5 Unusual Facts About BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersTowson, MD
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Aunt Pleads For Help In Disappearance Of 7-Year-Old Nephew And Baltimore Police Wait Five Years To Start InvestigationThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
2nd Annual BARCS Dog Wedding in Baltimore
Save the date for Saturday February 4th because you are cordially invited to the second annual BARCS dog wedding.
talbotspy.org
Town of Easton Approves Purchase of 197-Acre Easton Woodland Park
On Tuesday, January 3 the Easton Town Council voted unanimously to approve Ordinance 793, which authorizes moving forward with the purchase of Easton Woodland Park. Easton Woodland Park is a 197-acre parcel of land on the eastern side of Oxford Road, near Cooke’s Hope. The Town of Easton is...
belairnewsandviews.com
JROTC program to start at Joppatowne High School for students throughout Harford County
Joppatowne High School has been approved by the Department of the Army to establish a U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC). Eighth grade students throughout the county will be able to apply from Jan. 17 through Feb. 10. Here are the details provided by Harford County Public Schools:
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week begins Friday with special menus
MONKTON, Md. — Chefs across Baltimore County are cooking up special culinary treats in the week to come. Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week begins Friday and runs through Jan. 22. Chef Jerry Edwards at Manor Tavern in Monkton has something special ready for the event. "My favorite appetizer that...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Bloody brilliant: Fish and chips, not lake trout, could be on the menu of the newest Foreman Wolf eatery in Hampden
Nine months after Cafe Hon closed its door, taking with it the 30-foot giant flamingo that hung from the metal fire escape of 1002 W. 36th St., details are emerging on what will take its place. If well-sourced information can be believed (and Baltimore Fishbowl is believing it), the Hon...
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: Police ‘aware’ of social media post hyping large gathering at White Marsh Mall
—— WHITE MARSH, MD—Police in Baltimore County are “aware” of a social media post hyping a large gathering at White Marsh Mall this weekend, according to Councilman David Marks. The post, which circulated on Instagram this week, calls for individuals to “gather” to “shut down” White...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Arts advocates ask Mayor Scott to consult them before making any more moves that will affect the local cultural community
Worried that recent decisions at City Hall will contribute to turmoil and uncertainty within Baltimore’s cultural community, arts advocates are asking Mayor Brandon Scott not to make any more major moves in that area without consulting them first. In a letter sent to Scott this week, 10 representatives of...
foxbaltimore.com
Five $10,000-winning tickets sold from Tuesday night Mega Millions drawing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Tuesday night Mega Millions drawing had a strikeout for a jackpot winner, but there were five $10,000-winning tickets sold in Maryland. The Maryland Lottery said the following retailers sold the $10,000-winning tickets:. Harris Teeter #376 in Baltimore City (1801 Whetstone Way in Baltimore) State Line...
Texas BBQ chain opening restaurants in Pasadena and Little Italy
A Texas-based barbecue restaurant chain is moving in on Maryland. Dickey's Barbecue Pit just opened in Pasadena, Anne Arundel County, and is also planning a downtown Baltimore location
Chester County parents lose thousands on daughter’s cancelled wedding and donate venue to local non-profit
Listen to The Spark every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Wedding venues often come with unbinding contracts, that lead to families losing thousands...
Raising Cane's Raises Expectations With Debut Maryland Restaurant
Raising Cane’s is ready for its closeup in Maryland. The popular chicken chain, which has locations across the country, opened its first Maryland restaurant on Thursday, Jan. 12 in Towson Row as the company continues expanding its foothold in the DMV region. Located on East Towsontown Boulevard in Towson,...
Amid news of MLK parade continuing, BOPA CEO Donna Drew Sawyer resigns
The Board of Directors of the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts announces that CEO Donna Drew Sawyer has submitted her resignation.
Where's Marty? At Faidley's Seafood, the only remaining vendor at the old Lexington Market
Hi Everyone!Last week, K2 and I brought you a recap of our most interesting people of 2022. And, off air, at the end of last week, we agreed that besides bringing you, daily, interesting places and things, we need to specifically spotlight people. And there are so many people whose background or stories make up the vibe of Baltimore, as is one such lady we visited today.Nancy FAIDLEY Devine is the daughter of the founders of Faidley's Seafood, and now the matriarch of the family. She and her husband Bill Devine really put Faidley's Seafood, in the Lexington Market, on the map. A worldwide...
baltimorefishbowl.com
President of Columbia Association will leave her post in the face of governing board demands
Columbia Association President and CEO Lakey Boyd has decided to leave her position in the face of written demands from the elected Board of Directors to which she reports that she said would leave her unable to perform her duties. Boyd said in a statement that board leaders gave her...
wmar2news
A ferry system could be making it's way to Annapolis
There are plans underway to explore a possible ferry system along the Chesapeake Bay. Visit Annapolis and leaders from various surrounding counties are looking to attract more tourism by examining the costs, revenue and added benefits that could come with the addition of a passenger ferry. The goal would be...
osibaltimore.org
WMAR profiles OSI Fellow Terry “Uncle T” Williams
Last week, WMAR profiled 2022 OSI-Baltimore Community Fellow Terry “Uncle T” Williams, who is expanding his program, Challenge to Change, a youth mentoring initiative targeted to youth at risk for committing acts of violence in East Baltimore. Watch the full segment here.
Wbaltv.com
Timonium community voices concerns over redevelopment, mass transit plan
TIMONIUM, Md. — People in Baltimore County say they're concerned about acontroversial redevelopment plan in Timonium. They're also upset about a project to expand mass transit options nearby. People who live in the area are sharing their concerns. Many are not happy about the expanded transit option by the...
'This is all we eat': Customers excited about first Raising Canes in Maryland, opens in Towson
BALTIMORE - Raising Canes has made its Maryland debut in Towson.A long line of customers waited, some for hours, Thursday to enjoy the popular chicken restaurant, which originally started in Louisiana.The store's grand opening was held Thursday in Towson.The new restaurant is situated off campus at Towson University, with lines of customers wrapped around the corner."I got off work at 3 a.m. and I got here at 6 a.m. so I'm a little sleep deprived but I'm making it work," customer Connor Hineline said.Live music, Doc the Tiger, photos and more made it a full-on celebration. RC Walbrooke was one of...
visithowardcounty.com
What a Catch! Howard County’s Seafood Scene
Maryland is known for its incredible seafood, and Howard County is a great place to experience it, all year round! Conveniently located between the waterfront metropolitan areas of Washington DC and Baltimore, Howard County restaurants have been serving up a catch with their prized culinary seafood scene. Whether you are taking a stroll on the Lakefront in Columbia or window shopping and enjoying the beautiful river views of Ellicott City, you’ll want to visit our Restaurant Listings to begin planning a delightful road trip for sensational fresh, local seafood.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Baltimore County (MD) Gets New Tanker Truck
The Baltimore County Fire Department announced on social media Wednesday that it has received a new tanker that will be placed in service within weeks.
