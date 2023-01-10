I have always been a very light sleeper. This was difficult during my residency years when I'd often need to sleep in an on-call room, with noises and sounds all around. These days, stress, caffeine, blue light, and forgetting my face mask or earplugs are the biggest barriers to a good night's sleep for me. I sleep best when I'm on vacation—which makes sense since I'm not thinking about all the stressful things I have to do the next day! I like to think of sleep as the best performance-enhancing medication. I joke that if it wasn't free, it would be banned.

1 DAY AGO