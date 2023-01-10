Read full article on original website
2 men found dead in Sonoma County house after tree falls
SEA RANCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were found dead inside a house nestled in a picturesque forest near the Sonoma County coast. It’s unclear how long the men had been deceased inside the Sea Ranch house on Spinnaker Close before their bodies were found by a tree trimming crew on Wednesday. “A tree crew […]
pmq.com
One of California’s Oldest Pizza Chains Closes Three Stores
Mary’s Pizza Shack announced three store closings in a Facebook post on January 7, pointing to “evolving challenges that every locally owned restaurant is tackling.”. The chain, founded in 1959 by Mary Fazio, still has nine locations in California’s North Bay area. Mary’s Pizza Shack, one of...
How Sonoma County is braving severe storms
While the Russian River isn’t expected to overflow, the work to repair damaged infrastructure continues in Sonoma County. Many were left without power due to recent storms.
Sheriff: Woman found dead in submerged car in Sonoma Co. floodwaters after 911 call disconnects
Officials say a 43-year-old woman was found dead in a submerged car in Sonoma County after crews had been searching for her since Tuesday morning when her 911 call was disconnected.
kymkemp.com
After Three Years of Drought, Lake Mendocino Rises
On a soggy weekend, all eyes are on Lake Mendocino, the rapidly filling reservoir behind Coyote Dam north of Ukiah. The surging east fork of the Russian River is fast filling up the lake, promising to end three years of drought conditions with current levels on Saturday reaching close to 100 percent of the target water supply level for the coming year, according to local and state water officials.
Lebanon-Express
CA: SOLANO COUNTY FLOOD CONCERN, EVACUATION WARNING
Roughly 1,600 people are placed under an evacuation warning in Solano County, CA as more rain could cause a lake to reach capacity.
Why California is getting slammed with storm after storm
What's causing this stormy spell?
mendofever.com
Yolo County BOLO Subject Arrested in Ukiah McDonalds Drive-Thru on Outstanding Felony Warrants
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12-31-2022, at about 0702 hours, Ukiah PD received an informational message from Yolo County Communications...
KTVU FOX 2
California utility worker dies in crash while working to clear storm debris
MANCHESTER, Calif. - A utility worker died, and a second worker was critically injured, when they crashed on their way to clean storm debris and restore power in Northern California. The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a fatal rollover crash about 7:50 a.m. Saturday in the...
vallejosun.com
Body camera video shows Solano deputy kill Vallejo man who allegedly fired gun in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD – The Solano County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video Wednesday of a fatal shooting from November that shows a deputy chase down a man in Fairfield and kill him moments after the man apparently fired a gun. The footage was released in response to a public...
Toddler killed during storm in Sonoma County identified
OCCIDENTAL, Calif. (KRON) — A 2-year-old boy who was killed during Wednesday night’s rainstorm has been identified by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and his family. The toddler, Aeon Tocchini, died after a redwood tree crashed on top of his home in Occidental, Calif., on Joy Road. The rural area is heavily wooded and studded […]
goldrushcam.com
After Brutal Beating of Vallejo Club Member, Solano County Hells Angels Member Pleads Guilty to Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm
January 10, 2023 – SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dennis Killough Jr., 51, of Vacaville, pleaded guilty yesterday to unlawfully possessing two firearms after being convicted of a felony crime, U.S. Attorney. Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, on Dec. 8, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search...
Pedestrian found dead in possible hit-and-run crash in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD -- Fairfield police are investigating the death of a pedestrian on state Highway 12 Wednesday morning. Officers responded at 8:19 a.m. to reports of someone dead in the area of westbound Highway 12 near Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said in an alert that "early evidence suggests the person's injuries are consistent with a traffic-related incident," but did not release further details. The name of the person who died was not immediately available. Police are asking people to avoid the area while officers investigate the death.
KTVU FOX 2
North Bay mourns loss of 2 teens in 'horrific' Highway 101 crash
NOVATO, Calif. - Multiple families were mourning over the holiday weekend after a deadly Highway 101 crash involving five teens. Two teenagers died and three others were seriously injured in the rainy car crash in Novato Thursday night. San Rafael City Schools identified the driver as Jameson Zamlich, a Terra...
