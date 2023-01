The North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport will take “Deep Dives into History” monthly during 2023. This month’s program, “Navigation Tools in the Age of Sail,” will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. The free drop-in program designed for all ages will showcase the tools that helped seafarers of old explore the world. Registration is not required.

SOUTHPORT, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO