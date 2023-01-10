Read full article on original website
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Top Poli-Sci Expert and Former Professor Compares and Contrasts the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
The richest woman in Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks Crime
White House Confirms, Even More Confidential Documents found at Bidens Wilmington HomePhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Do You Remember Joe Carcione ‘The Green Grocer’ from Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
Do you remember Joe Carcione "The Green Grocer" from Channel 6 in Philly?. If you grew up in or around Philadelphia in the 1970s and 80s and you watched Action News, you probably remember his produce updates, which aired several times per day. For someone who wasn't a true member...
Officials: Building under renovation collapses in West Philadelphia
A building that was undergoing renovations collapsed in West Philadelphia.
Bicyclist dies after being hit by driver in South Philadelphia
Philadelphia police say a woman died after she was hit by a driver while biking on Friday evening.
Woman injured, officer fires gun during dog attack in Manayunk
"I've never heard a woman yell like that, she had such pain in her eyes," one witness said.
Celebrate Galentine’s Day at Autograph Brasserie in Wayne
Roses and candy are fine for Valentine’s Day, but cocktails and celebrating friendship, girl power, and all things fem friendship fantastic at the ultimate Girl’s Night Out are perfect for Galentine’s Day, Wednesday, February 8, 2023!. Rather than taking place instead of Valentine’s Day though, Autograph Brasserie...
Police ID victim, suspect after body was found in freezer in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified the victim and the suspect in a case that shook up a South Philadelphia neighborhood shortly before Christmas. On December 23, a body was found in a freezer at a South Philadelphia home. Police now say the victim was 54-year-old Thi Dinh. The suspect is his son, 27-year-old Jack Dinh from the 1200 block of Snyder Avenue.Thi Dinh's body was found in the basement of a home on that same block. At the time, police said a father and son were the only ones living in the home.Jack Dinh was arrested by the police for the homicide.He was denied bail and is in custody at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility with a court appearance scheduled for next month, according to court documents.Word of what happened shook the neighborhood last month. A neighbor previously told CBS Philadelphia he was walking his dog early the morning of December 23 when he heard a horrifying cry for help."It was around 3:30, 4 in the morning, there was some screaming out in the street," the neighbor said.
This Restaurant Serves the Largest Breakfast Plates in All of Delaware
We've always been told breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking to fully indulge, look no further than this tiny little restaurant in New Castle County. Keep reading to learn more.
Police: Woman stabs man in North Philly, dumps knife in corner store
Police took the female suspect into custody and recovered the weapon from inside the store.
Police: Woman shot in the leg while riding in Uber
Police say a woman is recovering after she was shot in the thigh, while riding in an Uber.
SEPTA working to bring historic trolley rides back to Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some historic rides will return to Philadelphia. SEPTA is making progress on a multimillion dollar project to restore trolleys that date back to the 40s. The goal is to bring back the trolley cars that once ran all along Girard Avenue from Fishtown and Port Richmond to West Philadelphia. "It's a start to finish full restoration on a 1947 trolley. It's not easy," SEPTA director of rail maintenance Brian Aaron said. Inside a workshop in West Philadelphia, SEPTA workers have taken on a tall task: fully restoring the fleet of Route 15 trolleys which date back nearly as...
Man shot outside Northeast Philly McDonald's: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia. Police responded to the McDonald's parking lot at Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a 21-year-old man was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder. He was placed in stable condition. No arrests have been made.
Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $5 million sold in South Philadelphia 7-Eleven
PHILADELPHIA - A lottery ticket player and a Philadelphia 7-Eleven are getting richer after a ticket worth $5 million was sold in the store. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the 7-Eleven located at 2301 West Passyunk Avenue sold a $5 million-winning Five Million Fabulous Fortune scratch-off ticket. The store will...
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million. Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?That information...
Atlantic City Bread: 2 NJ Bakeries Merge, Prepare to Go National
Exciting times in the Atlantic City bakery scene. In a city known for its bread, two bakeries have merged and will be selling their products nationally. Formica Freitag Bakery has joined with Valenti’s Italian Bakery to deliver Atlantic City bread nationwide. According to The Press of Atlantic City, the...
Police: 3 masked men sought for carjacking man by gunpoint outside Wingstop in Nicetown
PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help to identify three suspects in connection to an armed carjacking earlier this month in Philadelphia's Nicetown section. A 27-year-old man was robbed and carjacked while double-parked in front of Wingstop on Roberts Avenue on January 2. Video showed three masked men...
Chester County parents lose thousands on daughter’s cancelled wedding and donate venue to local non-profit
Listen to The Spark every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Wedding venues often come with unbinding contracts, that lead to families losing thousands...
Video: Man caught firing gun as he runs down South Philadelphia street
PHILADELPHIA - The moment a man opened fire on a South Philadelphia street last month was caught on camera. Police say the suspect was spotted checking his firearm in a stairwell after a brief encounter with unknown males on December 28. Moments later, he can be seen running down the...
Two NJ bakeries merge, prepare to go national
Exciting times in the Atlantic City bakery scene. In a city known for its bread, two bakeries have merged and will be selling their products nationally. Formica Freitag Bakery has joined with Vallenti’s Italian Bakery to deliver Atlantic City bread nationwide. According to the Press of Atlantic City, the...
Police search for suspects in Hunting Park robbery, carjacking
The crime happened on January 2 at a shopping center. New surveillance video shows three suspects approach the victim in front of a Wingstop.
Philadelphia police identify 16-year-old shot and killed in Tioga-Nicetown
Philadelphia police have identified the teen who was shot and killed on Wednesday evening in the Tioga-Nicetown section.
