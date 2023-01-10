ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

shefinds

Update: ‘I’m An Apple Expert & This Is The One App I Recommend All iPhone Users Delete Immediately’

This updated post was originally published on November 24, 2021. If you really want to know which iPhone apps are worth your time and which are actually stealing battery power and data from you, there’s no one better to ask then an Apple tech expert. While we probably all know (all too well) the fallbacks of using an app like Facebook or Snapchat and the battery-consuming risks of streaming apps, there are other apps that fly under the radar and are just as risky when it comes to privacy and security. We spoke with not just one, but two Apple experts, to get the low-down on apps they recommend that all iPhone users delete from their phones ASAP.
Maya Devi

How to get Wi-Fi for free anywhere in the world

Human lives have become immensely dependent on the internet. Everything, from working to shopping, can be done with a strong internet connection. When at home, you can subscribe to a good internet service provider to ensure an uninterrupted connection, but what do you do when you’re out?
ZDNet

Warning: Your private YouTube videos aren't 100% private

So, this came as quite the surprise. Even though a video I uploaded was marked as "unlisted," within minutes of uploading it, I got hit with a copyright warning. I have a personal YouTube channel that's pretty popular. I try to put a new video up every month or so. They're usually deep-dive how-to videos showing lots of detail about whatever project I'm working on.
Android Police

How to unfollow someone on Facebook

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Your Facebook Feed keeps you updated on every event from people you follow. The Feed is updated every time someone makes a post, which can trigger annoying notifications and flood your Android phone with content you dislike. You may decide to silence notifications on your phone, but you will still see their posts when you open the app. Instead, consider unfollowing them. It's not as brutal as you think.
makeuseof.com

How to Delete Your Incognito Mode History and Protect Your Privacy

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're like most people, you use the incognito browsing mode when you want to keep your browsing history private. But did you know that incognito mode isn't actually private?
Android Headlines

Twitter is blocking people from posting about Mastodon

Since Elon Musk successfully purchased Twitter, the company has been facing some rather severe issues. Because of this, a ton of people have been leaving the platform and flocking over to another microblogging platform called Mastodon. This platform has seen exponential growth in its user base, and apparently, the bird app does not like that. According to BBC, Twitter is blocking people from posting links from Mastodon.
shefinds

The Setting Tech Experts Say You Should Turn Off ASAP To Stop Programs On Your Computer From Spying On You

Finding better ways to protect yourself from data thieves is always a priority. It seems easier than ever to get hacked, and while you can’t always prevent data breaches from happening, you CAN take as many preventative measures as possible to try and build the strongest gate possible around your personal data. Tech experts agree: you should start in your settings. These are the settings they say you should turn off ASAP to stop computer programs from spying on you.
Kwaku Amenorhu

Curating content for social media

Social media content curation is the practice of sharing and promoting your valuable content. The importance of using curated content for social media is that it will complement your content and bring value to your audience. However, for businesses to benefit from content curation they must learn to do it well. It needs to be content that your audience will like, comment on, and share with their followers. Let's take a look at how you should curate content for social media.

