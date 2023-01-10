Read full article on original website
The wind will calm down Thursday evening
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thursday, the wind will remain strong. We will have northwest winds at 20 to 30 mph. Thursday will also be cool with a high of only 54°. Thursday night, we will have a low of 26° with calming winds. Friday, we will have a high temperature of 58° with light and variable winds. Friday night, we will have a low of 32° and mostly clear skies.
High fire danger conditions Wednesday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tuesday, we will have southwest winds that will allow temps to continue rising. We will have a high of 82° with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have temps falling to about 44° with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, southwest winds will continue to have a high of 80° with overcast skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 40°, with the winds changing to the northwest. A cold front will move through the area Wednesday night going into Thursday. Temperatures will fall into the mid-50s for the high of Thursday.
Preparing for fire weather
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County and surrounding areas are entering a fire watch because weather conditions are prime for grass fires. A single spark can start a fire, whether that spark is from a chain dragging under a trailer or the discarded end of a cigarette. Along with dry and windy conditions, the recent drought has caused a lot of dead vegetation, the perfect fuel for wildfires.
Firefighters battling semi-truck fire near Loving
LOVING, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters from multiple area volunteer fire departments are at the scene of a semi-truck fire near Loving. Hwy 16 North is closed at SH-114 as firefighters battle the blaze that started near Old Bethel Road, according to the Young County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries have been reported at this time. The semi was reportedly hauling hay.
City utilities collections to start close-of-year procedure
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City of Wichita Falls water customers will not be able to make payments of any kind at the Memorial Auditorium counter starting on Thursday at 5 p.m. In-person payments will be unavailable until the payment system is back online due to a close-of-year procedure. Customers...
Wichita County Annex construction to start early
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Phase one of the courthouse annex project, better known as the Wichita County Tax Office, is set to begin on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Wichita County Commissioner Mark Beauchamp said the project moved up a week because the construction workers are moving quickly and already have the materials for scaffolding. He also noted it would be easy for them to set up on Monday since nobody will be there due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Hospice of Wichita Falls in need of volunteers for new inpatient center
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls is looking for volunteers for their new inpatient center. The volunteers will be put through training that will take about two weeks. The first session will begin Jan. 26 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the second session will start Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. It will take place at Hospice of Wichita Falls in the volunteer wing.
WFISD gives construction update on new high schools
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Construction is moving along as scheduled for Legacy and Memorial, the two new Wichita Falls ISD high schools. WFISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said they have run into a few issues here and there but nothing major that would delay the opening set for fall of 2024.
University Kiwanis 67th Pancake Festival set for Jan. 28
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The University Kiwanis Club will be holding its 67th annual Pancake Festival on Jan. 28, 2023, at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center. The profits from the event go toward helping the Wichita Falls community. The club could always use some volunteers. “We are down on...
Arts Council holds drawing contest for inmates
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Arts Council Wichita Falls partnered with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office for their Art in Transition program, which provides art lessons to inmates who meet good behavior requirements. Over 100 inmates participated and submitted drawings under the theme “Winter Holidays.”. “People who...
Bowie Jackrabbits head football coach retires
BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - The Bowie head football coach has announced his retirement from coaching. Hugh Farmer is stepping away from the game after a single season with the Jackrabbits. “I am moving into a new chapter in my life where I can focus more on my family outside of...
Program to help families make healthy choices
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As the new year gets underway, most people will make a resolution to get into shape and eat healthier. There is a new program that begins on Tuesday, Jan. 10, in Wichita Falls to help people do just that. It is run by the Texas A&M AgriLife extension to help Texas families that are on a budget. The course is called, “Fresh Start to a Healthier You.”
