Employee-owned firm creates blueprint for sustained success
From small updates to large-scale projects, commercial or residential, Meier Architecture – Engineering has designed a wide range of structures across the Tri-Cities and beyond. In business since 1982, and recently celebrating its 40th year, the company has grown from a small engineering firm to a full-service host of...
northeastoregonnow.com
City of Pendleton Launches New Pendleton Projects Webpage
The city of Pendleton has launched a new website to help residents and developers learn about in progress, completed and planned construction projects. “We are pleased to roll-out our new projects webpages. We understand the interest by our citizens to better understand the work being accomplished and planned by the city of Pendleton,” said Public Works Director Bob Patterson. “Quite a bit of work went into delivering this information and will continue to go into keeping it updated. Also, outside developers are very interested in understanding the investments being made in our community as they consider development opportunities in Pendleton.”
Richland projects coming in 2023 around Badger Mountain
RICHLAND, Wash. — The City of Richland is heavily focused on several infrastructure projects. Thursday night, the City opened up a public discussion on a Little Badger Mountain Trail they’re planning to create. There’s projects happening all over Richland; from south at Badger Mountain, all the way north to Leslie Groves and further. We’re starting southmost, at Little Badger Mountain....
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Small federal contractor in Richland is state’s Employer of the Year
When Salina Savage took the stage on Nov. 17 to receive the Association of Washington Business Employer of the Year award, she was understandably excited. If the Northwest hadn’t heard of Apogee Group LLC before it received AWB’s top honor, it soon learned about the small, woman-owned company from Richland and its nuclear nonproliferation work for the U.S. government.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Lampson’s unique office is nod to company’s business
Neil and Billie Jane Lampson didn’t have to look far for inspiration when they decided their growing crane company needed a headquarters building. Neil Lampson enlisted Walt Trask, his head engineer and co-inventor on patented crane technology, and sketched out a building that looked like the boom of one of the company’s heavy lift cranes.
northeastoregonnow.com
UEC’s Celebrates Manufactured Home Replacement Program’s 1st Recipient
An overcast rainy day couldn’t dampen the spirits of Matthew and Serenity Stull as they cut the ribbon on their new home on a country lane northeast of Hermiston. The Stull family has become the first beneficiary of a program to help Umatilla Electric Cooperative members replace older manufactured homes with energy-efficient models.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Speck Hyundai of Tri-Cities
Speck Hyundai of Tri-Cities completed construction of its new Kennewick dealership facility on Dec. 1, 2022. The project was built on behalf of JP and Katy Moore. The $6 million project features a showroom and service department, charging for electric vehicles and can accommodate the incoming Hyundai Ioniq franchise, established to sell Hyundai’s electric vehicle models.
Benton County Sheriff Opposes Proposed Washington Gun Laws
Benton County Sheriff Tom Croskrey released a statement to the media and on the BCSO Facebook page yesterday, joining a number of other elected Sheriffs around the state in opposing the new slate of gun laws being proposed this session. Sheriff Croskey stated in his position that "It is my...
Part of Horse Heaven Wind Farm application goes against Kennewick Municipal Code
KENNEWICK, Wash. — During a special Kennewick City Council meeting on Tuesday night, City Manager Marie Mosley proposed that council write a letter to the Washington State Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council know that part of the application for the Horse Heaven Hills Wind Farm cannot be fulfilled by the city. “To go on record that the City of Kennewick...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Timmons says commissioners can do the job of administrator
UMATILLA COUNTY – Cindy Timmons has been a Umatilla County commissioner for a little over a week. She says she has an open-door policy and is learning more every day about the intricacies of operating the government. An independent committee had recommended that the county should hire an administrator...
10 Tri-Cities restaurants, coffee shops and others fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 28 perfect scores.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Bankruptcies – January 2023
Bankruptcies are filed under the following chapter headings:. Chapter 7 — Straight Bankruptcy: debtor gives up non-exempt property and debt is discharged. Chapter 11 — Allows companies and individuals to restructure debts to repay them. Chapter 12 — Allows family farmers to restructure finances to avoid liquidation for...
FAA computer issue delays Tri-Cities flights. What happens if you’re stranded at an airport?
There will likely be ripple effects throughout the day.
So Long Old Busted Richland Building, Hello New Panda Express!
If you grew up in Richland Washington, you might recall the Red Robin that once was located at 924 George Washington Way for most of your childhood. We wrote last year about the former Red Robin building getting a new tenant and the process has now started for the renovation - hope that the old building would remain has been dashed as the City of Richland posted photos of the building before it'll be demolished to make way for the new Panda Express.
Mid-Columbia region drought is making its way out
MID-COLUMBIA REGION — We’ve seen our weather get progressively more wet. This means the drought we’ve been experiencing for several years in the region is starting to decline, and will hopefully ease farmers’ water concerns. Some agronomists and farmers came together Tuesday and Wednesday for the Pacific Northwest Direct Seed Association’s annual conference. They had some insight on what the...
TONIGHT: Kennewick City Council to Discuss Wind Farm Plan
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss the Horse Heaven Wind Project. More specifically, a letter that will be drafted by city council regarding the wind farm, which has drawn both ire and support from various groups. Supporters Tout Jobs, Money. Supporters...
Investigation into Richland crash near river continues
RICHLAND, Wash. – There is new information on a Richland crash that nearly sent one woman into the Columbia River Thursday afternoon. It happened in Wye Park, in an area known as “Bushwacker.” According to Officer Ryan Miller with the Richland Police Department, a woman said she accelerated forward instead of hitting the breaks and drove down the embankment, where...
FOX 11 and 41
Astria responds to Toppenish community, addresses maternity unit closure
TOPPENISH, Wash.- The Toppenish City Council allowed community members to voice their questions and concerns about the recent closure of the maternity unit at Astria. Today Astria Health released a statement in response, detailing what is closed and what services are still provided at Astria Toppenish Hospital. According to Astria’s statement of January 10:
KUOW
In 'Ghost Herd,' greed and deception illuminate the fight for land ownership in the rural West
If you’ve eaten beef here in Washington, odds are you’ve bitten into one of the cows that helped make the Easterday family of Pasco, Washington very, very rich. Cody Easterday had plans to protect that wealth by securing 265,000 cows for Tyson Fresh Meats and Segale Properties. But...
nbcrightnow.com
Busy night for Umatilla fire crews
UMATILLA, Ore.- Umatilla fire crews responded to a structure fire and a vehicle fire in two separate incidents on January 12. The Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District was dispatched to reports of a structure fire west of Umatilla around 10:05 p.m. Crews arrived to find a building on fire. The...
