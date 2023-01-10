ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

greensboro-nc.gov

Free Opus Concert Series Returns February 11

Creative Greensboro, the City’s office for arts and culture, presents the Opus Series this spring with four free concerts featuring the Creative Greensboro community ensembles: Greensboro Big Band, Philharmonia of Greensboro, Greensboro Concert Band and Choral Society of Greensboro. Spring 2023 Opus Schedule. Greensboro Big Band Valentine Swing Dance.
GREENSBORO, NC
greensboro-nc.gov

Creative Greensboro Awards $400K to Local Nonprofits

Creative Greensboro awarded $400,005 to 18 local arts and culture nonprofits through its first Sustaining Creativity: Community Partnership Grants. The grants fund general operations for organizations that offer creative programming and significantly expand the City’s support of the local creative economy. The funding augments $1 million worth of in-kind support the City provides annually to 15 additional arts nonprofits that are tenants of the Greensboro Cultural Center.
GREENSBORO, NC

