with 247Sports and talked about where things stand with his recruitment. "I think the...
hoosierhuddle.com
IU's Jaylin Lucas Named FWAA All-American
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – As the dust settles on the 2022 college football season, the Football Writers Association of America has announced that Indiana freshman running back/kick returner Jaylin Lucas was named to the publications 32-person Freshman All-America team. Lucas is the first Hoosier to earn Freshman All-America honors from...
247Sports
Indiana basketball, Mike Woodson questioned by media after Penn State blowout drops Hoosiers to 1-4 in Big Ten
Indiana was supposed to stake its claim as the best team in the Big Ten this season. But after Wednesday’s dreadful 85-66 loss to Penn State, Mike Woodson’s Hoosiers dropped to 10-6 overall and just 1-4 in Big Ten play. Indiana is a half-game ahead of last-place Minnesota at the quarter pole.
hometownnewsnow.com
Hoosier Great Spotted at La Porte Tourney
(La Porte, IN) - La Porte was the place to be recently for major college basketball coaches including one with deep Hoosier roots. Mike Woodson, the head coach of the men’s basketball team at Indiana University, was here for the recent ESPN televised basketball invitational at the Civic Auditorium.
247Sports
Indiana signees Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton tabbed 2023 McDonald's All-American Game nominees
Indiana basketball signees Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton could soon be headed to Houston for one of high school basketball's most prestigious events. Cupps and Newton are among the nominees for the 2023 McDonald's All-American Game, which annually brings together the top boys' and girls' high school basketball talent from around the country. The final 24-player rosters for both the boys and girls teams will be revealed Tuesday, Jan. 24 on ESPN programming.
Hoosiers React: Trey Galloway discusses Indiana's loss at Penn State
Watch and listen to what Indiana junior guard Trey Galloway said Wednesday night following the Hoosiers' 85-66 loss against Penn at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Indiana Basketball's Grace Berger: 'It Was Just Time That She Needed'
Indiana women's basketball senior guard Grace Berger suffered a right knee injury in November and missed nine total games before her return on Sunday. Hoosier head coach Teri Moren recaps Berger's injury timeline and how Berger's high spirits and leadership kept propelling her towards healing.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Indiana at Penn State game day essentials
Indiana (10-5, 1-3) at Penn State (11-5, 2-3) Location: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261), University Park, Pa. Television: BTN (Brandon Gaudin, Stephen Bardo) KenPom Projected Score: No. 54 Penn State 73 No. 23 Indiana 72. Series: Indiana leads 42-13. IU won last meeting 74-57 on Jan. 26, 2022. Penn State’s Micah...
Indiana due for another Big Ten challenge at Penn State
Indiana coach Mike Woodson has stalked the sideline for multiple NBA teams and played for the ultimate bottom-line coach as
wamwamfm.com
19 Year Old Hagen Knepp Prepares For Cancer Procedure and Shares Thoughts
A former Barr Reeve basketball standout will be having a big surgery this week, and the community is surrounding him and his family with prayers. 19-year-old Hagen Knepp was diagnosed with cancer and will be undergoing a 12-hour “chemo bath” and procedure this Thursday. Greg Bateman had a chance to visit with Hagen on his home basketball court at Barr Reeve last week, and as always, he was positive and said he is thankful for this community and all the thoughts and prayers…
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Indiana
From scenic lakes in the north to national forests and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Indiana and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
cbs4indy.com
Welcome back, Chris Wright
CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. New law highlights the need to test children for …. Are your children being exposed to lead? Health...
cbs4indy.com
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at...
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were 18-43-48-60-69 with the Powerball of 14. The […]
cbs4indy.com
Rain and snow on the way to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. A few areas of drizzle and light showers were around but for the most part, we stayed dry. As we go through the rest of the week rain and snow showers are on the way!
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana man who had stroke on cruise dies before making it home
A southern Indiana man that suffered a stroke while on vacation, leaving him trapped for days in Mexico, has died. Ray Rice was the longtime owner of the country music radio station I-105.3 in Scottsburg. Rice was on a cruise with his girlfriend earlier last week when he became infected...
WISH-TV
Doctor warns about home-schooling kids
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you are considering taking matters into your own hands and home-schooling your children, you may want to first check out how home-schooling negatively affects the parents doing the teaching. There’s some mental health impacts you need to know about. Dr. Conor Hogan, the world’s...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
EPA rule to limit soot could save lives, especially in Indiana's metro areas
A proposed rule for “soot” could save lives in Indiana. The tiny particle pollution comes from things like cars, factories, and coal plants. It can harm your heart and lungs. Environmental groups say the Environmental Protection Agency could save many more lives with a stricter rule. The EPA...
