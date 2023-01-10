Read full article on original website
Birth announcements, Jan. 14
Austin and Bailey Trusty of Hershey are the parents of a son, Coen James, born Jan. 10, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Dave and Carol Leonard of Valentine, Paul and Melissa Brown of Hershey and Dean Trusty and Lori Broge of Sutherland. LEE TUCKER FILYAW. Gillian and...
Mid-Plains Community College Board to elect officers at Wednesday meeting
Attorney David Pederson will administer the oath of office to new and re-elected Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors Cynthia Duncan, Kimberly Korgan, Ben Lashley, Tyler Pribbeno and Tricia Shaffer at Wednesday’s meeting. The regular monthly meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the North Platte Community College North Campus...
Repaving, grant for ‘problem properties’ face North Platte City Council
North Platte City Council members Tuesday will be asked to approve 11 street repaving projects and seek $1 million in state funds to rehabilitate or redevelop 35 “problem properties” for resale for housing. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W....
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for January 15
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (6) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Centennial Park ice rink set for opening on Friday night
After a few setbacks due to winter storms and equipment issues, a temporary outdoor ice rink is set to open Friday night at Centennial Park in North Platte. Crews planned to continue to flood the 80-by-50-foot rink overnight to establish 4 inches of ice in time for a hockey event in the afternoon that precedes public skating from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Bridges in Dawson, Hitchcock counties to get state replacement aid
LINCOLN — State funds will help to rehabilitate bridges in Dawson and Hitchcock counties as part of the latest round of state County Bridge Match Program awards. The Nebraska Department of Transportation Friday announced the approval of 30 bridge projects in 18 counties. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in North Platte: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
For our own sakes, study ‘racinos’ first
The first temporary casinos are open at two Nebraska horse tracks under the voter-approved 2020 initiatives allowing them if they’re part of a “racino.”. Now that they are, some western Nebraskans don’t want to wait two years or more to rake in dough themselves. Before allowing more...
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Drought status unchanged in Lincoln County; dense fog expected Friday
North Platte’s and Lincoln County’s drought status remained essentially unchanged over the past week as the snow cover from the area’s Jan. 2-3 snowstorm lingered. Thursday’s latest U.S. Drought Monitor map showed 58.04% of Lincoln County in “extreme drought,” slightly higher than the 58% in last week’s map. The county’s northern and eastern portions remained in “severe drought.”
Bulldogs finish second at annual Trojan Border Wars in Casper, Wyoming
North Platte had a stellar day at the annual Trojan Border Wars meet at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper, Wyoming. The Dawgs went 6-1, finishing in second place behind Natrona County (Wyoming). North Platte and Natrona met in one of the best matches of the meet, with the Mustangs...
Troopers arrest two after cocaine, Fentanyl found in I-80 traffic stop
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people this week after finding more than 6 pounds of suspected cocaine mixed with fentanyl during a traffic stop in Lincoln County. At approximately 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper performed a traffic stop on an eastbound BMW SUV for a license plate...
Johnston ties school record for most 3s in a game in Bulldog win over Sidney
River Johnston tied the North Platte High School record for most 3s in a game as the North Platte boys basketball team defeated Sidney 84-59 Saturday in North Platte. Johnston made nine 3s, tying a record set by Danny Woodhead in 2004. He also scored 33 points to lead North Platte.
