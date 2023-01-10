ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Conversation U.S.

The safer you feel, the less safely you might behave – but research suggests ways to counteract this tendency

By Jesus M. de la Garza, Professor of Civil Engineering and Director of the School of Civil &amp; Environmental Engineering and Earth Sciences, Clemson University , Sogand Hasanzadeh, Assistant Professor of Civil Engineering, Purdue University, and E. Scott Geller, Alumni Distinguished Professor of Psychology and Director of the Center for Applied Behavior Systems, Virginia Tech
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HsEQz_0kA9k85k00
Work-related safety precautions can lead to riskier behaviors on the job. TerryJ/E+ via Getty Images

Interventions designed to keep people safe can have hidden side effects. With an increased perception of safety, some people are more likely to take risks.

For example, some vehicle drivers take more risks when they are buckled up in a shoulder-and-lap belt. Some construction workers step closer to the edge of the roof because they are hooked to a fall-protection rope. Some parents of young children take less care with medicine bottles that are “childproof” and thus difficult to open.

Techniques designed to reduce harm can promote a false sense of security and increase risky behavior and unintentional injuries.

As civil engineers and applied behavioral scientists , we are interested in ways to improve workplace safety. Our ongoing research suggests that employers need to do more than provide injury-protection devices and mandate safety rules and procedures to follow. Job-site mottos like “safety is our priority” are not enough. Employers need to consider the crucial human dynamic that can counteract their desired injury-prevention effects – and tap into strategies that might get around this safety paradox.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01GSYY_0kA9k85k00
Infamously, people may drive more recklessly after buckling up. Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Why precautions can trigger more risks

A well-established psychological phenomenon known as risk compensation or risk homeostasis explains this safety paradox. An intervention designed to prevent or reduce unintentional injury decreases one’s perception of risk. Then that perception increases the person’s risk-taking behavior, especially when taking a risk has a benefit, such as comfort, convenience or getting a job done faster.

Just as thermostats have a set point and activate when the temperature deviates from normal, people maintain a target level of risk by adjusting their behavior. They balance potential risks and perceived benefits.

For instance, a driver may compensate for safety interventions like a vehicle shoulder-and-lap belt, an energy-absorbing steering column and an airbag by driving faster – trading off personal safety for time saved. The heightened odds of a crash at higher driving speeds don’t affect only the driver; they also put other vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists at more risk. An individual’s risk compensation can influence the injury-prevention impact of protective devices and safety-related rules and regulations for the population overall.

In our own research, we investigated the risk compensation phenomenon among construction workers using an immersive mixed-virtual reality scenario that simulated a roofing task. We asked participants to install asphalt shingles on a real 27-degree sloped roof within a virtual environment that conveyed the sense of being 20 feet off the ground. Then we monitored the workers’ actions and physiological responses while they completed roofing tasks under three levels of safety protection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oijKA_0kA9k85k00
Inside a mixed-virtual reality world, roofers performed tasks that are normal parts of their job. Jesus M. de la Garza, CC BY-ND

As expected, more safety interventions created a false sense of invulnerability in participants. Adding guardrails to the roof’s edge and providing a fall-arrest system for the roofer provided real protection and rightfully increased a sense of security, which resulted in participants’ stepping closer to the edge of the virtual roof, leaning over the edge, and spending more time exposing themselves to the risk of falling. Participants increased their risk-taking behavior by as much as 55% . This study provided empirical evidence that safety devices can implicitly encourage workers to take more risks.

One hypothesis that flows from our research is that educating people about the risk compensation effect could reduce their vulnerability to this phenomenon. Future studies are needed to test this possibility.

A perception of choice matters

A crucial consideration is whether people feel the decision to take precautions is their own.

In studies one of us conducted with a colleague, pizza-delivery drivers demonstrated safer driving overall when they chose to increase particular safe-driving behaviors . For instance, drivers at one store participated in setting a goal to stop completely at intersections at least 80% of the time, while at another store management assigned drivers the 80% complete stopping goal. Drivers from both groups met that goal. But among the drivers who self-selected the target, there was a spillover effect: They increased their use of turn signals and lap-and-shoulder belts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FSSRr_0kA9k85k00
Rather than get closer because masks provided a level of protection, people appeared to extend their safety behavior by maintaining social distancing. SDI Productions/E+ via Getty Images

A study early in the COVID-19 pandemic identified a similar spillover or response generalization effect. People who wore a face mask outdoors where mask wearing was not mandated also maintained a greater interpersonal distance from others than did people without masks.

In this case, as with the delivery drivers, one safe behavior spilled over to another safe behavior – the opposite of risk compensation – when people had the perception of personal choice. We believe perceived choice was the critical human dynamic that influenced people to generalize their safety behavior rather than compensate for the reduction in risk.

Top-down rules and regulations can stifle a perception of choice and actually motivate people to intentionally do things that flout a safety mandate in order to assert their individual freedom or personal choice . People tend to bridle against the feeling of having a freedom taken away and will do what they can to regain it.

“Click It or Ticket” and other management attempts to dictate safety come with disadvantages that might negate any safety gains. Letting people feel they have a say in the matter can decrease the amount of risk compensation they experience and increase a safety spillover effect.

This article is republished from The Conversation , an independent nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Jesus M. de la Garza , Clemson University ; E. Scott Geller , Virginia Tech , and Sogand Hasanzadeh , Purdue University . The Conversation is trustworthy news from experts, from an independent nonprofit. Try our free newsletters .

Read more:

Jesus M. de la Garza is a subject matter expert for ARTBA’s Safety Certification for Transportation Project Professionals (SCTPP) program.

E. Scott Geller is an Alumni Distinguished Professor at Virginia Tech; a Senior Partner with Safety Performance Solutions, Inc., President of Make-A-Difference, LLC; and Co-Founder of GellerAC4P,Inc.

Sogand Hasanzadeh received funding from National Science Foundation (Award Number 2049711 and 2049842) and the Electri International (NECA).

Comments / 0

Related
Healthline

Why Am I Coughing Up White or Clear Balls of Phlegm?

Healthy phlegm is usually clear and runny, but many different health conditions can change the consistency or color. Phlegm, also called sputum, is mucus produced by your lungs that helps protect your airways against germs and irritants. Most conditions that change the color or consistency of your mucus aren’t serious,...
studyfinds.org

Taking vitamin D supplements regularly reduces risk of developing melanoma, study says

KUOPIO, Finland — Sun exposure and vitamin D go hand-in-hand, but too much sun also increases the risk of burning and skin cancer. Now, researchers from the University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio University Hospital, and experienced dermatologists have found that getting this nutrient through other sources can protect against skin cancer. They found that taking vitamin D supplements displayed a link to fewer cases of melanoma.
Fortune

7 brain health hacks to strengthen memory, improve mood, and feel less stressed

We can take care of our brains like we do the rest of our body in order to help us think logically and strengthen our emotional processing throughout the day. Daily habits keep our brains healthy, and as the New Year kicks into full swing, it’s a great time to think about small ways to incorporate new tools into your routine.
Bella Rose

Effects of unhealthy relationships on children

"NCBI" documented that domestic violence and unhealthy relationships can have a profound impact on the lives of children." It is important for parents to understand how staying in an unhealthy relationship can negatively affect their children’s physical, emotional, and psychological health.
psychologytoday.com

How to Recognize Negative Thought Cycles and Stop Obsessing

Most of our thoughts are neutral, but our brain has a negativity bias. The negativity bias can lead to excessive worry, rumination, and brooding. We can utilize techniques and strategies to reduce obsessional thought loops. The brain is constantly churning out thoughts, emotions, sensations, and perceptions, meaning there is a...
Daily Lobo

5 and Why: 5 tips to help survive senioritis

The spring semester is about to begin at the University of New Mexico and with that, a new set of seniors and another wave of burnout. UNM’s Student Health and Counseling and the Women’s Resource Center came together to give us five tips to prevent and survive senioritis.
HealthDay

Procrastinators May Delay All the Way to Worse Health

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- College students who routinely cram at the last minute may not only see their grades suffer, but their health, too, a new study suggests. Researchers found that of more than 3,500 college students they followed, those who scored high on a procrastination scale...
boldsky.com

People Who Travel Are Healthier; Mentally And Physically

Taking a trip around the world is not just exciting and fun, but research has demonstrated that it is also highly beneficial for your physical, mental, and emotional health. Taking a few minutes in the sun raises our vitamin D levels and improves our mood. It is also known that vitamin D can be beneficial to our hearts. Travel can have many health benefits, including reduced risk of heart disease and relieved stress and anxiety. In addition to the health benefits, travel is also a good way to enhance creativity, happiness and satisfaction [1].
Amancay Tapia

Researchers Discover That a Japanese Medicinal Mushroom Extract can assist in clearing HPV infections

Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) is a sexually transmitted virus which, in high-risk variants, leads to 45,000 cases of cancer each year, including cervical cancer, throat cancer, and others. As the most common sexually transmitted infection (STI) in both men and women, HPV affects more than 79 million adults who are sexually active. What’s worse is that high-risk HPV is invisible to the eye, and women must be screened for it to be diagnosed while currently there is no approved testing for men.
MedicalXpress

Paying people to take COVID vaccine worked well, study finds

A study finds that paying people to take a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine didn't lower the likelihood of seeking the second or third dose or of other positive health behaviors and didn't erode morals, sense of civic duty, or feelings of self-determination. The study, led by Swiss and...
hubpages.com

The Invisible Men: Examining the Impact of Gender Inequality on Men's Health and Well-being

Gender inequality is a complex issue affecting men and women in various ways. While many commonly perceive that women are disproportionately affected by gender inequality, it is essential to recognize that men also face societal expectations and stereotypes that limit their opportunities and experiences. This article will delve deeper into...
The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

44K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us

Comments / 0

Community Policy