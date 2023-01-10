ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

NBC Bay Area

Forecast: Series of Bay Area Storms Resume, Weekend Flood Watch

The parade of storms slamming the Bay Area returned Friday and will continue into next week. Here's a look at what to expect, the storm's timeline and a breakdown of any weather alerts. When will it rain again in the Bay Area?. A new system hit the region Friday morning...
KTVU FOX 2

Sinkholes continue to swallow up roadways throughout the Bay

From Daly City to Santa Cruz County, to Oakland, to San Mateo County-sinkholes continue to swallow cars and cause traffic nightmares in parts of the Bay Area after nearly two weeks of relentless rain. A sinkhole opened on Highway 92 near Half Moon Bay. This major traffic hazard triggered a...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area storm latest: Flood Watch for Bay Area Sunday

(KRON) — As the Bay Area braces for yet another multi-day storm starting Friday, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the entire region starting Saturday. KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable said light rain will start mid-morning Friday and get heavier through the afternoon. The storm is not supposed to break until Tuesday […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

Here’s What To Expect From the Weekend Weather

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for a break in the rain Thursday under partly cloudy skies, but rains are expected to resume Friday as another storm rolls in. Daytime highs Thursday are expected to reach the low to mid-60s with overnight lows...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Bay Area storm updates: Heaviest rain to fall mid-morning

(KRON) — The storms dousing the Bay Area continue with cities scrambling to clean up Mother Nature’s mess. Saturated soil is causing fallen trees and landslides to impact roads, power outages are impacting thousands and flooding is still a risk, especially in the North Bay, according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable. The heaviest and most […]
NBC Bay Area

Storm Stats: Over 13 Inches of Rain in San Francisco, 15 Feet of Snow at Mammoth

The atmospheric river storms that have soaked the Bay Area and the rest of California over the past few weeks have done so in record-setting fashion. Mother Nature delivered 12.90 inches of rain to Oakland between Dec. 26 and Jan. 10, setting a new record for any 16-day period, according to the National Weather Service. San Francisco International Airport (11.59 inches) and Stockton (8.10 inches) also set new 16-day rainfall records.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Thursday sees a break in between Bay Area storms

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After nearly a week straight of on-again, off-again rain and stormy weather for the Bay Area, Thursday will see a break between storms. But the question on many people’s minds is, when will it all end? With substantial rainfall totals recorded across the Bay Area, including record-breaking totals for Oakland. While […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa Whole Foods evacuated due to fire

(KRON) — A Whole Foods store in Santa Rosa has been evacuated due to a fire, according to a tweet from the Santa Rosa Fire Department. Santa Rosa firefighters are on the scene of the fire at the store in Coddingtown Center. The fire involved the store’s HVAC unit and roofing materials. This is a […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KCRA.com

Flooding in Tracy leads to evacuation warning as water surrounds homes, closes roads

TRACY, Calif. — A breach in Corral Hollow Creek, a quarter mile West of Chrisman Road near the Tracy area of San Joaquin County, caused flooding in one neighborhood. The South San Joaquin Fire Authority also issued an evacuation warning for at least 16 homes in the path of those floodwaters. Residents are not required to evacuate under a warning, but they are recommended to be ready to do so at a moment's notice in case conditions become a risk to public safety.
TRACY, CA
KCRA.com

2 Northern California zoos closed, reeling from storm aftermath

There are businesses out there that are dependent on the weather and can only operate successfully when conditions are safe. The Sacramento Zoo is one of them, but it is currently reeling from the aftermath of this week’s rainstorms. Staff members were hard at work Wednesday morning as they...
SACRAMENTO, CA

