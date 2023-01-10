Damar Hamlin reveals he's passing tests at Buffalo General as Bills safety continues recovery

Damar Hamlin continues to improve after being resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati last week following a cardiac arrest.

The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety offered another update Tuesday, saying he is still undergoing testing at the Buffalo General Medical Center.

'Not home quite just yet,' tweeted Hamlin, who was moved from University of Cincinnati Medical Center to Buffalo General on Monday. 'Still doing & passing a bunch of test. Special thank-you to Buffalo General it's been nothing but love since arrival! Keep me in y'all prayers please! #3strong.'

The Bills also gave an update on the recovering defensive back: 'Hamlin is going through a series of testing and evaluation today.'

On Monday, Hamlin tweeted that he would be going to Buffalo General Hospital to continue testing and be monitored.

'Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart,' the safety wrote. 'Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling. The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more. Bigger than football!'

He later added: 'Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC. Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home!'

This came just one week after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Week 17's Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals .

Hamlin's doctors have been impressed with his recovery until now.

'I can confirm he is doing well and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery,' said UC's Dr. William Knight.

'We continue to be ecstatic about his recovery,' Dr. Timothy Pritts added.

A day earlier, Hamlin cheered from his hospital bed as his Bills defeated the New England Patriots in Orchard Park in front of a raucous home crowd that held up signs wishing him a speedy recovery.

Hamlin tweeted his thoughts on the game, commenting on his teammates' three interceptions and kick returner Nyheim Hines' touchdown to open play on Sunday.

'We have permission from him and his family to let you know he watched the game on Sunday,' Pritts said.

'He was beyond excited and feels very supported by the outpouring of love from across the league.

'We learned this week that the Bills Mafia is a very real thing and we all feel the love from you in Western New York.

'When the opening kickoff was run back he jumped up and down, got out of his chair, set I think every alarm off in the ICU in the process.'

Hamlin collapsed early on in last Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.

He was attended to by members of the Bills training staff, including Denny Kellington - who was identified as the man who gave Hamlin necessary CPR.

Hamlin was then taken to the UC Medical Center where he was resuscitated and intubated.

Within a matter of days, Hamlin had woken up, was communicating with doctors, and had his breathing tube removed.

He later spoke with his Bills teammates from his hospital bed, which came as a pleasant surprise to Bills coach Sean McDermott and everyone who watched him get rushed to the hospital at the beginning of last week.

'When I said that we had a ''treat'' in store, you could see the look in their eyes in anticipation of what was probably coming,' McDermott told reporters last week. 'And then to get the Zoom and when he came on the screen … to see the player's reaction, they stood up right away and clapped for him and yelled some things to him and it was a pretty cool exchange for a few seconds there.'

Hamlin, who was pictured on 'the big screen,' made a 'heart' symbol with his hands, offered a 'thumbs up' sign, and even flexed for teammates, McDermott said: 'It makes me laugh... He flexed on them.'

The NFL community spent the weekend honoring Hamlin across the league - with many players wearing shirts wishing for a speedy recovery.

Late last week, the Bills placed Hamlin on the Injured Reserve list.

To give back to the hospital that saved his life, Hamlin launched a series of t-shirts with proceeds going back to the UC Medical Center .

Hamlin wrote on social media: 'We all won. I want to give back an ounce of the love y'all showed me.

'Proceeds of this shirt will go to first-responders and the UC Trauma Center. Go get yours!'

Meanwhile, Hamlin's GoFundMe charity that raises money to give toys to children raised $7m within 72 hours of his admission to the hospital .