ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bel Air, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
talbotspy.org

Town of Easton Approves Purchase of 197-Acre Easton Woodland Park

On Tuesday, January 3 the Easton Town Council voted unanimously to approve Ordinance 793, which authorizes moving forward with the purchase of Easton Woodland Park. Easton Woodland Park is a 197-acre parcel of land on the eastern side of Oxford Road, near Cooke’s Hope. The Town of Easton is...
EASTON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Five $10,000-winning tickets sold from Tuesday night Mega Millions drawing

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Tuesday night Mega Millions drawing had a strikeout for a jackpot winner, but there were five $10,000-winning tickets sold in Maryland. The Maryland Lottery said the following retailers sold the $10,000-winning tickets:. Harris Teeter #376 in Baltimore City (1801 Whetstone Way in Baltimore) State Line...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? At Faidley's Seafood, the only remaining vendor at the old Lexington Market

Hi Everyone!Last week, K2 and I brought you a recap of our most interesting people of 2022. And, off air, at the end of last week, we agreed that besides bringing you, daily, interesting places and things, we need to specifically spotlight people. And there are so many people whose background or stories make up the vibe of Baltimore, as is one such lady we visited today.Nancy FAIDLEY Devine is the daughter of the founders of Faidley's Seafood, and now  the matriarch of the family. She and her husband Bill Devine really put Faidley's Seafood, in the Lexington Market, on the map. A worldwide...
BALTIMORE, MD
wmar2news

A ferry system could be making it's way to Annapolis

There are plans underway to explore a possible ferry system along the Chesapeake Bay. Visit Annapolis and leaders from various surrounding counties are looking to attract more tourism by examining the costs, revenue and added benefits that could come with the addition of a passenger ferry. The goal would be...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
osibaltimore.org

WMAR profiles OSI Fellow Terry “Uncle T” Williams

Last week, WMAR profiled 2022 OSI-Baltimore Community Fellow Terry “Uncle T” Williams, who is expanding his program, Challenge to Change, a youth mentoring initiative targeted to youth at risk for committing acts of violence in East Baltimore. Watch the full segment here.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Timonium community voices concerns over redevelopment, mass transit plan

TIMONIUM, Md. — People in Baltimore County say they're concerned about acontroversial redevelopment plan in Timonium. They're also upset about a project to expand mass transit options nearby. People who live in the area are sharing their concerns. Many are not happy about the expanded transit option by the...
TIMONIUM, MD
CBS Baltimore

'This is all we eat': Customers excited about first Raising Canes in Maryland, opens in Towson

BALTIMORE - Raising Canes has made its Maryland debut in Towson.A long line of customers waited, some for hours, Thursday to enjoy the popular chicken restaurant, which originally started in Louisiana.The store's grand opening was held Thursday in Towson.The new restaurant is situated off campus at Towson University, with lines of customers wrapped around the corner."I got off work at 3 a.m. and I got here at 6 a.m. so I'm a little sleep deprived but I'm making it work," customer Connor Hineline said.Live music, Doc the Tiger, photos and more made it a full-on celebration. RC Walbrooke was one of...
TOWSON, MD
visithowardcounty.com

What a Catch! Howard County’s Seafood Scene

Maryland is known for its incredible seafood, and Howard County is a great place to experience it, all year round! Conveniently located between the waterfront metropolitan areas of Washington DC and Baltimore, Howard County restaurants have been serving up a catch with their prized culinary seafood scene. Whether you are taking a stroll on the Lakefront in Columbia or window shopping and enjoying the beautiful river views of Ellicott City, you’ll want to visit our Restaurant Listings to begin planning a delightful road trip for sensational fresh, local seafood.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Baltimore County (MD) Gets New Tanker Truck

The Baltimore County Fire Department announced on social media Wednesday that it has received a new tanker that will be placed in service within weeks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy