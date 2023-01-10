Read full article on original website
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Splunk SPLK: This company that provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.
3 Turnaround Stocks With 148% to 195% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street
With the exception of the energy sector, there weren't too many bright spots last year. Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite -- the index responsible for lifting the stock market to new highs in 2021 -- taking it on the chin with a loss of 33%.
ETF of the Week: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
VettaFi’s vice chairman Tom Lydon discussed the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe of “Money Life.”. JEPI has the distinction of having appeared on "ETF of the Week" before, but there’s plenty of reason...
Daqo New Energy (DQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Daqo New Energy (DQ) closed the most recent trading day at $45.16, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the solar...
Stock Market News for Jan 13, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed higher on Thursday following a favorable inflation data of December. Market participants were hopeful that the magnitude of the hike in the benchmark interest rate by the Fed will be reduced in 2023. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. How Did The...
MPW Dividend Yield Pushes Above 9%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.16), with the stock changing hands as low as $12.70 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Generac Holdings (GNRC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $111.68, marking a +1.94% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the generator maker...
PBF Energy (PBF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
PBF Energy (PBF) closed at $39.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.67% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the refiner...
BP Doubles Oil Production From Its Thunder Horse Project
BP plc BP doubled crude oil production from its Thunder Horse project in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, per a report by Reuters. For the first time in more than a year, production at the platform increased to more than 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d) from the production of 100,000 Boe/d last May.
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed the most recent trading day at $22.70, moving -0.13% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Heading into today, shares of the real...
GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) closed at $6.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.43% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
Why Choice Properties REIT’s (TSE:CHP.UN) 4.8% Yield is Unattractive
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CHP.UN) is well-known among Canadian REIT investors. However, its 4.8% dividend yield isn't attractive despite the stock having an 8 out of 10 Smart Score "outperform" rating, and we'll explain why. But first, let's explain the company's operations briefly. CHP.UN collects rental income from...
Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) closed at $8.15, marking a -1.93% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed at $490.99, marking a -0.17% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the beauty...
Harte-Hanks (HHS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Harte-Hanks (HHS) closed at $13.55, marking a +1.5% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the marketing company...
Texas Pacific (TPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Texas Pacific (TPL) closed at $2,108.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.67% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the landowner had...
Why Zoetis Stock Lost 40% in 2022
Shares of Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) were losing ground in 2022 as the pet pharmacist saw headwinds related to a slowdown in the pet sector. A compression in valuations in growth stocks due to rising interest rates also led investors to move money into bonds and safer stocks. According to data...
Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Zoom Video Communications (ZM) closed at $69.49, marking a -0.6% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Heading into today, shares of the video-conferencing company had...
Oracle (ORCL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Oracle (ORCL) closed the most recent trading day at $89.20, moving +0.47% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Heading into today, shares of the software maker...
Strength Seen in Victoria's Secret (VSCO): Can Its 12.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Victoria's Secret VSCO shares ended the last trading session 12.4% higher at $38.50. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 17.4% loss over the past four weeks. Victoria’s Secret’s rally is buoyed by optimism...
