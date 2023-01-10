ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Related
phillygrub.blog

Celebrate Galentine’s Day at Autograph Brasserie in Wayne

Roses and candy are fine for Valentine’s Day, but cocktails and celebrating friendship, girl power, and all things fem friendship fantastic at the ultimate Girl’s Night Out are perfect for Galentine’s Day, Wednesday, February 8, 2023!. Rather than taking place instead of Valentine’s Day though, Autograph Brasserie...
WAYNE, PA
CBS Philly

Police ID victim, suspect after body was found in freezer in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified the victim and the suspect in a case that shook up a South Philadelphia neighborhood shortly before Christmas. On December 23, a body was found in a freezer at a South Philadelphia home. Police now say the victim was 54-year-old Thi Dinh. The suspect is his son, 27-year-old Jack Dinh from the 1200 block of Snyder Avenue.Thi Dinh's body was found in the basement of a home on that same block. At the time, police said a father and son were the only ones living in the home.Jack Dinh was arrested by the police for the homicide.He was denied bail and is in custody at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility with a court appearance scheduled for next month, according to court documents.Word of what happened shook the neighborhood last month. A neighbor previously told CBS Philadelphia he was walking his dog early the morning of December 23 when he heard a horrifying cry for help."It was around 3:30, 4 in the morning, there was some screaming out in the street," the neighbor said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA working to bring historic trolley rides back to Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some historic rides will return to Philadelphia. SEPTA is making progress on a multimillion dollar project to restore trolleys that date back to the 40s. The goal is to bring back the trolley cars that once ran all along Girard Avenue from Fishtown and Port Richmond to West Philadelphia. "It's a start to finish full restoration on a 1947 trolley. It's not easy," SEPTA director of rail maintenance Brian Aaron said. Inside a workshop in West Philadelphia, SEPTA workers have taken on a tall task: fully restoring the fleet of Route 15 trolleys which date back nearly as...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot outside Northeast Philly McDonald's: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia. Police responded to the McDonald's parking lot at Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a 21-year-old man was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder. He was placed in stable condition. No arrests have been made. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million.  Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?That information...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
94.5 PST

Two NJ bakeries merge, prepare to go national

Exciting times in the Atlantic City bakery scene. In a city known for its bread, two bakeries have merged and will be selling their products nationally. Formica Freitag Bakery has joined with Vallenti’s Italian Bakery to deliver Atlantic City bread nationwide. According to the Press of Atlantic City, the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

