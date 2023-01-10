Read full article on original website
nextpittsburgh.com
Technology conference reaches out to Pittsburgh area educators
David Miyashiro wants to give back to Pittsburgh — even though he’s never lived here. As superintendent of Cajon Valley Union School District near San Diego, California, and in his previous positions as educator and school leader, he has been changing the way education is practiced — and he believes Pittsburgh is at the forefront.
Casino floods in Pennsylvania
A viral video that was shared on social media shows a local casino was flooding on Friday. A video shared by Samantha Carol on Facebook shows water coming from the ceiling at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh. Carol said she left the casino but the casino had large sections roped off and were bringing out carpet […]
echo-pilot.com
In western PA, there's a mansion on wheels
Camping is always about roughing it. The Pittsburgh RV Show has units to fit most budgets, but in the middle of the 9-acre display area is a mansion on wheels. The Newmar Dutch Star is the recreational vehicle for people who want to have a luxury home that goes wherever they desire. With a manufacturer suggested retail price of $636,563, it’s on sale during the show - this week - for $549,995.
nextpittsburgh.com
Mediterra Cafe coming to Lawrenceville and more Pittsburgh restaurant news
The new year is here, and we are looking for new places to eat. Fortunately, Pittsburgh does not have a short list of restaurants. Check out some of these locations coming soon. Mediterra Cafe opening in the city. Being one of the most prominent neighborhoods in Pittsburgh, it’s no surprise...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet Of The Week: Ryder
Ryder came to Animal Friends as part of a Humane Investigations case. When he first arrived, he was very shy, fearful and spent most of his time hiding. He is still learning to be comfortable around new people, but thanks to our staff and volunteers’ continued dedication, he has been making great progress! Ryder is an incredibly intelligent boy who loves to play with teaser toys – which is a great way to build a bond with him!
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh native Blake Hounshell, New York Times editor, dies at 44
WASHINGTON — Blake Hounshell, a well-known journalist who edited The New York Times’ “On Politics” newsletter and formerly held several leadership positions at Politico, died Tuesday of an apparent suicide. He was 44. Joe Kahn, the Times executive editor, and Carolyn Ryan, the newspaper’s managing editor,...
Soaring egg prices hurting local small businesses
Egg prices continue to soar in the United States, and the climbing costs are having an impact on several local small businesses. Amber Atkins, owner of the Cakery in West View, said egg prices have more than doubled in recent months. That’s on par with what the U.S. Bureau of...
Farm and Dairy
Phipps Conservatory full of wonder and whimsy
Recently, my husband had to say my name three times before I realized he was talking to me. Only slightly embarrassed, I answered his question and then returned to my reverie. Typically in the middle of January, I start to daydream more than usual. It doesn’t matter if I am cooking dinner or driving my car, my mind starts to drift to another place.
cranberryeagle.com
Business owner defends billboard; others weigh in
The man who built the billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township defended his messages, which many say are inappropriate. John Placek, who owns a business in Butler County, said he paid $150,000 to erect the electronic billboard on leased property at the intersection with Bonniebrook Road that began displaying his messages on Monday, Jan. 9.
New superintendent named for Mohawk Schools
Dr. Lorree Houk has been officially hired as the new superintendent of the Mohawk Area School District.
TV Talk: Filmed-in-Pittsburgh ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ debuts 2nd season
PASADENA, Calif. – Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” filmed its second season in Pittsburgh and viewers can see the results when season two begins streaming episodes weekly Sunday. My first impression: Kingstown, Mich., has a lot more bridges in season two than it had in season one,...
nextpittsburgh.com
UpStreet is expanding mental health services at new Squirrel Hill drop-in center
There are 44,000 young adults in the City of Pittsburgh, and according to a nationwide study by the University of California San Francisco, it’s likely that nearly half had mental health issues in mid-2021. More than a third could not access therapy. Help is on the way. After piloting...
A Pittsburgh Love Story: Couple gets engaged at Whitehall Eat’n Park
PITTSBURGH — This Pittsburgh love story is just more of a reason that Eat’n Park is “the place for smiles.”. The restaurant shared the exciting news on its Facebook page. It included photos from the engagement on New Year’s Eve at the Whitehall location under the electronic sign that says, “Erin, will you marry me?”
wtae.com
Pittsburgh's Restaurant Week begins
PITTSBURGH — The kitchen is open at Ocean Treasures Cajun Seafood and Bar, though manager Jennifer Butler said that "it's been difficult." "We're trying to keep that balance between keeping prices low for our customers and still trying to stay afloat as a small business as well," she said.
nextpittsburgh.com
These Pittsburgh restaurants recreate foods you loved as a child with an adult twist
Food can bring back strong memories, especially if it’s a dish you had as a child. A favorite meal from your past can come rushing back just from flavors and scents. Like taking a trip in a time machine, here are a few iconic childhood tastes with adult twists and elevated ingredients available at Pittsburgh restaurants.
pghcitypaper.com
A delicious discount program, a new Bloomfield restaurant, and more Pittsburgh food news
Get over your case of the winter moops with a special seasonal deal. White Whale Bookstore teamed up with Trace Brewing and Two Frays Brewery for a discount temporary program aimed at supporting small, independent businesses in Bloomfield and Garfield. As announced in a Trace Instagram post, from now through April 1, you can pick up a free coupon with purchase and, each Saturday, redeem them at any three of the participating businesses. Coupons can be used for $1 off drinks at Trace or Two Frays. The coupons can also be used to take 10% off a book purchase at White Whale, or $1 off any draft beer in the bookstore's cafe area. Coupons will also be used to enter customers in a raffle for a special prize pack.
abc23.com
Johnstown Galleria Owner Touts Comeback
Weeks after the lower level of the Johnstown Galleria flooded, vendors are recovering. Some new ones are in negotiations to start operating at the mall too. “We got a lot of stores that have come over here. So pretty much, I say I got like 24 leases, from October to now.”
butlerradio.com
Downtown Ford Dealer Looking To Relocate
The Butler Township Planning Commission will wait until next month before issuing a recommendation about a proposed car dealership. After hearing from a representative for the developer of a new #1 Cochran Automotive on Evans City Road, the commission tabled their decision until the February meeting. This proposal is for...
Land bank seeks buyer for blighted former restaurant site in Greensburg
The site of a former downtown Greensburg restaurant that fell into disrepair and was demolished in 2021 is on the market. The Westmoreland County Land Bank is seeking proposals from potential buyers to redevelop the now vacant 5,100 square foot site at 127 S. Pennsylvania Ave. “We try our best...
Westmoreland plastics firm to expand to build parts for Amtrak Airo trains
Amtrak’s upgraded passenger trains, expected to be put into service later this decade, will have a Westmoreland County connection. Roechling Industrial Mt. Pleasant, a machine plastics company that has operated in the county since 1981, has been tapped to produce interior ceilings, door motor cases and other projects for the new Airo trains that are expected to operate along Amtrak’s northeastern service routes, including the rail line that links Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.
