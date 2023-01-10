Creative Greensboro awarded $400,005 to 18 local arts and culture nonprofits through its first Sustaining Creativity: Community Partnership Grants. The grants fund general operations for organizations that offer creative programming and significantly expand the City’s support of the local creative economy. The funding augments $1 million worth of in-kind support the City provides annually to 15 additional arts nonprofits that are tenants of the Greensboro Cultural Center.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO