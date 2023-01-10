ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hoosierhuddle.com

IU's Jaylin Lucas Named FWAA All-American

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – As the dust settles on the 2022 college football season, the Football Writers Association of America has announced that Indiana freshman running back/kick returner Jaylin Lucas was named to the publications 32-person Freshman All-America team. Lucas is the first Hoosier to earn Freshman All-America honors from...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Hoosier Great Spotted at La Porte Tourney

(La Porte, IN) - La Porte was the place to be recently for major college basketball coaches including one with deep Hoosier roots. Mike Woodson, the head coach of the men’s basketball team at Indiana University, was here for the recent ESPN televised basketball invitational at the Civic Auditorium.
LA PORTE, IN
247Sports

Indiana signees Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton tabbed 2023 McDonald's All-American Game nominees

Indiana basketball signees Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton could soon be headed to Houston for one of high school basketball's most prestigious events. Cupps and Newton are among the nominees for the 2023 McDonald's All-American Game, which annually brings together the top boys' and girls' high school basketball talent from around the country. The final 24-player rosters for both the boys and girls teams will be revealed Tuesday, Jan. 24 on ESPN programming.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Indiana at Penn State game day essentials

Indiana (10-5, 1-3) at Penn State (11-5, 2-3) Location: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261), University Park, Pa. Television: BTN (Brandon Gaudin, Stephen Bardo) KenPom Projected Score: No. 54 Penn State 73 No. 23 Indiana 72. Series: Indiana leads 42-13. IU won last meeting 74-57 on Jan. 26, 2022. Penn State’s Micah...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wamwamfm.com

19 Year Old Hagen Knepp Prepares For Cancer Procedure and Shares Thoughts

A former Barr Reeve basketball standout will be having a big surgery this week, and the community is surrounding him and his family with prayers. 19-year-old Hagen Knepp was diagnosed with cancer and will be undergoing a 12-hour “chemo bath” and procedure this Thursday. Greg Bateman had a chance to visit with Hagen on his home basketball court at Barr Reeve last week, and as always, he was positive and said he is thankful for this community and all the thoughts and prayers…
MONTGOMERY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana

Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Welcome back, Chris Wright

CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. New law highlights the need to test children for …. Are your children being exposed to lead? Health...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at...
AUBURN, IN
FOX59

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were 18-43-48-60-69 with the Powerball of 14. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Rain and snow on the way to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. A few areas of drizzle and light showers were around but for the most part, we stayed dry. As we go through the rest of the week rain and snow showers are on the way!
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Doctor warns about home-schooling kids

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you are considering taking matters into your own hands and home-schooling your children, you may want to first check out how home-schooling negatively affects the parents doing the teaching. There’s some mental health impacts you need to know about. Dr. Conor Hogan, the world’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy