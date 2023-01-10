ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Comments / 0

WLUC

Commercial vessel to transit into Escanaba port

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The motor vessel, Algoma Intrepid, is scheduled to travel the southern end of Little Bay De Noc from Green Bay, WI to Escanaba, MI between Jan. 14 to 16. The Coast Guard encourages all recreational ice users to plan their activities accordingly, use caution on...
ESCANABA, MI
wnmufm.org

Cause of Marquette mobile home explosion identified

MARQUETTE, MI— Officials have figured out what caused a Marquette mobile home to explode last month. The December 29th explosion at the Birch Grove Trailer Park destroyed the home, but the resident only suffered minor burns. The Marquette Fire Department says the explosion was caused by a natural gas...
MARQUETTE, MI
wzmq19.com

New Marquette Shop Encourages Yoopers to Ditch the Extra Waste in The New Year

A Marquette business is encouraging people to ditch the extra waste this year and switch to a refillable alternative. Unsalted Goods is a refill shop located in downtown Marquette, its goal: reduce the plastic waste that comes from normal household items. You can bring in your own reusable containers or use the ones available in the shop. To fill up on everything from laundry detergent and dish soap to shampoo and conditioner.
MARQUETTE, MI
wzmq19.com

Rescues are still dangerous for the Marquette County Dive Team

MARQUETTE, Mich (WZMQ) – Officials say water temperatures of even 70 degrees can cause hypothermia. Lake Superior roars with an area of over 20 million acres and a volume of almost 3,000 cubic miles, it’s big enough to take in all the other Great Lakes, making it a monster to search through if an emergency arises. “The biggest thing especially this time of year is the water temperature and it never fluctuates much but your gonna become hypothermic within ten minutes”, said CPL. Brian Kurin with the Marquette County Special Operations Dive Team.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
wzmq19.com

WZMQ 19 to present special coverage of UP 200 as official media sponsor

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) — WZMQ 19 is home to “Ready, Set, Mush!” and all the excitement of the U P200 Powered by NMU in February. 19 News is your official media sponsor for the 2023 UP 200. For the first time, 19 News will broadcast the start of the sled dog race live from downtown Marquette as part of an exclusive, half-hour special presented by Northern Michigan University.
MARQUETTE, MI
wzmq19.com

Copper Kings music department with a strong community tie

MARQUETTE, Mich (WZMQ) – There are a lot of benefits to learning music from a young age. Up in Calumet, the Copper Kings community continues to support their practice of the music discipline. Teaching creates an opportunity to see that progress in your students for sometimes their entire educational career.
MARQUETTE, MI
wzmq19.com

WZMQ 19 named official television station of Meijer State Games of Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) — WZMQ 19 is proud to announce a new partnership with the Meijer State Games of Michigan in 2023. The Games welcome top athletes for a multi-sport, Olympic-style competition and embody the values of participation, sportsmanship, and healthy living among the residents of Michigan. Opening ceremonies...
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

West Iron County School provides statement following resignation of teacher

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – West Iron County School Superintendent, Kevin Schmutzler released a statement on Thursday addressing the recent investigation into and resignation of a teacher within the school district. In the statement, Superintendent Schmutzler said during the investigation of allegations of unprofessional conduct, the teach in question...
IRON COUNTY, MI
wzmq19.com

Lower Michigan woman seriously injured in Alger County snowmobile crash

SHINGLETON, Mich. (WZMQ) – A Lower Michigan woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after a snowmobile crash in Alger County. The Alger County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Friday morning around 9:30 on Trail #8 near Shingleton. Deputies say 44-year-old Wendy Batterbee, from Birch Run in Saginaw County,...
ALGER COUNTY, MI
wnmufm.org

Negaunee Township crash breaks telephone pole

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, MI— No injuries were reported, after a pickup truck hit a telephone pole in Negaunee Township Wednesday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 5:20 p.m. to M-35 between County Road 492 and Forest Drive. They say a 51-year-old Gwinn man lost control on a slippery corner and crashed into the pole, which broke.
NEGAUNEE, MI
wzmq19.com

136th Ishpeming Ski Club Jumping Tournament

Out in Ishpeming, the Ski Club is getting ready for its big annual event. The 136th annual Ishpeming Ski Club Ski Jumping Tournament starts one week from tomorrow. The Ishpeming Ski Club is excited about some additions to the event including food trucks!. The Ski Club’s vice president says there...
ISHPEMING, MI
UPMATTERS

A bridge between rivals: Brad Nelson’s move from Marquette to Miner Country

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – When Brad Nelson left Marquette and accepted the head coaching position a town over at rival Negaunee, he wasn’t sure what to expect. “It’s been very nice,” said Brad Nelson, the head coach for the Miners. “I feel accepted, you know, coming from the rival school in Marquette. My daughters went to Negaunee, so I know a lot of the people in the community and in the basketball community. It’s been nothing but positive words and encouragement and that’s something that a program needs.”
NEGAUNEE, MI
wzmq19.com

NMU moving basketball program into new arena

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – Northern Michigan University’s Vandament Arena is getting a makeover; the board of trustees approved a 2.5 million dollars in renovations to accommodate both the volleyball and basketball programs, which will bring the seating capacity to 1,700 and modernize the arena. Casey Thousand, the womens...
MARQUETTE, MI

