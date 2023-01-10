Read full article on original website
10 Best Yakima Valley Places for a Romantic Date in 2023
Wintertime in the Yakima Valley might be tough on the outdoor romantic date scene but Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Do you have your plans already made for a romantic night? We asked some of our friends where the best romantic places for a date in the Yakima Valley, and they gave us some great suggestions we can pass along to you.
Union Gap Bringing the Best Burgers in the Valley with Burger Week Next Month
When in doubt, you can never go wrong with a burger. But where would you go? So many options in the Yakima Valley it's hard to narrow down to your favorite. And even if you already have a favorite it's fun to see what else is out there. Fortunately, our friends in Union Gap are having what they're calling Burger Week. Sounds like fun!
If Yakima Had an Area 51, Here are 4 Possible Locations
Imagine, if you would, that Washington State has numerous paranormal sightings from UFOs and flying saucers to people's claims of alien abduction to witnessing activity from our out-of-world visitors. Well, this is a reality for many. Washington has always been known as a great place to see all this, especially around Mount Rainier. With this in mind, I was thinking if we happen to have our own Area 51 to hold said aircraft and other experiments that may happen. Where would we keep something like this? Here are just a few places in the Yakima Valley where we could totally have our own Area 51, so-to-speak.
Happy Valentine’s Day, Here’s a Hand Made Gift, I bought! Upcoming Craft Fairs & Bazaars
Sure, you can spend the money on throw-away gifts. The kind that ANYONE can find at a store the night before Valentine’s Day. But that’s not you. You’re classy; you plan ahead. You know that candy and flowers lose their appeal over time. Surprise your special someone with something a bit personal. Something that is handmade, and someone spent time crafting it.
5 Restaurant in Yakima to Thrive on the Carnivore Diet
It's the new year and so many are trying new diets and doing what they can to kickstart 2023 with a new outlook and find a new routine in their eating habits. In a recent interview, Sam Hunt was talking about his diet that his guitar player got him on called the Carnivore Diet. Meat, and lots of it. If you'd like to try the Sam Hunt Diet for yourself, here are just a few options you can consider.
No Yakima Your Gas Stoves Are Not Being Banned
If you answered yes don't worry gas stoves are not being banned in the United States. So what's going on? Why all the talk about gas stoves and the talk of banning the devices? All the talk started when an official from the Consumer Product Safety Commission in an interview suggested that banning the stoves may be a good idea because of some of the health concerns caused by using gas. In Yakima and throughout the state officials estimate 39% of households use gas stoves.
Yakima Email Scam Could Impact Your Computer
An internet scam that's hitting email boxes in Yakima could result in your computer being attacked by malware or hackers. You may be curious but don't click on the link or start button. The email first thanks you for having your Honda Accord Sedan serviced at the local Honda dealership....
Languages You Need to Learn In Yakima and Washington State
Do you speak a language other than English? A new study has been released showing the three most popular languages you need to learn and use in Washington State. Officials with Writing Tips says Spanish is the most popular and useful language to learn in the state and it takes the lead on a national level as well followed by Korean and Japanese.
Got a Mask Yakima? Here Comes The Warnings of Omicron
Got that mask handy? Have you noticed more people are now wearing a mask in Yakima? The coronavirus Omicron strain XBB.1.5 is now the dominant strain in America gaining that lead in just several weeks. Here comes the wave of cases that are already impacting Yakima. Yakima Health District officials...
Chronically Homeless Population in Yakima is Growing
Next month the annual Point in Time survey to count homeless in the county happens as social service organizations work the help the homeless find shelter. In fact officials at Yakima Neighborhood Health Services is now converting the Yakima Valley Inn motel on North First Street into housing for homeless. Many homeless in Yakima live by the Yakima River and use services at the Yakima Union Gospel Mission.
Big Drug Bust Takes Pounds Off Yakima City Streets
A big drug bust in Yakima, one of the largest in the county was made in December. Members of the federal task force called Safe Streets on December 28 of last year seized more than 120,000 fentanyl-laced pills 42 pounds of methamphetamine, a gun and $152,000 in cash. Some of...
