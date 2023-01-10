ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Technology conference reaches out to Pittsburgh area educators

David Miyashiro wants to give back to Pittsburgh — even though he’s never lived here. As superintendent of Cajon Valley Union School District near San Diego, California, and in his previous positions as educator and school leader, he has been changing the way education is practiced — and he believes Pittsburgh is at the forefront.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Casino floods in Pennsylvania

A viral video that was shared on social media shows a local casino was flooding on Friday. A video shared by Samantha Carol on Facebook shows water coming from the ceiling at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh. Carol said she left the casino but the casino had large sections roped off and were bringing out carpet […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
In western PA, there's a mansion on wheels

Camping is always about roughing it. The Pittsburgh RV Show has units to fit most budgets, but in the middle of the 9-acre display area is a mansion on wheels. The Newmar Dutch Star is the recreational vehicle for people who want to have a luxury home that goes wherever they desire. With a manufacturer suggested retail price of $636,563, it’s on sale during the show - this week - for $549,995.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Pet Of The Week: Ryder

Ryder came to Animal Friends as part of a Humane Investigations case. When he first arrived, he was very shy, fearful and spent most of his time hiding. He is still learning to be comfortable around new people, but thanks to our staff and volunteers’ continued dedication, he has been making great progress! Ryder is an incredibly intelligent boy who loves to play with teaser toys – which is a great way to build a bond with him!
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh native Blake Hounshell, New York Times editor, dies at 44

WASHINGTON — Blake Hounshell, a well-known journalist who edited The New York Times’ “On Politics” newsletter and formerly held several leadership positions at Politico, died Tuesday of an apparent suicide. He was 44. Joe Kahn, the Times executive editor, and Carolyn Ryan, the newspaper’s managing editor,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Phipps Conservatory full of wonder and whimsy

Recently, my husband had to say my name three times before I realized he was talking to me. Only slightly embarrassed, I answered his question and then returned to my reverie. Typically in the middle of January, I start to daydream more than usual. It doesn’t matter if I am cooking dinner or driving my car, my mind starts to drift to another place.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Business owner defends billboard; others weigh in

The man who built the billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township defended his messages, which many say are inappropriate. John Placek, who owns a business in Butler County, said he paid $150,000 to erect the electronic billboard on leased property at the intersection with Bonniebrook Road that began displaying his messages on Monday, Jan. 9.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Pittsburgh's Restaurant Week begins

PITTSBURGH — The kitchen is open at Ocean Treasures Cajun Seafood and Bar, though manager Jennifer Butler said that "it's been difficult." "We're trying to keep that balance between keeping prices low for our customers and still trying to stay afloat as a small business as well," she said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
A delicious discount program, a new Bloomfield restaurant, and more Pittsburgh food news

Get over your case of the winter moops with a special seasonal deal. White Whale Bookstore teamed up with Trace Brewing and Two Frays Brewery for a discount temporary program aimed at supporting small, independent businesses in Bloomfield and Garfield. As announced in a Trace Instagram post, from now through April 1, you can pick up a free coupon with purchase and, each Saturday, redeem them at any three of the participating businesses. Coupons can be used for $1 off drinks at Trace or Two Frays. The coupons can also be used to take 10% off a book purchase at White Whale, or $1 off any draft beer in the bookstore's cafe area. Coupons will also be used to enter customers in a raffle for a special prize pack.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Johnstown Galleria Owner Touts Comeback

Weeks after the lower level of the Johnstown Galleria flooded, vendors are recovering. Some new ones are in negotiations to start operating at the mall too. “We got a lot of stores that have come over here. So pretty much, I say I got like 24 leases, from October to now.”
Downtown Ford Dealer Looking To Relocate

The Butler Township Planning Commission will wait until next month before issuing a recommendation about a proposed car dealership. After hearing from a representative for the developer of a new #1 Cochran Automotive on Evans City Road, the commission tabled their decision until the February meeting. This proposal is for...
BUTLER, PA
Westmoreland plastics firm to expand to build parts for Amtrak Airo trains

Amtrak’s upgraded passenger trains, expected to be put into service later this decade, will have a Westmoreland County connection. Roechling Industrial Mt. Pleasant, a machine plastics company that has operated in the county since 1981, has been tapped to produce interior ceilings, door motor cases and other projects for the new Airo trains that are expected to operate along Amtrak’s northeastern service routes, including the rail line that links Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

