The city of Pendleton has launched a new website to help residents and developers learn about in progress, completed and planned construction projects. “We are pleased to roll-out our new projects webpages. We understand the interest by our citizens to better understand the work being accomplished and planned by the city of Pendleton,” said Public Works Director Bob Patterson. “Quite a bit of work went into delivering this information and will continue to go into keeping it updated. Also, outside developers are very interested in understanding the investments being made in our community as they consider development opportunities in Pendleton.”

PENDLETON, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO