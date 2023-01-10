Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Parents of the Bartlesville teen who made threats against a middle school are speaking out
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Parents of a 13-year-old who was recently arrested due to making threats against a Bartlesville middle school, Damion and Cheyenne Pickett, said their son is now criminally charged and in juvenile custody. The Picketts said the threat was verbal and made due to bullying their son...
KOKI FOX 23
Girl, 5, wounded during drive-by shooting in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A five-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was wounded during a drive-by shooting Sunday, Tulsa police said. Tulsa police responded to a shooting near Apache and North Yale around 11 a.m. Police said the five-year-old and her family where in a home when several...
KOKI FOX 23
48-year-old woman dies at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail
TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old woman died at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail on Saturday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they responded to a trespassing call at WinCo Foods, near E. 71st St. and S. Memorial Dr., around 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 12. When TPD got there, they spoke with loss prevention officers who had a 48-year-old woman in custody.
Second student arrested after threats made at Bartlesville middle school
A student is suspended pending an investigation into threats made to Central Middle School in Bartlesville.
KOKI FOX 23
Man charged with threatening judge, courthouse employees
TULSA, Okla. — According to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson, a man was charged after allegedly threatened to kill a federal judge and then return to the courtroom with an armed militia. Cole Walker Morris, 29, was charged by criminal complaint with threatening to kidnap, assault or murder a U.S....
news9.com
Inmate Dies At City Of Tulsa Municipal Jail
An inmate died early Saturday morning at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail, according to authorities. Officers said an inmate was spotted moving around her cell during the early-morning hours. An hour after her last movement, jail staff began serving breakfast to the inmates in their cell. When staff asked...
KOKI FOX 23
3 women hospitalized after car crash on Turner Turnpike
SAPULPA, Okla. — Three women were hospitalized after a car crash on the Turner Turnpike in Sapulpa, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 15 on the Turner Turnpike, at mile marker 215 in Sapulpa. According to OHP, a...
KOKI FOX 23
Multiple playground fires have Tulsa police and fire asking for the public’s help
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police and Fire Department investigators are hoping tips from the public will help determine how a playground pirate ship caught fire early Friday morning at Helmerich Park. According to the parks department and Tulsa Fire PIO Andy Little, this is the second time playground equipment...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Former Felon Seen on Possession Charge
Russell Campbell was seen in Washington County Court this Friday afternoon on a charge of possessing a firearm after a felony conviction. According to an affidavit, Campbell had been walking down the 1000 block of Oak with another party in Bartlesville when a police officer made contact with Campbell to conduct a field interview.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa man dead after Osage County crash
A Tulsa man was killed in a car crash in Osage County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident took place on Jan. 14, around 2:00 p.m. on State Highway 20, about two miles west of Hominy. According to OHP, a 2004 Chevrolet...
KOKI FOX 23
Anti-bullying forum and basketball tournament held at Carver Middle School
TULSA, Okla. — On the weekend before Martin Luther King Jr. Day, community leaders in north Tulsa held a special basketball event teaching children about leadership and the dangers of bullying. The people behind the tournament said they hope it continued and honored King’s legacy of love and acceptance....
Owasso PD need help identifying person suspected of threatening multiple people, including a minor
OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Police are searching for a person they said is suspected of threatening injury of a child, as well as, threatening mass casualties. Police posted the photo of the suspect on Facebook, asking the public for tips. If you have information on the person in the...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa attorney arrested on new rape charges
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa attorney was arrested Thursday night on new rape charges. According to court records, a judge unsealed an indictment from a multi-county grand jury charging Jeffrey Krigel with six felonies including rape and witness intimidation. FOX23 previously reported that Krigel has been out on bond...
KOKI FOX 23
New TFD bike patrol to respond to calls at Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla — A new group formed within the Tulsa Fire Department will respond to calls at Turkey Mountain, River Parks Authority said. The Tulsa Fire Department recently graduated its first class of bike school, Turkey Mountain Wilderness Area, said in a social media post. “You’ll soon occasionally see...
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: Man shot multiples times at west Tulsa apartment complex, suspect still on the run
TULSA, Okla. — A man is recovering after being shot multiple times at a west Tulsa apartment complex. The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) says they were called out to the Parkview Terrace Apartments near West 61st Street and South Union Avenue around 5:15 p.m. Thursday evening. Officers say they...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Woman Arrested for Impersonation
Kelley McCormack was seen in Washington County Court this Monday afternoon on charges alleging driving a defective vehicle, no valid driver's license and impersonating another. According to an affidavit, McCormack was pulled over due to a tail light being out. After being stopped, McCormack allegedly gave officers a fake name...
news9.com
Couple Accused Of Setting Home On Fire Arrested
Tulsa fire investigators have arrested a couple accused of setting fire to their home and filing an insurance claim on it. According to documents, Charley Marks and his girlfriend, Ageliki Koliastasis, set the home near East Pine Street and North Sheridan Road on fire in December of 2022 and left without calling 911.
KOKI FOX 23
Truck hits house in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A truck went into a house in east Tulsa Friday morning. The truck was seen partially inside a house in a neighborhood near East 41st Street and South Garnett Road. Tulsa police said the driver of the truck told officers he has issues with the brakes,...
KOKI FOX 23
Muskogee man dies in crash involving tractor trailer on Turner Turnpike
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A Muskogee man died in a crash overnight on the Turner Turnpike, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to a crash just after midnight on the Turner Turnpike in Sapulpa. Troopers are still working to determine what led to the crash involving a...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage Co. Man Dies in Fatality Collision
An Osage County man is dead following a fatality collision at about 3:10 pm Thursday on County Road 2130, one half mile west of County Road 2140, 9 miles west of Avant. OHP says a Ford F350 pickup driven by Bradley D. Prather, 48, of Skiatook was traveling eastbound on County Road 2130 and a tractor trailer driven by Westley W. Bonniger,58, of Mannford was traveling westbound on County Road 2130. Prather's vehicle went left of center on a curve, striking the semi head on.
