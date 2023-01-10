MARQUETTE, Mich (WZMQ) – Officials say water temperatures of even 70 degrees can cause hypothermia. Lake Superior roars with an area of over 20 million acres and a volume of almost 3,000 cubic miles, it’s big enough to take in all the other Great Lakes, making it a monster to search through if an emergency arises. “The biggest thing especially this time of year is the water temperature and it never fluctuates much but your gonna become hypothermic within ten minutes”, said CPL. Brian Kurin with the Marquette County Special Operations Dive Team.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO