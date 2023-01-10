Read full article on original website
KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City ChiefsTour Tyler TexasKansas City, MO
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
Sources: Central Missouri taps Missouri high school legend as defensive coordinator
After a season in Oregon, one of the fixtures of Missouri football is returning to the state. Greg Jones will be the defensive coordinator at Central Missouri, sources told FootballScoop on Friday. Jones spent five seasons as the head coach at Missouri's Liberty North High School and prior to that...
VIDEO Appears to Show Black Wolf Roaming Kansas City
This recent, startling footage shows what appears to be a large black wolf wandering through a Kansas City neighborhood. Uploaded as a short by YoutTube user Yung Money, the clip also features his flowing expletives as the man sees something he absolutely did not expect. Appearing to be a black phase gray wolf (Canis lupus), the canine warily trots through a snow covered yard towards a fire hydrant.
Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?
Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients.
Hundreds of Blue Springs homes to be impacted by planned water outage
Blue Springs warns it needs to turn off water to 250 homes along SW 22nd Street to replace water main on Jan. 11-12, 2023.
2 joints with JoCo ties make Food Network’s ’50 States of BBQ’
Two beloved KC barbecue spots with Johnson County locations have landed on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue” list this year. The television network’s list aims to find “the best barbecue joints in every U.S. state,” and both the ones named for Kansas and Missouri have franchises for Johnson County barbecue lovers to sample.
Teacher applications skyrocket 456 percent due to 4-day school week vote: superintendent
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence School District became the largest in the state to move to a 4-day school week. A 6-1 vote on Dec. 13 approved superintendent Dr. Dale Herl’s plan to make the Independence School District a more attractive place to work for teachers, support staff and bus drivers.
Joe’s Blog: 4 hours of snow will have to do (WED-1/11)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’ve talked a lot over the last week about the lack of snow so far in the region. We’re still sitting at 1.7 inches of snow and it seems temperatures lately have been 60 degrees or higher more often that we’ve had snowy days.
Abby Eden shares news on her future
Abby Eden is leaving FOX4 News in Kansas City in January after reporting and anchoring at the station beginning in 2010.
KC Crime Stoppers: Tony Battles
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Crime Stoppers is making the public aware of a man wanted for a violation of sex offender registration. Tony Battles, a 55-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, is wanted on a warrant out of Platte County for the violation. He is described as a Black...
Richmond Pair Injured in Ray County Crash Thursday
Two Richmond residents suffered injuries in a Thursday evening crash in Ray County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 10:40 Thursday night on Highway 13, south of Highway 10, as 28-year-old Richmond resident Cody W. Davis drove southbound. Troopers say Davis struck the rear of another...
Kansas City police looking for missing 11-year-old girl
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City police are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl. Aspen Martin was last seen at Eastgate Middle School on the morning of Jan. 13. She was last seen wearing a black puffy coat and blue jeans. She did not get on her bus after school.
Sun Fresh grocery store in south Kansas City closing soon
The Sun Fresh Market at Red Bridge and Holmes roads in south Kansas City has confirmed it will close at the end of the month.
New Kansas City BBQ store promises to turn anyone into a pitmaster
A Kansas City barbecue store called Proud Souls opens in the Northland, promising to help turn anyone into a pitmaster with classes, supplies.
Kansas City couple welcomes rare set of triplets at University Health
A Kansas City couple just hit the genetic lottery when they welcomed naturally conceived triplets -- who could be identical as well.
Food Network Says This is the Most Awesome BBQ Joint in Missouri
Everyone has a food opinion they feel strongly about. However, I tend to pay special attention when an entire network dedicated to food declares they know which BBQ joint in Missouri is the most awesome of them all and that's what just happened. Food Network just landed their "Best Barbeque...
Ray County officials ID remains found in wooded area last spring
The Ray County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office has identified human remains a mushroom hunter found last spring.
Facebook parent quietly amasses almost 900 acres around Northland data center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Meta Platforms Inc. quietly bought more than 500 acres and now owns all the land designated for Golden Plains Technology Park, though the company remains quiet on whether it plans more data center space. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp confirmed in late March that it would invest more than $800 […]
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
Outlaw Frank James born in Missouri Missouri
Franklin James, the lesser-known older brother of Jesse, is born in Clay County, Missouri. Frank and Jesse James were both legends in their own time, though Jesse is better remembered today because of his more dramatically violent death. The two Missouri brothers drifted into a life of crime after serving in Confederate guerilla forces during the Civil War. They began robbing banks in 1866, and their bold and impudent style won them a good measure of popular admiration. Once Jesse stopped to tell a crowd of townspeople gathered for a political speech that he thought something might be wrong at the bank he and Frank had just robbed. On another occasion, they staged an audacious hold-up of a Kansas City fair box office in the middle of a crowd of 10,000 people.
