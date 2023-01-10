ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Fisher reflects on 11 years as spokesman for LDS church in Pocatello

By Maddy Long
Idaho State Journal
POCATELLO—Larry Fisher, communications director for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Pocatello, Chubbuck and American Falls areas, is set to be released from his position after 11 years of service.

Fisher said that in the LDS Church, all positions are voluntary and are typically held for three to four years before they are released, making his 11 year service unusual.

“They asked me almost 11 years ago if I would take on this responsibility in the church,” he said. “I was happy to accept that.”

Fisher said his responsibilities as communications director were to help church leaders in his area build relationships with community, government and faith leaders.

“I work with different leaders in the community,” he said. “Basically anything representing the church locally.”

Fisher said he is also leader of the communications council, which is made up of members throughout the region.

“We as a regional communication council would assist the stake communication directors in their responsibilities,” he said.

Fisher was also involved with the Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship, and he said it was a privilege to work with them on different projects.

“We have such amazing religious leaders in our community,” he said. “It was a blessing to get to know them and work with them.”

Fisher said one favorite memory of his calling was the construction of the Latter-day Saints temple in Pocatello.

“I will never forget when President (Thomas) Monson made the announcement,” he said. “It was a very exciting day for our community.”

Fisher expressed gratitude to the community for their support during the construction of the temple. He said many were supportive, and some were concerned, which he said was understandable.

“The church is very careful about trying to be sensitive to the needs of the community,” he said.

Fisher said the temple open house was also a highlight. He loved seeing all the different community leaders go on the tour and learn about the temple.

“We put together tour groups and invited different entities,” he said. “There were religious leaders, government leaders, civic leaders and different business leaders. We had the opportunity to have general authorities from Salt Lake. They were so generous.”

Fisher said he has loved working with the community of Pocatello. He has lived here his whole life, and serving as communications director has made him love it even more.

“Serving here has expanded my view about how great Pocatello is and the people who live here,” he said. “It’s been great to see more of all the service that’s going on in our community and how many wonderful people there are.”

Fisher said his calling will be passed to Sherri Madsen, who has been one of his assistants for the past eight years. He believes she will do a good job in his place.

“She’s already pretty much on top of everything,” he said. “She’ll do an amazing job.”

