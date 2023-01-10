ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, MO

Outsider.com

VIDEO Appears to Show Black Wolf Roaming Kansas City

This recent, startling footage shows what appears to be a large black wolf wandering through a Kansas City neighborhood. Uploaded as a short by YoutTube user Yung Money, the clip also features his flowing expletives as the man sees something he absolutely did not expect. Appearing to be a black phase gray wolf (Canis lupus), the canine warily trots through a snow covered yard towards a fire hydrant.
KANSAS CITY, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?

Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

2 joints with JoCo ties make Food Network’s ’50 States of BBQ’

Two beloved KC barbecue spots with Johnson County locations have landed on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue” list this year. The television network’s list aims to find “the best barbecue joints in every U.S. state,” and both the ones named for Kansas and Missouri have franchises for Johnson County barbecue lovers to sample.
KANSAS CITY, KS
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: 4 hours of snow will have to do (WED-1/11)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’ve talked a lot over the last week about the lack of snow so far in the region. We’re still sitting at 1.7 inches of snow and it seems temperatures lately have been 60 degrees or higher more often that we’ve had snowy days.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Tony Battles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Crime Stoppers is making the public aware of a man wanted for a violation of sex offender registration. Tony Battles, a 55-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, is wanted on a warrant out of Platte County for the violation. He is described as a Black...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Richmond Pair Injured in Ray County Crash Thursday

Two Richmond residents suffered injuries in a Thursday evening crash in Ray County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 10:40 Thursday night on Highway 13, south of Highway 10, as 28-year-old Richmond resident Cody W. Davis drove southbound. Troopers say Davis struck the rear of another...
RAY COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City police looking for missing 11-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City police are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl. Aspen Martin was last seen at Eastgate Middle School on the morning of Jan. 13. She was last seen wearing a black puffy coat and blue jeans. She did not get on her bus after school.
KANSAS CITY, MO
pdjnews.com

Outlaw Frank James born in Missouri Missouri

Franklin James, the lesser-known older brother of Jesse, is born in Clay County, Missouri. Frank and Jesse James were both legends in their own time, though Jesse is better remembered today because of his more dramatically violent death. The two Missouri brothers drifted into a life of crime after serving in Confederate guerilla forces during the Civil War. They began robbing banks in 1866, and their bold and impudent style won them a good measure of popular admiration. Once Jesse stopped to tell a crowd of townspeople gathered for a political speech that he thought something might be wrong at the bank he and Frank had just robbed. On another occasion, they staged an audacious hold-up of a Kansas City fair box office in the middle of a crowd of 10,000 people.
CLAY COUNTY, MO

