WLUC
Commercial vessel to transit into Escanaba port
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The motor vessel, Algoma Intrepid, is scheduled to travel the southern end of Little Bay De Noc from Green Bay, WI to Escanaba, MI between Jan. 14 to 16. The Coast Guard encourages all recreational ice users to plan their activities accordingly, use caution on...
WLUC
Escanaba Planning Commission pauses incoming marijuana dispensary applications
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Escanaba paused all incoming marijuana dispensary applications. The planning commission chair says this will allow the city to talk more about people’s concerns. However - any site already approved can continue moving forward. This includes the old Sayklly’s and Staples locations. The...
wnmufm.org
Cause of Marquette mobile home explosion identified
MARQUETTE, MI— Officials have figured out what caused a Marquette mobile home to explode last month. The December 29th explosion at the Birch Grove Trailer Park destroyed the home, but the resident only suffered minor burns. The Marquette Fire Department says the explosion was caused by a natural gas...
wzmq19.com
New Marquette Shop Encourages Yoopers to Ditch the Extra Waste in The New Year
A Marquette business is encouraging people to ditch the extra waste this year and switch to a refillable alternative. Unsalted Goods is a refill shop located in downtown Marquette, its goal: reduce the plastic waste that comes from normal household items. You can bring in your own reusable containers or use the ones available in the shop. To fill up on everything from laundry detergent and dish soap to shampoo and conditioner.
wzmq19.com
Portage Health Foundation announces $100k for community recreational facilities
HANCOCK, Mich. (WZMQ) – Portage Health Foundation (PHF) has released a request for proposals (RFP) focusing on Community Recreational Facilities. Up to $100,000 is available. Grant applications are due March 17, 2023. Through five years this RFP has led to more than 25 grants totaling about a half million...
wzmq19.com
Rescues are still dangerous for the Marquette County Dive Team
MARQUETTE, Mich (WZMQ) – Officials say water temperatures of even 70 degrees can cause hypothermia. Lake Superior roars with an area of over 20 million acres and a volume of almost 3,000 cubic miles, it’s big enough to take in all the other Great Lakes, making it a monster to search through if an emergency arises. “The biggest thing especially this time of year is the water temperature and it never fluctuates much but your gonna become hypothermic within ten minutes”, said CPL. Brian Kurin with the Marquette County Special Operations Dive Team.
WLUC
‘I feel pretty honored,’: Four new cadets begin at Gladstone Public Safety
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Four new cadets are pioneering a new, volunteer program at Gladstone Public Safety. For the next two months, cadets will learn what it takes to be a police officer and a firefighter. “I feel pretty honored actually. I know it’s a big privilege to be a...
Michigan Man Captures Breathtaking Photos of U.P.’s Winter Wonderland
You are about to see Michigan's Upper Peninsula like you've never seen it before. Photographer Shannon Kivi of Marquette is at it again with some incredible photos that he recently took using a drone. The photos were taken this year in Negaunee Township overlooking the 510 old and new bridges, according to his 906 Images Facebook page.
wzmq19.com
WZMQ 19 to present special coverage of UP 200 as official media sponsor
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) — WZMQ 19 is home to “Ready, Set, Mush!” and all the excitement of the U P200 Powered by NMU in February. 19 News is your official media sponsor for the 2023 UP 200. For the first time, 19 News will broadcast the start of the sled dog race live from downtown Marquette as part of an exclusive, half-hour special presented by Northern Michigan University.
wzmq19.com
Copper Kings music department with a strong community tie
MARQUETTE, Mich (WZMQ) – There are a lot of benefits to learning music from a young age. Up in Calumet, the Copper Kings community continues to support their practice of the music discipline. Teaching creates an opportunity to see that progress in your students for sometimes their entire educational career.
WLUC
Dickinson County woodworking non-profit prepares to welcome new members, begin workshops
BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County non-profit group is looking to share its knowledge on woodworking with the community. Organizers said the satisfaction of completing a project by hand can be a stress reliever for many. What started out as a hobby for Tom Wender has turned into...
wzmq19.com
WZMQ 19 named official television station of Meijer State Games of Michigan
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) — WZMQ 19 is proud to announce a new partnership with the Meijer State Games of Michigan in 2023. The Games welcome top athletes for a multi-sport, Olympic-style competition and embody the values of participation, sportsmanship, and healthy living among the residents of Michigan. Opening ceremonies...
UPMATTERS
West Iron County School provides statement following resignation of teacher
IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – West Iron County School Superintendent, Kevin Schmutzler released a statement on Thursday addressing the recent investigation into and resignation of a teacher within the school district. In the statement, Superintendent Schmutzler said during the investigation of allegations of unprofessional conduct, the teach in question...
wzmq19.com
Lower Michigan woman seriously injured in Alger County snowmobile crash
SHINGLETON, Mich. (WZMQ) – A Lower Michigan woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after a snowmobile crash in Alger County. The Alger County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Friday morning around 9:30 on Trail #8 near Shingleton. Deputies say 44-year-old Wendy Batterbee, from Birch Run in Saginaw County,...
WLUC
Move Over Michigan: Marquette County prosecutor explains history, logic of ‘Move Over’ law
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County prosecutor explained the importance of Michigan’s ‘Move Over’ law. Prosecutor Matt Wiese said every second counts. “You’re driving a steel machine down the road that could weigh a ton or two tons,” said Wiese. “A split-second can make all of the difference in the world.”
wnmufm.org
Negaunee Township crash breaks telephone pole
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, MI— No injuries were reported, after a pickup truck hit a telephone pole in Negaunee Township Wednesday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 5:20 p.m. to M-35 between County Road 492 and Forest Drive. They say a 51-year-old Gwinn man lost control on a slippery corner and crashed into the pole, which broke.
WLUC
Negaunee’s forthcoming Italian restaurant combining authentic flavors, regional cuisine
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today takes its show on the road to downtown Negaunee to check out the current status of an upcoming Italian restaurant. In the spirit of good food, Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson get into a heated debate about what is and isn’t a sandwich.
wzmq19.com
136th Ishpeming Ski Club Jumping Tournament
Out in Ishpeming, the Ski Club is getting ready for its big annual event. The 136th annual Ishpeming Ski Club Ski Jumping Tournament starts one week from tomorrow. The Ishpeming Ski Club is excited about some additions to the event including food trucks!. The Ski Club’s vice president says there...
UPMATTERS
A bridge between rivals: Brad Nelson’s move from Marquette to Miner Country
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – When Brad Nelson left Marquette and accepted the head coaching position a town over at rival Negaunee, he wasn’t sure what to expect. “It’s been very nice,” said Brad Nelson, the head coach for the Miners. “I feel accepted, you know, coming from the rival school in Marquette. My daughters went to Negaunee, so I know a lot of the people in the community and in the basketball community. It’s been nothing but positive words and encouragement and that’s something that a program needs.”
wzmq19.com
NMU moving basketball program into new arena
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – Northern Michigan University’s Vandament Arena is getting a makeover; the board of trustees approved a 2.5 million dollars in renovations to accommodate both the volleyball and basketball programs, which will bring the seating capacity to 1,700 and modernize the arena. Casey Thousand, the womens...
