That’s quite a tip! A Manhattan diner owner shelled out a $400,000 legal settlement last month to a waitress he falsely accused of bribing customers. John Demos, owner of Cosmic Diner in Hell’s Kitchen, sued longtime server Judith Mejia in 2013, claiming in court papers she reduced customer bills if they gave her bigger tips. The lawsuit was covered by The Post, and the following year Mejia sued Demos for defamation. In December, she got the sizable settlement and an apology letter from the diner owner in which he admitted his legal claim was “false.” “I want to take this opportunity to apologize...

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 27 MINUTES AGO