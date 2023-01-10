Celine Dion fans protest outside Rolling Stone offices after she’s left off of ‘200 Greatest Singers’ list

Read full article on original website
Gene Simmons Slams ‘Rolling Stone’ Top Singers List After He And Celine Dion Left Out
Since 2008, Rolling Stone magazine has compiled a list of first the top 100 then top 200 greatest singers of all time. The recent version of the list went up with the new year but it notably lacked Celine Dion and Gene Simmons, the latter of whom is not happy with the magazine.
Rock Legend Eddie Vedder Has Been Happily Married for Over a Decade
It's hard to knock Eddie Vedder's musical pedigree at this point. When you're ranked the seventh-best singer of all time by Rolling Stone, it goes without saying that your impact on music as a whole probably knows no bounds. Well, in the case of Eddie and his work with Pearl Jam, it has nabbed him two Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and a slew of other titles throughout the years.
NME
Iggy Pop on turning down the Grammys: “I hate those people”
Iggy Pop has opened up on his troubled relationship with the Grammy awards, because “I hate those people”. In 2020, the legendary rocker was among the recipients of the Lifetime Achievement award from the prestigious organisation, but admitted that he struggled to work out whether to accept the honour.
Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Looks Like Lisa Marie’s Doppelganger in New Photos
Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, attended a Hollywood event Friday, and fans are floored by the family resemblance. The Mad Max: Fury Road star was spotted at the Louis Vuitton and W Magazine awards season dinner in Beverly Hills. An impressive gathering of the year’s most accomplished entertainers,...
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Stevie Nicks ‘Stormed Out’ After Lindsey Buckingham Lyrics ‘Sparked Fights,’ Says Fleetwood Mac Producer
Stevie Nicks used to "storm out" of recording sessions after being upset by Lindsey Buckingham song lyrics, according to a Fleetwood Mac producer who helped create the "Rumours" album.
msn.com
Kanye West marries in private ceremony
Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
John Lennon’s Son Once Admitted He Lives Off Beatles Money
John Lennon's son, Sean Ono Lennon, discussed how he is able to live off of the money generated by The Beatles' songs.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The day the music died’: the musicians we lost in 2022
While 2022 saw its fair share of musical highs and new artists making their breakthroughs, it also felt many losses. Regardless of genre, music lost several of its most revered icons this year. Legends of rock, pop, rap, and country all left us this year, leaving their fans to mourn their loss and celebrate the joy that their music has provided them.
Mike Nesmith Said He Acted ‘Arrogant’ and ‘Ridiculous’ During a Heated Moment on ‘The Monkees’ Set
Mike Nesmith once said he acted 'arrogant' and 'ridiculous' during a heated moment on the set of 'The Monkees.'
Why John Lennon Was ‘Bugged’ by The Beatles’ Songs That Paul McCartney Wrote
While John Lennon wrote many of The Beatles’ greatest hits, he was envious of one aspect of Paul McCartney’s songwriting
Iggy Pop Is a Lovable, Old-As-Hell, Eternally Young Punk-Rock Maniac on ‘Every Loser’
“I’m in a frenzy!” 75-year-old Iggy Pop barks on “Frenzy,” the first track on Every Loser. This comes as something of a surprise. While such a state used to be par for the course for the most shirtless man in rock, it’s been a while since his solo work has reflected that kind of intensity. Both Préliminaires, in 2009, and Après, in 2012, focused on his earthy croon (in French, no less). Iggy had spent much of the first decade or so of the 21st century thrashing out his demons with the reformed Stooges, bringing their legendary Detroit garage-noise...
Rockers Pay Tribute to Jeff Beck – Ozzy Osbourne, Jimmy Page, Tony Iommi + More
The rock 'n' roll community was hit with another tough loss today when Jeff Beck's family shared in a statement that the guitar legend had died at the age of 78. Fellow musicians have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late rocker, and express their admiration for his legacy.
This Bob Dylan-Influenced Beatles Song Was Recorded in Under Two Hours and Nine Takes
Bob Dylan's influence on John Lennon was evident in a song that appeared on the soundtrack of the film 'Help!' titled 'You've Got to Hide Your Love Away.'
iheart.com
Rolling Stone Releases New List of The "200 Greatest Singers of All Time"
Rolling Stone has released a new list that ranks the 200 greatest singers of all time, from all genres of music. On the rock side of things, Little Richard and John Lennon ranked the highest at 11 and 12 respectively. Freddie Mercury landed at 14 (which blows my mind -...
Jeff Beck’s 19 Best Guest Appearances
Jeff Beck played nice with others - many others - throughout his 60-year recording career, although some bandmates may say that "nice" was not always the case. Nevertheless, Beck's musical life put him alongside scores of other musicians, as a band member (from Screaming Lord Sutch & the Savages to the Yardbirds to Beck, Bogert & Appice), leading two Jeff Beck Groups and employing corps of top-shelf players as a solo artist. The guitarist some consider the best-ever electric player was also a guest of choice, particularly after his two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame reputation was established with the Yardbirds.
Radiohead Drummer Philip Selway Drops New Solo Single ‘Picking Up Pieces’
Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has shared the propulsive new song “Picking Up Pieces,” the latest single off his upcoming album Strange Dance, his first solo LP in eight years. Ahead of Strange Dance’s Feb. 24 release, Selway also revealed the video for the track, which features guitar work courtesy of Portishead’s Adrian Utley. “‘Picking Up Pieces’ is a song about the masking that we do when we’re young adults,” Selway said of the track in a statement. “It’s a time of life when your sense of identity can feel shaky, you can feel anxious about making the grade, and life can...
‘The Salvador Dali of guitar’: Mick Jagger, Ozzy Osbourne and David Gilmour lead tributes to Jeff Beck
Tributes are pouring in for the late Jeff Beck after his death was announced on Wednesday (11 January).The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer died “suddenly” aged 78 after contracting bacterial meningitis, his representative said.The Grammy-winning artist is known for his time in the 1960s rock group The Yardbirds and was widely regarded as one of the greatest guitarists of all time.Fellow rock icon Ozzy Osbourne was one of the first to pay tribute to Beck on social media, writing: “I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of Jeff Beck’s passing. What a terrible loss for...
Revisiting Jeff Beck’s Final Concert
On Nov. 12, 2022 Jeff Beck took the stage in Reno, Nev. for what would turn out to be the final concert of his illustrious career. The performance was the guitar great’s last tour date alongside actor-turned-rocker Johnny Depp. The two men became friends in 2016, later becoming collaborators. “When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity,” Beck explained, calling the Hollywood star a "kindred spirit."
‘He has no equal’ – Howard Kaylan, Jimmy Page, Ozzy Osbourne, others remember late guitar genius Jeff Beck
(LOOTPRESS) – The world of music was shaken Wednesday upon the unexpected announcement of guitar innovator and instrumental pioneer Jeff Beck. Beck, a highly revered figure in rock music, passed unexpectedly on Tuesday as reported the following evening. LOOTPRESS reached out to singer/songwriter and powerhouse vocalist Howard Kaylan –...
