Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Neurology Professors Just Listed the 9 Worst Habits for the Human Brain
Especially following the worst phase of a pandemic, maybe you embrace the idea of aging with more open arms than many of us might have a few years ago. If you count every birthday as a blessing, there are simple choices you can make every day to age well. And...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover That Hibiscus Tea Could Defeat Alzheimer’s Disease
There are many reasons to enjoy a cup of ruby red hibiscus tea, including its ability to warm the body in the winter, boost the immune system, regulate blood pressure, and aid in weight loss. Now, research has found that it could defeat Alzheimer’s disease. Professor Kyong-Tai Kim and...
MedicalXpress
New study suggests that yes, too much TV really can rot your brain
Ryan Dougherty, a postdoctoral fellow in the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, has a warning for those zoning out in front of the boob tube: Excessive TV viewing might shrink your brain. Literally. Drawing on data spanning 20 years, he led a study published in Brain Imaging and...
scitechdaily.com
Alzheimer’s Mystery Solved: “Angry” Immune Cells in Brain and Spinal Fluid Identified As Culprit
Immune cells in brain and spinal fluid become dysregulated and ‘a little angry’ as we age. Cerebrospinal fluid immune system is drastically altered in individuals with cognitive impairment. Discovery could potentially be used to treat inflammation of the brain. First thorough analysis of important brain immune system. The...
AOL Corp
Why do some people get Alzheimer’s and others don’t? How a new UM tool checks your risk
Why do some people develop Alzheimer’s disease and others don’t? What makes one person’s brain healthier than another’s? And what can be done to improve, or at least slow, a brain’s deterioration?. Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine have developed a...
Food Network
Why Is Coffee So Good for Your Brain?
Coffee is the number one source of antioxidants in many people’s diets. These powerful antioxidant phytochemicals, or plant chemicals can help block oxidation in the brain and minimize the effects of aging. Additionally, there are other surprising components in a couple cups of coffee (even instant!) that may protect cognitive health and even mental wellbeing.
WebMD
6 Minutes of Exercise May Help Shield Your Brain From Alzheimer's
THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Six minutes of high-intensity exercise might prolong the lifespan of a healthy brain, perhaps delaying the start of Alzheimer's and Parkinson’s diseases, a new, small study suggests. Researchers found that short but intense cycling increased the production of a protein called brain-derived...
Scientists discover new anatomic structure in the brain that monitors and shields cells
The human brain is tremendously complex, and scientists are yet to unlock its full potential. Now, a discovery has identified a previously unknown component of brain anatomy that doubles up as a protective barrier for our grey matter and a platform from which immune cells can monitor the brain, according to a release.
Medical News Today
Alzheimer's: Does genetic predisposition to ADHD increase risk later in life?
Limited data suggest that attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in older adults may be linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease. A recent longitudinal study showed that cognitively unimpaired older adults with a higher genetic predisposition for ADHD were more likely to experience a greater cognitive decline during the 6-year follow-up period.
Early Signs of Autism Can Be Hard to Spot — Here’s What Experts Want You to Know
Autism spectrum disorder is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain that impacts about one in 44 children in the US, making it a fairly common health condition. Autism can present itself in various ways, with some children experiencing delayed developmental milestones while others have severe disabilities. With...
MedicalXpress
New study challenges previous ideas regarding Alzheimer's disease
A new USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology study challenges existing ideas of how buildup of a protein called amyloid beta (Aβ) in the brain is related to Alzheimer's disease. While buildup of amyloid protein has been associated with Alzheimer's-related neurodegeneration, little is known about how the protein relates...
Conditioning the Brain for Long-term Mental Fitness
We always talk about the importance of physical fitness, but rarely about mental fitness even though it's just as important for maintaining a healthy and good quality of life for the long term. The body evolves with physical challenges, and thus, the brain with mental challenges. Let's see how.
MedicalXpress
Colds, flu and COVID: How diet and lifestyle can boost your immune system
Every day, we are exposed to a wide array of potentially harmful microorganisms—such as colds, the flu and even COVID. But our immune system—a network of intricate pathways within our body—helps protect us against these microorganisms and other potential diseases. Essentially, it recognizes foreign invaders, such as viruses and bacteria, and takes immediate action to defend us.
NOLA.com
Here's what disease does to brain, signs to look for: Alzheimer's Q&A
German neurologist Dr. Alois Alzheimer first identified this neurological disorder in 1906 while studying the pathology of a woman he had treated for an unusual mental illness. While examining her brain after her death, Alzheimer noticed marked changes in the brain tissue and found many abnormal clumps (amyloid plaques) and...
studyfinds.org
Alzheimer’s ‘hallmark’ may have nothing to do with disease after all, stunning study explains
LOS ANGELES — A longtime warning sign for Alzheimer’s disease onset may have little to do with cognitive decline after all. Researchers from USC say the buildup of a protein called amyloid beta (Aβ), long considered a “hallmark” of the disease by many experts, could actually be a sign of normal brain aging — not the beginnings of mental decline.
MedicalXpress
Fruit flies help researchers decode genetic link to Alzheimer's disease
Researchers have used fruit flies to decipher an unexplained connection between Alzheimer's disease and a genetic variation, revealing that it causes neurons to die. The findings from the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute (WEHI)-led team uncover a possible cause of neurodegeneration in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease and open the door for the future development of new treatments for cognitive diseases.
NPR
Do your brain a favor — move your body
Did you know working out is the single best thing you can do for your brain? Neuroscientist Wendy Suzuki found regular exercise helps grow your brain, improve memory and help protect against dementia. About Wendy Suzuki. Wendy A. Suzuki is a Professor of Neural Science and Psychology in the Center...
MindBodyGreen
Are Senescent Cells A Key To Healthy Aging? What We Know So Far
Healthy aging is a topic that always garners a lot of attention. And it makes sense! Aging is universal. None of us (except maybe Jennifer Lopez and Paul Rudd?) are exempt from the passage of time. As you age, your risk of developing a disease or falling severely ill increases....
MindBodyGreen
How An MD Overcame Being A Light Sleeper + Gets Quality Rest Each Night
I have always been a very light sleeper. This was difficult during my residency years when I'd often need to sleep in an on-call room, with noises and sounds all around. These days, stress, caffeine, blue light, and forgetting my face mask or earplugs are the biggest barriers to a good night's sleep for me. I sleep best when I'm on vacation—which makes sense since I'm not thinking about all the stressful things I have to do the next day! I like to think of sleep as the best performance-enhancing medication. I joke that if it wasn't free, it would be banned.
MindBodyGreen
Why Strength Training Is Essential Through Menopause & Beyond
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Perimenopause can begin as early as age 35, but for most women, it starts between 40 and 44. It is the several-years-long phase leading up to your menopause (which is technically the day exactly 12 months after your last period; after that, you are in post-menopause). Your ovaries don’t just stop production from one day to the next. Instead, you transition slowly from one phase of your life to the other.
Comments / 0