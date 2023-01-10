Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Little Bar, church at risk of demolition for apartmentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Freshman State Rep Darnell Brewer of Ohio D-18 Makes His Voice Heard; Condemns HB 45 and Governor's Inaction for HB 458Brown on ClevelandOhio State
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State looks to extend 5-game win streak in weekend set against No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes drop third-straight after 70-67 loss to MinnesotaThe LanternColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes in Action at Michigan Invite
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The No. 17-ranked Ohio State women’s tennis team is in Ann Arbor, Mich., this weekend for the Michigan Invitational. A live scoreboard and video stream will be available HERE throughout the three days. Results will be available HERE. Ohio State is joined by host No....
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Opens 2023 Season at Windy City Invite
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s gymnastics team opens the season at the Windy City Invite on Saturday, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes will compete against Big Ten foes Illinois and Michigan, the newly founded Greenville team and club programs from Northern Illinois and the University of Illinois – Chicago.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Earn Four Event Wins on Opening Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State track and field team began the 2023 indoor season at the Rod McCravy Memorial on Friday in Lexington, Ky., earning four event wins. The Buckeyes began the season by sweeping the high jump competition. Reign Winston cleared 2.04m on the men’s side and Amaya Ugarte captured the women’s win by clearing 1.78m. Abbey Kuhn won the women’s pole vault by being the lone competitor to clear 3.97m. Leah Bertrand capped the evening with a win in the 200m (24.09).
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Open 2023 Slate in Ann Arbor
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 17 Ohio State women’s tennis team will begin 2023 competition at the Michigan Invitational this weekend in Ann Arbor, Mich. Ohio State will be joined by host No. 20 Michigan, No. 24 Tennessee and Mississippi. A live scoreboard and video stream will be...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 8 Buckeyes Roll to 7-2 Win at No. 6 Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio – With a five-goal second period, the No. 8 Ohio State men’s hockey team went on to post a 7-2 win at No. 6 Michigan Friday in Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich. Ohio State has now won six games in a row and is 15-7-1 on the year and 8-5-0-0-0-0 in Big Ten play. The Wolverines are 12-8-1, with a 4-7-0-1-1-0 B1G ledger.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Back in Action Against Alabama and Texas
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 13 men’s and No. 5 women’s swimming and diving teams open 2023 with a tri-meet against Alabama and Texas in Tuscaloosa Jan. 13-14. Meet Info. The meet will get started at 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 13 and will get underway at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 14.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
OSU Turns in Multiple NCAA Times on Day One of Alabama Tri-Meet
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Buckeye swimming and diving teams completed the first day of a two-day tri-meet with Alabama and Texas on Friday. The No. 13 men’s team leads both No. 14 Alabama and No. 2 Texas. The Buckeyes lead the Crimson Tide, 124.00-62.00, and the Longhorns, 101.00-85.00.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Patriot Invite Up Next for No. 14 Buckeyes
No. 14 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Grand Canyon and George Mason. Game Notes: Ohio State | Grand Canyon | George Mason | MIVA. Season Stats: Ohio State | Grand Canyon| George Mason | MIVA | NCAA. COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 14 Ohio State (1-1) makes its first road trip...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Day Adjusts/Announces Offensive Staff; Hartline New OC
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State University head coach Ryan Day announced today that Brian Hartline, one of the top young assistant coaches in college football and a six-year member of the coaching staff, has been promoted to offensive coordinator. The promotion is Hartline’s second in as many years, after he was promoted to passing game coordinator in January of 2022.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State to Host Preseason Scrimmages in Lacrosse Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s lacrosse team will host two preseason scrimmages in the brand-new Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium in preparation for the 2023 season. The team will play Lafayette on Jan. 21 and Robert Morris on Jan. 28. Both games start at noon and admission is free.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Travels to Nebraska for Saturday Matinee
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 3/3 Ohio State women’s basketball team (17-0, 6-0 B1G) travels to Nebraska (11-6, 3-3 B1G) for the teams’ lone meeting of the season on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET in a game broadcast live on BTN. The game has also been picked up by FM 97.1 in the Columbus area.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Harris Named B1G Freshman of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State women’s gymnast Payton Harris was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week Wednesday after a breakout performance in the Buckeyes’ season opener last Sunday. Harris recorded two 9.900 scores in her collegiate debut as Ohio State defeated Arizona, Greenville and Kentucky....
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Lose a Tough One, 70-67 to Minnesota
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State’s furious comeback in the final five minutes fell just a bit short as Minnesota hung-on for a 70-67 victory on Thursday evening. The Buckeyes have dropped three-consecutive games and are now 10-6 on the season and 2-3 in Big Ten play. Key Players.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Fourth in Initial LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup Standings
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State Department of Athletics sits comfortably among the top programs in the nation with a fourth-place showing in the initial LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup standings for athletic program excellence. Less than 70 points separate the top four institutions in the standings which include the NCAA results for fall sports.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes vs. Badgers Set for This Weekend at the OSU Ice Rink
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1 Ohio State women’s hockey team is back on home ice this weekend for the first time since November. The Buckeyes (18-2-2, 13-2-1 WCHA) face off against the No. 6/8 Wisconsin Badgers (16-5-1, 12-3-1 WCHA) Jan. 13-14 at the OSU Ice Rink. Puck...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Kayla Fischer Selected 16th Overall in NWSL Draft
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State forward and two-time captain Kayla Fischer was selected 16th overall by Racing Louisville FC in the 2023 NWSL Draft on Thursday night. The Kent, Ohio native is the fourth Buckeye selected in the NWSL draft, and the second in the second round. She joins Lindsay Agnew (2nd Round in 2016), Nichelle Prince (3rd Round in 2016) and Izzy Rodriguez (4th Round in 2021)
