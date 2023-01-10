COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State track and field team began the 2023 indoor season at the Rod McCravy Memorial on Friday in Lexington, Ky., earning four event wins. The Buckeyes began the season by sweeping the high jump competition. Reign Winston cleared 2.04m on the men’s side and Amaya Ugarte captured the women’s win by clearing 1.78m. Abbey Kuhn won the women’s pole vault by being the lone competitor to clear 3.97m. Leah Bertrand capped the evening with a win in the 200m (24.09).

