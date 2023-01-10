ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healdsburg, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

2 men found dead in Sonoma County house after tree falls

SEA RANCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were found dead inside a house nestled in a picturesque forest near the Sonoma County coast. It’s unclear how long the men had been deceased inside the Sea Ranch house on Spinnaker Close before their bodies were found by a tree trimming crew on Wednesday. “A tree crew […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
pmq.com

One of California’s Oldest Pizza Chains Closes Three Stores

Mary’s Pizza Shack announced three store closings in a Facebook post on January 7, pointing to “evolving challenges that every locally owned restaurant is tackling.”. The chain, founded in 1959 by Mary Fazio, still has nine locations in California’s North Bay area. Mary’s Pizza Shack, one of...
NAPA, CA
kymkemp.com

After Three Years of Drought, Lake Mendocino Rises

On a soggy weekend, all eyes are on Lake Mendocino, the rapidly filling reservoir behind Coyote Dam north of Ukiah. The surging east fork of the Russian River is fast filling up the lake, promising to end three years of drought conditions with current levels on Saturday reaching close to 100 percent of the target water supply level for the coming year, according to local and state water officials.
UKIAH, CA
KRON4 News

Toddler killed during storm in Sonoma County identified

OCCIDENTAL, Calif. (KRON) — A 2-year-old boy who was killed during Wednesday night’s rainstorm has been identified by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and his family. The toddler, Aeon Tocchini, died after a redwood tree crashed on top of his home in Occidental, Calif., on Joy Road. The rural area is heavily wooded and studded […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

After Brutal Beating of Vallejo Club Member, Solano County Hells Angels Member Pleads Guilty to Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm

January 10, 2023 – SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dennis Killough Jr., 51, of Vacaville, pleaded guilty yesterday to unlawfully possessing two firearms after being convicted of a felony crime, U.S. Attorney. Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, on Dec. 8, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian found dead in possible hit-and-run crash in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD -- Fairfield police are investigating the death of a pedestrian on state Highway 12 Wednesday morning. Officers responded at 8:19 a.m. to reports of someone dead in the area of westbound Highway 12 near Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said in an alert that "early evidence suggests the person's injuries are consistent with a traffic-related incident," but did not release further details. The name of the person who died was not immediately available. Police are asking people to avoid the area while officers investigate the death.
FAIRFIELD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

North Bay mourns loss of 2 teens in 'horrific' Highway 101 crash

NOVATO, Calif. - Multiple families were mourning over the holiday weekend after a deadly Highway 101 crash involving five teens. Two teenagers died and three others were seriously injured in the rainy car crash in Novato Thursday night. San Rafael City Schools identified the driver as Jameson Zamlich, a Terra...
NOVATO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy