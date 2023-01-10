Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Road closures in Orinda due to fallen trees on power lines, thousands still without power
ORINDA, Calif. - Dos Encinas Road in Orinda is closed due to downed trees, officials said. The fallen trees have reportedly landed on PG&E power lines. PG&E officials are currently at the site. PG&E officials also reported Friday a total of 2,505 Bay Area residents are currently out of power,...
NBC Bay Area
Forecast: Series of Bay Area Storms Resume, Weekend Flood Watch
The parade of storms slamming the Bay Area returned Friday and will continue into next week. Here's a look at what to expect, the storm's timeline and a breakdown of any weather alerts. When will it rain again in the Bay Area?. A new system hit the region Friday morning...
Benicia officials work to keep Lake Herman from flooding nearby businesses
BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — Lake Herman in Benicia has received 10 feet of water since the start of the new year. Now, public works crews are making sure that water from the lake doesn’t overflow to a nearby creek. If that happens, businesses nearby could see flooding. “Our crews have been preparing for the atmospheric […]
KTVU FOX 2
Sinkholes continue to swallow up roadways throughout the Bay
From Daly City to Santa Cruz County, to Oakland, to San Mateo County-sinkholes continue to swallow cars and cause traffic nightmares in parts of the Bay Area after nearly two weeks of relentless rain. A sinkhole opened on Highway 92 near Half Moon Bay. This major traffic hazard triggered a...
Bay Area storm latest: Flood Watch for Bay Area Sunday
(KRON) — As the Bay Area braces for yet another multi-day storm starting Friday, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the entire region starting Saturday. KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable said light rain will start mid-morning Friday and get heavier through the afternoon. The storm is not supposed to break until Tuesday […]
sfstandard.com
Here’s What To Expect From the Weekend Weather
The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for a break in the rain Thursday under partly cloudy skies, but rains are expected to resume Friday as another storm rolls in. Daytime highs Thursday are expected to reach the low to mid-60s with overnight lows...
3,000 gallons of ‘toilet mixture' and human waste flood Highway 4 after spill
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Highway 4 in Antioch was flooded with toilet mixture and human waste Wednesday after a spill near the Somersville Road exit, Contra Costa Health Services said. A HazMat team responded to clean up the spill, but it does not pose a threat to the public, county health services said. The waste […]
Bay Area storm updates: Heaviest rain to fall mid-morning
(KRON) — The storms dousing the Bay Area continue with cities scrambling to clean up Mother Nature’s mess. Saturated soil is causing fallen trees and landslides to impact roads, power outages are impacting thousands and flooding is still a risk, especially in the North Bay, according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable. The heaviest and most […]
3 more rounds of rain to hit SF Bay Area: Get the weekend forecast
The Bay Area is forecast to see more rain over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend.
KTVU FOX 2
Raw sewage source of 'chemical spill' off Hwy 4 near Antioch, traffic impacted
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Contra Costa County Fire Protection District is responding to what they called a "chemical spill" at the westbound Sommersville Road exit ramp from Highway 4 just west of Antioch Wednesday afternoon. The spill actually turned out to be raw sewage. A truck containing 1,000 to 1,500 of...
Timeline: Flood Watch, Wind Advisory in Bay Area today as another storm comes Wednesday morning
As recovery efforts continue, the Bay Area is once again dealing with flood threats and storm damage with high winds causing problems. Here's what to expect.
NBC Bay Area
Storm Stats: Over 13 Inches of Rain in San Francisco, 15 Feet of Snow at Mammoth
The atmospheric river storms that have soaked the Bay Area and the rest of California over the past few weeks have done so in record-setting fashion. Mother Nature delivered 12.90 inches of rain to Oakland between Dec. 26 and Jan. 10, setting a new record for any 16-day period, according to the National Weather Service. San Francisco International Airport (11.59 inches) and Stockton (8.10 inches) also set new 16-day rainfall records.
What to do if you're trapped inside a car in floodwaters, according to a fire chief
You should always avoid driving in heavily flooded areas to prevent getting stuck inside your car. But if you find yourself in this situation, here's what you should do:
Thursday sees a break in between Bay Area storms
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After nearly a week straight of on-again, off-again rain and stormy weather for the Bay Area, Thursday will see a break between storms. But the question on many people’s minds is, when will it all end? With substantial rainfall totals recorded across the Bay Area, including record-breaking totals for Oakland. While […]
Santa Rosa Whole Foods evacuated due to fire
(KRON) — A Whole Foods store in Santa Rosa has been evacuated due to a fire, according to a tweet from the Santa Rosa Fire Department. Santa Rosa firefighters are on the scene of the fire at the store in Coddingtown Center. The fire involved the store’s HVAC unit and roofing materials. This is a […]
KCRA.com
Flooding in Tracy leads to evacuation warning as water surrounds homes, closes roads
TRACY, Calif. — A breach in Corral Hollow Creek, a quarter mile West of Chrisman Road near the Tracy area of San Joaquin County, caused flooding in one neighborhood. The South San Joaquin Fire Authority also issued an evacuation warning for at least 16 homes in the path of those floodwaters. Residents are not required to evacuate under a warning, but they are recommended to be ready to do so at a moment's notice in case conditions become a risk to public safety.
KCRA.com
2 Northern California zoos closed, reeling from storm aftermath
There are businesses out there that are dependent on the weather and can only operate successfully when conditions are safe. The Sacramento Zoo is one of them, but it is currently reeling from the aftermath of this week’s rainstorms. Staff members were hard at work Wednesday morning as they...
Big-rig crash on Southbound 101 in San Rafael backs up traffic
(KRON) — Traffic is reportedly backed up on the 101 going through central San Rafael due to a collision between a big rig and a Toyota. The two vehicles are blocking the fast lane and the second lane on the southbound side. The Toyota is lodged underneath the big rig, according to the incident report. […]
Homes, highway hit by major flooding in Gilroy through height of evening commute
The hours-long closure moved traffic onto Gilroy streets and other South Bay thoroughfares into rush hour, taking drivers hours to navigate.
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Apartment’s Roof Blown Off as Storm Chaos Continues
An apartment building has had its roof blown off by the stormy weather that continues to batter the San Francisco Bay Area. Just after 2 a.m. Tuesday, apartments at 308 Susie Way in South San Francisco saw their roofing material blown off by high speed winds. A total of 10...
