FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to ViennaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
A man is arrested following the Silver Spring McDonald's stabbings.Mario DonevskiSilver Spring, MD
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-oldMario DonevskiWashington, DC
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
‘Deep Suicidal State’: Chilling Details Emerge From Bryan Kohberger’s Past
Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of slaughtering four University of Idaho students in November, was a suicidal heroin user in his teenage years, The New York Times reported Friday, citing online posts and friends. As a teen, Kohberger reportedly posted that “nothing” he did was enjoyable. “I am blank, I have no opinion, I have no emotion, I have nothing,” Kohberger posted to an online forum. In a seperate post from 2011, when he was 16, Kohberger said: “I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth. As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less.” Despite Kohberger posting he’d only use heroin when in a “deep suicidal state,” his friends told the Times he’d quit using drugs altogether in college, where he became infatuated by the psychology of criminals. Kohberger, now 28, was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University when he was arrested last month. A judge determined Thursday the preliminary hearing in his murder trial will be June 26.Read it at The New York Times
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Was Brian Deese Arrested By U.S. Marines For Allegedly Sabotaging The Nation’s Food Supply?
A post shared on Facebook purports White House Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese was arrested by U.S. Marines for allegedly sabotaging the nation’s food supply. Verdict: False. The claim stems from an article published on a satirical website. There is no evidence supporting the claim. Fact...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did The New York Post Report About Legislation Forbidding Photographing Illegal Immigrants?
A photo shared on Facebook shows an article in the style of the New York Post reporting the Biden administration plans to outlaw footage of illegal immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. Verdict: False. This image is digitally fabricated. It cannot be found through a search of New York Post’s website...
Why New Nebraska Senator’s China Ties Are Causing Concern
Newly-minted Nebraska Sen. Pete Ricketts is headed for Washington, D.C.—and straying toward a minefield of potential conflicts of interest, experts warn, thanks to his business entanglements with foreign governments.Cornhusker State Gov. Jim Pillen, who sits in the office Ricketts occupied up until last week, handed the scion of the Chicago Cubs-owning dynasty the upper-house seat that formerly belonged to Ben Sasse, now of the University of Florida. The newly-minted federal lawmaker has yet to file a disclosure with the Senate outlining his income and investment portfolio.But The Daily Beast revealed last year that Ricketts’ filings in Nebraska had long shown...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did Jim Jordan ‘Snap’ At Alejandro Mayorkas?
A video shared on Facebook purports Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan allegedly confronted U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas over illegal immigrants. The video’s caption is inaccurate. The eight-minute video shows a House Judiciary Committee hearing, with Jordan questioning Mayorkas about whether or not illegal migrants allegedly on the terrorist watch list have been released into the U.S.
