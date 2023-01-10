ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Girl, 5, wounded during drive-by shooting in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A five-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was wounded during a drive-by shooting Sunday, Tulsa police said. Tulsa police responded to a shooting near Apache and North Yale around 11 a.m. Police said the five-year-old and her family where in a home when several...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

48-year-old woman dies at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail

TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old woman died at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail on Saturday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they responded to a trespassing call at WinCo Foods, near E. 71st St. and S. Memorial Dr., around 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 12. When TPD got there, they spoke with loss prevention officers who had a 48-year-old woman in custody.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man charged with threatening judge, courthouse employees

TULSA, Okla. — According to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson, a man was charged after allegedly threatened to kill a federal judge and then return to the courtroom with an armed militia. Cole Walker Morris, 29, was charged by criminal complaint with threatening to kidnap, assault or murder a U.S....
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Inmate Dies At City Of Tulsa Municipal Jail

An inmate died early Saturday morning at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail, according to authorities. Officers said an inmate was spotted moving around her cell during the early-morning hours. An hour after her last movement, jail staff began serving breakfast to the inmates in their cell. When staff asked...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

3 women hospitalized after car crash on Turner Turnpike

SAPULPA, Okla. — Three women were hospitalized after a car crash on the Turner Turnpike in Sapulpa, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 15 on the Turner Turnpike, at mile marker 215 in Sapulpa. According to OHP, a...
SAPULPA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Former Felon Seen on Possession Charge

Russell Campbell was seen in Washington County Court this Friday afternoon on a charge of possessing a firearm after a felony conviction. According to an affidavit, Campbell had been walking down the 1000 block of Oak with another party in Bartlesville when a police officer made contact with Campbell to conduct a field interview.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa man dead after Osage County crash

A Tulsa man was killed in a car crash in Osage County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident took place on Jan. 14, around 2:00 p.m. on State Highway 20, about two miles west of Hominy. According to OHP, a 2004 Chevrolet...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Anti-bullying forum and basketball tournament held at Carver Middle School

TULSA, Okla. — On the weekend before Martin Luther King Jr. Day, community leaders in north Tulsa held a special basketball event teaching children about leadership and the dangers of bullying. The people behind the tournament said they hope it continued and honored King’s legacy of love and acceptance....
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa attorney arrested on new rape charges

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa attorney was arrested Thursday night on new rape charges. According to court records, a judge unsealed an indictment from a multi-county grand jury charging Jeffrey Krigel with six felonies including rape and witness intimidation. FOX23 previously reported that Krigel has been out on bond...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

New TFD bike patrol to respond to calls at Turkey Mountain

TULSA, Okla — A new group formed within the Tulsa Fire Department will respond to calls at Turkey Mountain, River Parks Authority said. The Tulsa Fire Department recently graduated its first class of bike school, Turkey Mountain Wilderness Area, said in a social media post. “You’ll soon occasionally see...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Woman Arrested for Impersonation

Kelley McCormack was seen in Washington County Court this Monday afternoon on charges alleging driving a defective vehicle, no valid driver's license and impersonating another. According to an affidavit, McCormack was pulled over due to a tail light being out. After being stopped, McCormack allegedly gave officers a fake name...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
news9.com

Couple Accused Of Setting Home On Fire Arrested

Tulsa fire investigators have arrested a couple accused of setting fire to their home and filing an insurance claim on it. According to documents, Charley Marks and his girlfriend, Ageliki Koliastasis, set the home near East Pine Street and North Sheridan Road on fire in December of 2022 and left without calling 911.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Truck hits house in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A truck went into a house in east Tulsa Friday morning. The truck was seen partially inside a house in a neighborhood near East 41st Street and South Garnett Road. Tulsa police said the driver of the truck told officers he has issues with the brakes,...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Osage Co. Man Dies in Fatality Collision

An Osage County man is dead following a fatality collision at about 3:10 pm Thursday on County Road 2130, one half mile west of County Road 2140, 9 miles west of Avant. OHP says a Ford F350 pickup driven by Bradley D. Prather, 48, of Skiatook was traveling eastbound on County Road 2130 and a tractor trailer driven by Westley W. Bonniger,58, of Mannford was traveling westbound on County Road 2130. Prather's vehicle went left of center on a curve, striking the semi head on.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK

