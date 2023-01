Oklahoma five-star quarterback signee Jackson Arnold took home the 2022-23 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award, it was announced Thursday. Arnold is the first OU player to win the award since Kyler Murray won it in 2014 as a Texas A&M signee. The Denton, Texas, product is the No. 4-ranked quarterback and the No. 7 overall recruit in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.

NORMAN, OK ・ 9 HOURS AGO